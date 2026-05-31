قُتل نائب رئيس شرطة في ولاية فرجينيا الأمريكية، أمس الجمعة، خلال مهمة ميدانية للتحقق من سلامة أحد الأشخاص داخل منزله، بعدما تعرض لإطلاق نار مفاجئ من قبل رجل كان متحصناً في المكان.

وأوضح مكتب رئيس شرطة مقاطعة كارول أن الحادثة وقعت عقب تلقي السلطات طلباً من أحد أفراد الأسرة لإجراء فحص اطمئنان على الوضع المعيشي داخل المنزل. وعند وصول نائبي رئيس الشرطة إلى الموقع، بادر الرجل بإطلاق النار عليهما، ما أدى إلى تبادل لإطلاق النار بين الطرفين.

وأسفر الهجوم عن مقتل أحد النائبين متأثراً بإصاباته، فيما نجا الآخر بعد أن أصابت الرصاصات سترته الواقية، ونُقل لتلقي الرعاية الطبية، ووُصفت حالته بالمستقرة.

وتواصل الأجهزة الأمنية عمليات البحث عن المشتبه به، الذي لا يزال فاراً، وسط تحذيرات رسمية من أنه مسلح ويشكل خطراً على السلامة العامة. ولم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن هوية الضابط الذي فقد حياته في الحادثة.