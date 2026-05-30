أوقفت الشرطة البريطانية في مدينة مانشستر شمال غرب البلاد عدداً من اليمنيين خلال أيام عيد الأضحى، على خلفية تجولهم في الشوارع وهم يحملون الخنجر التقليدي المعروف بـ«الجنبية»، وفق ما أفاد به يمنيون ومصادر محلية.
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وذكر ناشطون يمنيون أن الشرطة تحركت بعد تلقي بلاغات واعتبرت أن حمل «الجنبية» في الأماكن العامة قد يشكل خطراً أمنياً، ما دفعها إلى التدخل واحتجاز المجموعة مؤقتاً، قبل مصادرة الخناجر ونقلهم على متن مركبات أمنية، في إطار إجراءات احترازية.
وتداول مستخدمون على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة تُظهر عناصر من الشرطة البريطانية وهم يوقفون عدداً من الشباب اليمنيين الذين كانوا يرتدون الزي التقليدي، ويجرون معهم عمليات تفتيش والتحقق من الهويات، قبل مصادرة بعض «الجنابي» التي كانوا يحملونها.
يمني أُلقي القبض عليه بعد مصادرة الجنبية منه.
وأثارت الحادثة جدلاً واسعاً بين ناشطين، حيث رأى فريق أن حمل «الجنبية» في الأماكن العامة خارج اليمن قد يثير مخاوف أمنية، نظراً إلى كونها سلاحاً أبيض، فيما اعتبر آخرون أن الأمر يدخل ضمن الموروث الثقافي اليمني ويجب التعامل معه بوصفه جزءاً من الزي التقليدي.
كما انتقد بعض المتابعين الإجراءات الأمنية البريطانية، معتبرين أنها مبالغ فيها ولا تراعي الخصوصية الثقافية للجاليات الأجنبية، في حين شدد آخرون على ضرورة احترام قوانين الدولة المضيفة.
وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد واقعة مشابهة في مصر خلال عيد الفطر الماضي، حين أوقفت السلطات عدداً من اليمنيين بسبب حملهم «الجنبية» في الشوارع خلال الاحتفالات، ما أثار حينها جدلاً واسعاً.
وكانت السلطات المصرية قد صنفت «الجنبية» كسلاح أبيض محظور في الأماكن العامة، وهو ما دفع الملحق الإعلامي في السفارة اليمنية بالقاهرة إلى التحذير من تكرار مثل هذه الممارسات، مؤكداً أن السفارة نبهت الجالية مسبقاً إلى ضرورة الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية وتجنب حمل السلاح الأبيض في المناسبات العامة.
وشددت السفارة اليمنية على أن بعض التصرفات الفردية قد تسيء لصورة الجالية اليمنية وتسبب إشكالات قانونية وأمنية، داعية إلى احترام أنظمة الدول المضيفة خلال الاحتفالات.
The British police in Manchester, in the northwest of the country, detained a number of Yemenis during the days of Eid al-Adha, due to their wandering in the streets while carrying the traditional dagger known as the "janbiya," according to reports from Yemenis and local sources.
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Yemeni activists mentioned that the police acted after receiving reports and considered that carrying the "janbiya" in public places could pose a security risk, prompting them to intervene and temporarily detain the group, before confiscating the daggers and transporting them in security vehicles as part of precautionary measures.
Users on social media platforms circulated video clips showing British police officers stopping a number of young Yemenis who were wearing traditional attire, conducting searches and verifying identities, before confiscating some of the "janbiyas" they were carrying.
يمني أُلقي القبض عليه بعد مصادرة الجنبية منه.
The incident sparked widespread controversy among activists, with some believing that carrying the "janbiya" in public outside Yemen could raise security concerns, given that it is a white weapon, while others argued that it is part of the Yemeni cultural heritage and should be treated as part of traditional attire.
Some observers criticized the British security measures, considering them excessive and not taking into account the cultural privacy of foreign communities, while others emphasized the need to respect the laws of the host country.
This incident follows a similar occurrence in Egypt during the last Eid al-Fitr, when authorities detained a number of Yemenis for carrying the "janbiya" in the streets during celebrations, which at the time sparked widespread debate.
The Egyptian authorities had classified the "janbiya" as a prohibited white weapon in public places, which led the media attaché at the Yemeni embassy in Cairo to warn against the repetition of such practices, confirming that the embassy had previously alerted the community to the necessity of adhering to local laws and avoiding carrying white weapons during public events.
The Yemeni embassy emphasized that some individual behaviors could harm the image of the Yemeni community and cause legal and security issues, calling for respect for the regulations of host countries during celebrations.