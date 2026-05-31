French security sources revealed that around 15 cities experienced looting, vandalism, and riots following the Paris Saint-Germain team winning the UEFA Champions League title for the second consecutive time, after defeating their rival Arsenal in a penalty shootout with a score of (4-3) in the final match, which ended in a draw (1-1) after both regular and extra time, held at the "Puskás Aréna" in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.



For his part, French Interior Minister "Laurent Nunez" stated during a press conference held in the early hours of this morning (Sunday): "There were celebratory scenes marred by some excesses, which aligns with the situation we had anticipated and thus prepared for," announcing 416 arrests, including 283 in the Greater Paris area alone. He emphasized, saying: "These excesses are absolutely unacceptable," pointing to the injury of seven police officers, one of whom is in serious condition in the city of Agen.