The Vice President of Police in Virginia, USA, was killed yesterday, Friday, during a field mission to check on the well-being of an individual inside his home, after being unexpectedly shot at by a man who was barricaded inside.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office explained that the incident occurred after authorities received a request from a family member to conduct a welfare check on the living conditions inside the home. Upon the arrival of the two deputy sheriffs at the scene, the man opened fire on them, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two parties.

The attack resulted in the death of one deputy due to his injuries, while the other survived after bullets struck his protective vest, and he was transported for medical care, with his condition described as stable.

Security agencies continue to search for the suspect, who remains at large, amid official warnings that he is armed and poses a danger to public safety. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the officer who lost his life in the incident.