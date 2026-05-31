توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار اليوم على أجزاء واسعة من مناطق الشرقية والرياض والقصيم وحائل وتبوك والمدينة المنورة ومكة المكرمة، فيما تتواصل فرص هطول الأمطار الرعدية المصحوبة برياح نشطة على مرتفعات جازان وعسير والباحة وأجزاء من منطقة مكة المكرمة.
الغبار يواصل نشاطه في 7 مناطق
وأوضح المركز في تقريره اليومي أن الأجواء ستشهد استمرار نشاط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار، ما قد يؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية في عدد من المناطق، خصوصاً في المناطق المكشوفة والطرق السريعة.
سحب ممطرة على المرتفعات الجنوبية والغربية
وأشار التقرير إلى استمرار تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية والغربية للمملكة، مصحوبة برياح نشطة قد تؤدي إلى جريان الأودية والشعاب في بعض المواقع.
البحر الأحمر.. أمواج متوسطة شمالاً
وفي ما يتعلق بحالة البحر الأحمر، بيّن المركز أن الرياح السطحية ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تتراوح بين 15 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 12 إلى 30 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزء الجنوبي.
وتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين متر ومترين على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف متر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، فيما تكون حالة البحر خفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج.
الخليج العربي تحت تأثير الرياح الشمالية
أما في الخليج العربي، فتكون الرياح شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تتراوح بين 20 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة، مع ارتفاع للأمواج بين متر ومترين، فيما تكون حالة البحر متوسطة الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expects the continued impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand today over large areas of the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Medina, and Mecca. Meanwhile, chances of thunderstorms accompanied by active winds continue over the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and parts of the Mecca region.
Dust continues to be active in 7 regions
The center clarified in its daily report that the atmosphere will witness the continued activity of surface winds stirring up dust and sand, which may lead to a reduction in horizontal visibility in several areas, especially in open areas and on highways.
Rain clouds over the southern and western highlands
The report indicated the continued formation of thunderstorm clouds over the southwestern and western highlands of the Kingdom, accompanied by active winds that may lead to the flow of valleys and streams in some locations.
The Red Sea.. Moderate waves in the north
Regarding the condition of the Red Sea, the center stated that surface winds will be northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging between 15 and 40 kilometers per hour in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to westerly at speeds of 12 to 30 kilometers per hour in the southern part.
Wave heights will range between one and two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, while the sea condition will be light to moderate.
The Arabian Gulf under the influence of northern winds
As for the Arabian Gulf, the winds will be northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging between 20 and 40 kilometers per hour, with wave heights between one and two meters, while the sea condition will be moderate.