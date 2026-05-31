فشلت بعثة منتخب جنوب أفريقيا في مغادرة البلاد للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم، كما كان مخططاً، اليوم (الأحد)، بسبب عدم حصول بعض اللاعبين والمسؤولين على تأشيرات الدخول، قبل 11 يوماً من خوض المباراة الافتتاحية للمونديال ضد المكسيك.

بيان الاتحاد الجنوب أفريقي

وقال الاتحاد الجنوب أفريقي، في بيان: «لم يتمكن المنتخب الوطني من السفر صباح اليوم كما هو مخطط له، بسبب مشكلات تتعلق بالتأشيرات لبعض اللاعبين والمسؤولين».

وأضاف البيان أن مجلس إدارة الاتحاد يعمل على مدار الساعة لضمان سفر البعثة إلى مكسيكو سيتي في أسرع وقت ممكن، مع مواصلة الفريق تدريباته في جوهانسبرج حتى موعد المغادرة.

انتقادات حكومية حادة

من جانبه، كتب وزير الرياضة الجنوب أفريقي جايتون مكنزي، عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «الفضيحة المتعلقة بالسفر والتأشيرات، التي تسبب فيها الاتحاد الجنوب أفريقي، أمر محرج وغير عادل على الإطلاق تجاه اللاعبين والجهاز الفني».

وتابع: «أبلغت الاتحاد أنني أحتاج إلى تقرير، ويجب اتخاذ إجراءات ضد المسؤولين عن هذه الفوضى، إنهم يجعلوننا نبدو كالحمقى».