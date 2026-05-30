The British police in Manchester, in the northwest of the country, detained a number of Yemenis during the days of Eid al-Adha, due to their wandering in the streets while carrying the traditional dagger known as the "janbiya," according to reports from Yemenis and local sources.

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Yemeni activists mentioned that the police acted after receiving reports and considered that carrying the "janbiya" in public places could pose a security risk, prompting them to intervene and temporarily detain the group, before confiscating the daggers and transporting them in security vehicles as part of precautionary measures.



Users on social media platforms circulated video clips showing British police officers stopping a number of young Yemenis who were wearing traditional attire, conducting searches and verifying identities, before confiscating some of the "janbiyas" they were carrying.

يمني أُلقي القبض عليه بعد مصادرة الجنبية منه.

The incident sparked widespread controversy among activists, with some believing that carrying the "janbiya" in public outside Yemen could raise security concerns, given that it is a white weapon, while others argued that it is part of the Yemeni cultural heritage and should be treated as part of traditional attire.



Some observers criticized the British security measures, considering them excessive and not taking into account the cultural privacy of foreign communities, while others emphasized the need to respect the laws of the host country.



This incident follows a similar occurrence in Egypt during the last Eid al-Fitr, when authorities detained a number of Yemenis for carrying the "janbiya" in the streets during celebrations, which at the time sparked widespread debate.



The Egyptian authorities had classified the "janbiya" as a prohibited white weapon in public places, which led the media attaché at the Yemeni embassy in Cairo to warn against the repetition of such practices, confirming that the embassy had previously alerted the community to the necessity of adhering to local laws and avoiding carrying white weapons during public events.



The Yemeni embassy emphasized that some individual behaviors could harm the image of the Yemeni community and cause legal and security issues, calling for respect for the regulations of host countries during celebrations.