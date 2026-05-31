كشفت مصادر أمنية فرنسية أن نحو 15 مدينة تعرضت لأعمال نهب وتخريب وشغب، عقب حصول فريق باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي على لقب دوري الأبطال الأوروبي لكرة القدم للمرة الثانية تواليا، بعد فوزه على منافسه أرسنال الإنجليزي بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة (4- 3) في المباراة النهائية التي انتهى وقتيها الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل (1-1)، وأقيمت على ملعب «بوشكاش أرينا» في العاصمة المجرية بودابست.


من جانبه قال وزير الداخلية الفرنسي «لوران نونيز» خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (الأحد): «كانت هناك مظاهر احتفالية شابتها بعض التجاوزات، وهو ما يتوافق مع الوضع الذي كنا قد توقعناه وبالتالي استعددنا له»، وأعلن عن 416 عملية توقيف، منها 283 في منطقة باريس الكبرى وحدها. وشدد قائلا:«هذه التجاوزات غير مقبولة على الإطلاق»، مشيراً إلى إصابة سبعة من عناصر الشرطة، أحدهم إصابته خطيرة في مدينة أجان.