خسر المنتخب السعودي أمام نظيره الإكوادوري بنتيجة 2-1 في المواجهة الودية التي جمعتهما على ملعب «ريد بول أرينا» بمدينة هاريسون في ولاية نيوجيرسي الأمريكية، ضمن برنامج إعداد المنتخبين لخوض نهائيات كأس العالم 2026.
سالم الدوسري قائد المنتخب السعودي يخترق دفاعات الإكوادور القوية ويهدد المرمي مرات عديدة.
ورغم الخسارة، خرج «الأخضر» بعدد من المكاسب الفنية في أول ظهور له تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد جورجيوس دونيس، الذي استغل اللقاء للوقوف على جاهزية لاعبيه وتطبيق ملامح مشروعه الفني أمام أحد أبرز منتخبات أمريكا الجنوبية.
نواف بوشل قدم مستوى مميز
أفضلية سعودية وفرص ضائعة
قدم المنتخب السعودي شوطاً أول مميزاً من الناحية الفنية، ونجح لاعبوه في فرض شخصيتهم خلال فترات طويلة من المباراة، مع ظهور واضح للانسجام في بناء الهجمات والتحولات السريعة رغم قصر فترة الإعداد مع مدربه الجديد.
ووصل «الأخضر» إلى مرمى الإكوادور في أكثر من مناسبة عبر تحركات سالم الدوسري وفراس البريكان، اللذين شكلا مصدر إزعاج مستمر للدفاع الإكوادوري، إلا أن غياب اللمسة الأخيرة حال دون ترجمة الأفضلية إلى أهداف.
وفي المقابل، استغل منتخب الإكوادور إحدى الكرات الثابتة لينجح اللاعب جاكسون في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة 34 برأسية متقنة، مستفيداً من سوء التمركز الدفاعي، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم الأكوادور بهدف دون رد.
محمد كنو يعزز ثقة واستقرار خط الوسط
فالنسيا يعاقب الخطأ الدفاعي
مع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني، واصل المنتخب السعودي محاولاته الهجومية، إلا أن خطأ دفاعياً كلفه استقبال الهدف الثاني، بعدما استثمر المهاجم المخضرم إينر فالنسيا الفرصة بنجاح وهز شباك الحارس محمد العويس، معززاً تقدم منتخب بلاده.
ورغم اتساع الفارق، لم يتراجع لاعبو الأخضر، بل واصلوا تقديم أداء منظم في بناء اللعب وصناعة الفرص، ليظهر المنتخب بصورة إيجابية أمام منافس يُصنف ضمن أقوى منتخبات القارة اللاتينية.
المنتخب السعودي أمام الإكوادور .. إنسجام مطمئن
مندش يترجم الأفضلية بهدف متأخر
وأثمرت المحاولات السعودية المتواصلة عن هدف تقليص الفارق في الدقيقة 86، بعدما نجح سلطان مندش في تسجيل الهدف الأول للأخضر، مكافئاً الأداء الجيد الذي قدمه المنتخب طوال فترات اللقاء.
وشهدت المباراة صراعاً تكتيكياً متوازناً بين المنتخبين، مع ظهور العديد من المؤشرات الإيجابية على مستوى الانضباط والانسجام والحلول الهجومية لدى المنتخب السعودي.
مصعب الجوير يواصل تميزه أمام دفاعات الإكوادور القوية.
محطة إعداد قبل المونديال
وتأتي المباراة ضمن المرحلة الأخيرة من تحضيرات المنتخب السعودي للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026، إذ يسعى الجهاز الفني إلى رفع الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية، واختبار أكبر عدد من اللاعبين قبل الاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية.
ويواصل دونيس العمل على ترسيخ أفكاره الفنية مع «الأخضر» الذي ينتظره تحدٍ كبير في المجموعة الثامنة إلى جانب منتخبي إسبانيا وأوروغواي، فيما ستكون المباراتان الوديتان المقبلتان أمام كوبا والسنغال فرصة إضافية لتجربة العناصر المختلفة والوصول إلى التوليفة المثالية قبل انطلاق العرس العالمي.
The Saudi national team lost to their Ecuadorian counterpart with a score of 2-1 in the friendly match held at the "Red Bull Arena" in Harrison, New Jersey, as part of the preparations for both teams for the 2026 World Cup finals.
Despite the loss, the "Green" emerged with several technical gains in their first appearance under the leadership of their new coach Georgios Donis, who utilized the match to assess his players' readiness and implement the features of his technical project against one of the prominent South American teams.
Saudi Advantage and Missed Opportunities
The Saudi team delivered an impressive first half from a technical perspective, with their players successfully imposing their character during long periods of the match, showing clear harmony in building attacks and quick transitions despite the short preparation time with their new coach.
The "Green" reached Ecuador's goal on several occasions through the movements of Salem Al-Dawsari and Feras Al-Breikan, who consistently troubled the Ecuadorian defense. However, the lack of a final touch prevented them from converting their advantage into goals.
On the other hand, the Ecuadorian team capitalized on a set piece, with player Jackson successfully opening the scoring in the 34th minute with a precise header, taking advantage of poor defensive positioning, ending the first half with Ecuador leading by one goal to none.
Valencia Punishes Defensive Mistake
As the second half began, the Saudi team continued their attacking attempts, but a defensive error cost them a second goal, as veteran striker Enner Valencia successfully seized the opportunity and found the back of the net, extending his country's lead.
Despite the widening gap, the players of the Green did not retreat; instead, they continued to present an organized performance in building play and creating chances, showing the team positively against a competitor classified among the strongest teams in the Latin continent.
Mundash Translates Advantage with Late Goal
The continuous Saudi attempts bore fruit with a goal to reduce the deficit in the 86th minute, as Sultan Mundash succeeded in scoring the first goal for the Green, rewarding the good performance the team displayed throughout the match.
The match witnessed a balanced tactical battle between the two teams, with many positive indicators appearing in terms of discipline, harmony, and attacking solutions within the Saudi team.
Preparation Station Before the World Cup
This match is part of the final phase of the Saudi national team's preparations for the 2026 World Cup, as the coaching staff aims to enhance technical and physical readiness and test the largest number of players before settling on the starting lineup.
Donis continues to work on establishing his technical ideas with the "Green," who face a significant challenge in Group H alongside Spain and Uruguay, while the upcoming friendly matches against Cuba and Senegal will provide an additional opportunity to experiment with different elements and reach the ideal combination before the global event kicks off.