The Saudi national team lost to their Ecuadorian counterpart with a score of 2-1 in the friendly match held at the "Red Bull Arena" in Harrison, New Jersey, as part of the preparations for both teams for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Despite the loss, the "Green" emerged with several technical gains in their first appearance under the leadership of their new coach Georgios Donis, who utilized the match to assess his players' readiness and implement the features of his technical project against one of the prominent South American teams.

Saudi Advantage and Missed Opportunities

The Saudi team delivered an impressive first half from a technical perspective, with their players successfully imposing their character during long periods of the match, showing clear harmony in building attacks and quick transitions despite the short preparation time with their new coach.

The "Green" reached Ecuador's goal on several occasions through the movements of Salem Al-Dawsari and Feras Al-Breikan, who consistently troubled the Ecuadorian defense. However, the lack of a final touch prevented them from converting their advantage into goals.

On the other hand, the Ecuadorian team capitalized on a set piece, with player Jackson successfully opening the scoring in the 34th minute with a precise header, taking advantage of poor defensive positioning, ending the first half with Ecuador leading by one goal to none.

Valencia Punishes Defensive Mistake

As the second half began, the Saudi team continued their attacking attempts, but a defensive error cost them a second goal, as veteran striker Enner Valencia successfully seized the opportunity and found the back of the net, extending his country's lead.

Despite the widening gap, the players of the Green did not retreat; instead, they continued to present an organized performance in building play and creating chances, showing the team positively against a competitor classified among the strongest teams in the Latin continent.

Mundash Translates Advantage with Late Goal

The continuous Saudi attempts bore fruit with a goal to reduce the deficit in the 86th minute, as Sultan Mundash succeeded in scoring the first goal for the Green, rewarding the good performance the team displayed throughout the match.

The match witnessed a balanced tactical battle between the two teams, with many positive indicators appearing in terms of discipline, harmony, and attacking solutions within the Saudi team.

Preparation Station Before the World Cup

This match is part of the final phase of the Saudi national team's preparations for the 2026 World Cup, as the coaching staff aims to enhance technical and physical readiness and test the largest number of players before settling on the starting lineup.

Donis continues to work on establishing his technical ideas with the "Green," who face a significant challenge in Group H alongside Spain and Uruguay, while the upcoming friendly matches against Cuba and Senegal will provide an additional opportunity to experiment with different elements and reach the ideal combination before the global event kicks off.