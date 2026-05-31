توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار اليوم على أجزاء واسعة من مناطق الشرقية والرياض والقصيم وحائل وتبوك والمدينة المنورة ومكة المكرمة، فيما تتواصل فرص هطول الأمطار الرعدية المصحوبة برياح نشطة على مرتفعات جازان وعسير والباحة وأجزاء من منطقة مكة المكرمة.

الغبار يواصل نشاطه في 7 مناطق

وأوضح المركز في تقريره اليومي أن الأجواء ستشهد استمرار نشاط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار، ما قد يؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية في عدد من المناطق، خصوصاً في المناطق المكشوفة والطرق السريعة.

سحب ممطرة على المرتفعات الجنوبية والغربية

وأشار التقرير إلى استمرار تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية والغربية للمملكة، مصحوبة برياح نشطة قد تؤدي إلى جريان الأودية والشعاب في بعض المواقع.

البحر الأحمر.. أمواج متوسطة شمالاً

وفي ما يتعلق بحالة البحر الأحمر، بيّن المركز أن الرياح السطحية ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تتراوح بين 15 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 12 إلى 30 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزء الجنوبي.

وتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين متر ومترين على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف متر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، فيما تكون حالة البحر خفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج.

الخليج العربي تحت تأثير الرياح الشمالية

أما في الخليج العربي، فتكون الرياح شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تتراوح بين 20 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة، مع ارتفاع للأمواج بين متر ومترين، فيما تكون حالة البحر متوسطة الموج.