أوقفت الشرطة البريطانية في مدينة مانشستر شمال غرب البلاد عدداً من اليمنيين خلال أيام عيد الأضحى، على خلفية تجولهم في الشوارع وهم يحملون الخنجر التقليدي المعروف بـ«الجنبية»، وفق ما أفاد به يمنيون ومصادر محلية.

gYZwOfreIWcd5BFqq97wUw

وذكر ناشطون يمنيون أن الشرطة تحركت بعد تلقي بلاغات واعتبرت أن حمل «الجنبية» في الأماكن العامة قد يشكل خطراً أمنياً، ما دفعها إلى التدخل واحتجاز المجموعة مؤقتاً، قبل مصادرة الخناجر ونقلهم على متن مركبات أمنية، في إطار إجراءات احترازية.


وتداول مستخدمون على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة تُظهر عناصر من الشرطة البريطانية وهم يوقفون عدداً من الشباب اليمنيين الذين كانوا يرتدون الزي التقليدي، ويجرون معهم عمليات تفتيش والتحقق من الهويات، قبل مصادرة بعض «الجنابي» التي كانوا يحملونها.

يمني أُلقي القبض عليه بعد مصادرة الجنبية منه.

يمني أُلقي القبض عليه بعد مصادرة الجنبية منه.

وأثارت الحادثة جدلاً واسعاً بين ناشطين، حيث رأى فريق أن حمل «الجنبية» في الأماكن العامة خارج اليمن قد يثير مخاوف أمنية، نظراً إلى كونها سلاحاً أبيض، فيما اعتبر آخرون أن الأمر يدخل ضمن الموروث الثقافي اليمني ويجب التعامل معه بوصفه جزءاً من الزي التقليدي.


كما انتقد بعض المتابعين الإجراءات الأمنية البريطانية، معتبرين أنها مبالغ فيها ولا تراعي الخصوصية الثقافية للجاليات الأجنبية، في حين شدد آخرون على ضرورة احترام قوانين الدولة المضيفة.


وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد واقعة مشابهة في مصر خلال عيد الفطر الماضي، حين أوقفت السلطات عدداً من اليمنيين بسبب حملهم «الجنبية» في الشوارع خلال الاحتفالات، ما أثار حينها جدلاً واسعاً.


وكانت السلطات المصرية قد صنفت «الجنبية» كسلاح أبيض محظور في الأماكن العامة، وهو ما دفع الملحق الإعلامي في السفارة اليمنية بالقاهرة إلى التحذير من تكرار مثل هذه الممارسات، مؤكداً أن السفارة نبهت الجالية مسبقاً إلى ضرورة الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية وتجنب حمل السلاح الأبيض في المناسبات العامة.


وشددت السفارة اليمنية على أن بعض التصرفات الفردية قد تسيء لصورة الجالية اليمنية وتسبب إشكالات قانونية وأمنية، داعية إلى احترام أنظمة الدول المضيفة خلال الاحتفالات.