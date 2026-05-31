The South African national team's delegation failed to leave the country to participate in the World Cup, as planned, today (Sunday), due to some players and officials not obtaining their entry visas, just 11 days before the opening match of the tournament against Mexico.

Statement from the South African Federation

The South African Federation stated in a statement: "The national team was unable to travel this morning as planned, due to visa issues for some players and officials."

The statement added that the federation's board is working around the clock to ensure the delegation travels to Mexico City as soon as possible, while the team continues its training in Johannesburg until the departure date.

Severe Government Criticism

For his part, South African Sports Minister Gaiton McKenzie wrote on his account on the platform "X": "The travel and visa scandal caused by the South African Federation is embarrassing and completely unfair to the players and coaching staff."

He continued: "I informed the federation that I need a report, and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess; they are making us look like fools."