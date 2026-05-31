While the U.S. administration made amendments to the memorandum of understanding and sent it back to Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Bezhaskian acknowledged today (Sunday) that his country is facing a very sensitive situation and numerous challenges.



Bezhaskian, in a conversation with parliamentarians and officials, stated that "the management of the country should not be confined to a limited circle of decision-makers," confirming information published by Western media about a struggle for influence and dominance by a limited number of leaders in the Revolutionary Guard over Iranian decision-making.



Trump Revises the Agreement

At the same time, the "New York Times" reported from three U.S. officials that President Donald Trump tightened the conditions of the proposed framework for the "memorandum of understanding" aimed at ending the crisis with Iran, and sent his amendments back to Tehran for consideration.



Two officials told the newspaper that "Trump was concerned about parts of the potential agreement that include the release of frozen Iranian funds," while another official stated that Trump also felt frustrated by the length of time it took Iran to respond to the U.S. proposals.



The official explained that the changes proposed by Trump, which represent a new, stricter proposal, are likely aimed at accelerating the process by pressuring Iran to accept the framework that has already been sent to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for approval.



The newspaper reported that accessing the Iranian Supreme Leader was difficult, so any amendments to the document, known as the "memorandum of understanding," could mean additional delays.



A second source told the newspaper that Trump also wants to modify some wording related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, noting that officials informed him that it would take about three days before the Iranians respond.



The senior U.S. official added: "They are literally in caves, and they do not use email," indicating that "there will be an agreement; how close it is, we will see. We are ready to wait until the president gets what he wants."



The official noted that it could take a week or less or more, adding: "We hope by the beginning of the week we will have reached something."



The Fate of Iranian Uranium

Regarding the fate of enriched Iranian uranium, a senior U.S. official said: "It is about more details on how the United States will obtain the materials and the timeline for that."



The "Axios" website reported that a senior U.S. administration official and a second source familiar with the matter stated that Trump requested several amendments to the peace agreement reached by his envoys with their Iranian counterparts during a meeting held in the operations room on (Friday).



Two American officials told the site that Trump is keen to reinforce a number of important points for him, particularly concerning Iranian nuclear materials, which led to a new round of negotiations between the two parties that may last several days.



No Final Approval from Iran

In contrast, Iranian officials told state media that they have not agreed to the final text of the proposed "memorandum of understanding."



The memorandum stipulates a 60-day timeframe for negotiating Iranian nuclear commitments and easing U.S. sanctions, with the issue of eliminating Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and limiting any further enrichment operations at the top of the agenda.