The National Center of Meteorology expects the continued impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand today over large areas of the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Medina, and Mecca. Meanwhile, chances of thunderstorms accompanied by active winds continue over the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and parts of the Mecca region.

Dust continues to be active in 7 regions

The center clarified in its daily report that the atmosphere will witness the continued activity of surface winds stirring up dust and sand, which may lead to a reduction in horizontal visibility in several areas, especially in open areas and on highways.

Rain clouds over the southern and western highlands

The report indicated the continued formation of thunderstorm clouds over the southwestern and western highlands of the Kingdom, accompanied by active winds that may lead to the flow of valleys and streams in some locations.

The Red Sea.. Moderate waves in the north

Regarding the condition of the Red Sea, the center stated that surface winds will be northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging between 15 and 40 kilometers per hour in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to westerly at speeds of 12 to 30 kilometers per hour in the southern part.

Wave heights will range between one and two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, while the sea condition will be light to moderate.

The Arabian Gulf under the influence of northern winds

As for the Arabian Gulf, the winds will be northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging between 20 and 40 kilometers per hour, with wave heights between one and two meters, while the sea condition will be moderate.