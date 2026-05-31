خسر المنتخب السعودي أمام نظيره الإكوادوري بنتيجة 2-1 في المواجهة الودية التي جمعتهما على ملعب «ريد بول أرينا» بمدينة هاريسون في ولاية نيوجيرسي الأمريكية، ضمن برنامج إعداد المنتخبين لخوض نهائيات كأس العالم 2026.

سالم الدوسري قائد المنتخب السعودي يخترق دفاعات الإكوادور القوية ويهدد المرمي مرات عديدة.

سالم الدوسري قائد المنتخب السعودي يخترق دفاعات الإكوادور القوية ويهدد المرمي مرات عديدة.

ورغم الخسارة، خرج «الأخضر» بعدد من المكاسب الفنية في أول ظهور له تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد جورجيوس دونيس، الذي استغل اللقاء للوقوف على جاهزية لاعبيه وتطبيق ملامح مشروعه الفني أمام أحد أبرز منتخبات أمريكا الجنوبية.

نواف بوشل قدم مستوى مميز

نواف بوشل قدم مستوى مميز

أفضلية سعودية وفرص ضائعة

قدم المنتخب السعودي شوطاً أول مميزاً من الناحية الفنية، ونجح لاعبوه في فرض شخصيتهم خلال فترات طويلة من المباراة، مع ظهور واضح للانسجام في بناء الهجمات والتحولات السريعة رغم قصر فترة الإعداد مع مدربه الجديد.

ووصل «الأخضر» إلى مرمى الإكوادور في أكثر من مناسبة عبر تحركات سالم الدوسري وفراس البريكان، اللذين شكلا مصدر إزعاج مستمر للدفاع الإكوادوري، إلا أن غياب اللمسة الأخيرة حال دون ترجمة الأفضلية إلى أهداف.

وفي المقابل، استغل منتخب الإكوادور إحدى الكرات الثابتة لينجح اللاعب جاكسون في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة 34 برأسية متقنة، مستفيداً من سوء التمركز الدفاعي، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم الأكوادور بهدف دون رد.

محمد كنو يعزز ثقة واستقرار خط الوسط

محمد كنو يعزز ثقة واستقرار خط الوسط

فالنسيا يعاقب الخطأ الدفاعي

مع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني، واصل المنتخب السعودي محاولاته الهجومية، إلا أن خطأ دفاعياً كلفه استقبال الهدف الثاني، بعدما استثمر المهاجم المخضرم إينر فالنسيا الفرصة بنجاح وهز شباك الحارس محمد العويس، معززاً تقدم منتخب بلاده.

ورغم اتساع الفارق، لم يتراجع لاعبو الأخضر، بل واصلوا تقديم أداء منظم في بناء اللعب وصناعة الفرص، ليظهر المنتخب بصورة إيجابية أمام منافس يُصنف ضمن أقوى منتخبات القارة اللاتينية.


المنتخب السعودي أمام الإكوادور .. إنسجام مطمئن

المنتخب السعودي أمام الإكوادور .. إنسجام مطمئن

مندش يترجم الأفضلية بهدف متأخر

وأثمرت المحاولات السعودية المتواصلة عن هدف تقليص الفارق في الدقيقة 86، بعدما نجح سلطان مندش في تسجيل الهدف الأول للأخضر، مكافئاً الأداء الجيد الذي قدمه المنتخب طوال فترات اللقاء.

وشهدت المباراة صراعاً تكتيكياً متوازناً بين المنتخبين، مع ظهور العديد من المؤشرات الإيجابية على مستوى الانضباط والانسجام والحلول الهجومية لدى المنتخب السعودي.

مصعب الجوير يواصل تميزه أمام دفاعات الإكوادور القوية.

مصعب الجوير يواصل تميزه أمام دفاعات الإكوادور القوية.

محطة إعداد قبل المونديال

وتأتي المباراة ضمن المرحلة الأخيرة من تحضيرات المنتخب السعودي للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026، إذ يسعى الجهاز الفني إلى رفع الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية، واختبار أكبر عدد من اللاعبين قبل الاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية.

ويواصل دونيس العمل على ترسيخ أفكاره الفنية مع «الأخضر» الذي ينتظره تحدٍ كبير في المجموعة الثامنة إلى جانب منتخبي إسبانيا وأوروغواي، فيما ستكون المباراتان الوديتان المقبلتان أمام كوبا والسنغال فرصة إضافية لتجربة العناصر المختلفة والوصول إلى التوليفة المثالية قبل انطلاق العرس العالمي.