فشلت بعثة منتخب جنوب أفريقيا في مغادرة البلاد للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم، كما كان مخططاً، اليوم (الأحد)، بسبب عدم حصول بعض اللاعبين والمسؤولين على تأشيرات الدخول، قبل 11 يوماً من خوض المباراة الافتتاحية للمونديال ضد المكسيك.
بيان الاتحاد الجنوب أفريقي
وقال الاتحاد الجنوب أفريقي، في بيان: «لم يتمكن المنتخب الوطني من السفر صباح اليوم كما هو مخطط له، بسبب مشكلات تتعلق بالتأشيرات لبعض اللاعبين والمسؤولين».
وأضاف البيان أن مجلس إدارة الاتحاد يعمل على مدار الساعة لضمان سفر البعثة إلى مكسيكو سيتي في أسرع وقت ممكن، مع مواصلة الفريق تدريباته في جوهانسبرج حتى موعد المغادرة.
انتقادات حكومية حادة
من جانبه، كتب وزير الرياضة الجنوب أفريقي جايتون مكنزي، عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «الفضيحة المتعلقة بالسفر والتأشيرات، التي تسبب فيها الاتحاد الجنوب أفريقي، أمر محرج وغير عادل على الإطلاق تجاه اللاعبين والجهاز الفني».
وتابع: «أبلغت الاتحاد أنني أحتاج إلى تقرير، ويجب اتخاذ إجراءات ضد المسؤولين عن هذه الفوضى، إنهم يجعلوننا نبدو كالحمقى».
The South African national team's delegation failed to leave the country to participate in the World Cup, as planned, today (Sunday), due to some players and officials not obtaining their entry visas, just 11 days before the opening match of the tournament against Mexico.
Statement from the South African Federation
The South African Federation stated in a statement: "The national team was unable to travel this morning as planned, due to visa issues for some players and officials."
The statement added that the federation's board is working around the clock to ensure the delegation travels to Mexico City as soon as possible, while the team continues its training in Johannesburg until the departure date.
Severe Government Criticism
For his part, South African Sports Minister Gaiton McKenzie wrote on his account on the platform "X": "The travel and visa scandal caused by the South African Federation is embarrassing and completely unfair to the players and coaching staff."
He continued: "I informed the federation that I need a report, and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess; they are making us look like fools."