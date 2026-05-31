فيما أجرت الإدارة الأمريكية تعديلات على مذكرة التفاهم وأعادتها إلى طهران، أقرّ الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان اليوم (الأحد) بأن بلاده تواجه وضعاً حساساً للغاية وتحديات عديدة.


وقال بزشكيان، في حديث مع برلمانيين ومسؤولين، إن «إدارة البلاد يجب ألا تنحصر في دائرة محدودة من صانعي القرار»، في تأكيد للمعلومات التي نشرتها وسائل إعلام غربية، والتي تحدثت عن صراع نفوذ وهيمنة من قبل قادة محدودين في الحرس الثوري على القرار الإيراني.

ترمب يعيد تعديل الاتفاق

وفي الوقت ذاته، نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن ثلاثة مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب شدد شروط الإطار المقترح لـ«مذكرة التفاهم» الرامية إلى إنهاء الأزمة مع إيران، وأعاد تعديلاته إلى طهران للنظر فيها.


وقال مسؤولان للصحيفة إن «ترمب كان يساوره القلق بشأن أجزاء من الاتفاق المحتمل التي تتضمن الإفراج عن أموال إيرانية مجمدة»، فيما قال مسؤول آخر إن ترمب شعر بالإحباط أيضاً بسبب المدة التي استغرقتها إيران للرد على المقترحات الأمريكية.


وأوضح المسؤول أن التغييرات التي اقترحها ترمب، والتي تمثل مقترحاً جديداً أكثر صرامة، تهدف على الأرجح إلى تسريع العملية عبر الضغط على إيران لقبول الإطار الذي أُرسل بالفعل إلى المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي للموافقة عليه.


وأفادت الصحيفة بأن الوصول إلى المرشد الإيراني كان أمراً صعباً، لذلك فإن أي تعديلات على الوثيقة، المعروفة باسم «مذكرة التفاهم»، قد تعني تأخيرات إضافية.


وأشار مصدر ثانٍ للصحيفة إلى أن ترمب يريد أيضاً تعديل بعض الصياغات المتعلقة بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، لافتاً إلى أن المسؤولين أبلغوه بأن الأمر سيستغرق نحو ثلاثة أيام قبل أن يرد الإيرانيون.


وأضاف المسؤول الكبير في الإدارة الأمريكية: «إنهم موجودون حرفياً في كهوف، ولا يستخدمون البريد الإلكتروني»، مبيناً أنه «سيكون هناك اتفاق، أما مدى قربه فهذا ما سنراه. نحن مستعدون للانتظار حتى يحصل الرئيس على ما يطلبه».


وأشار المسؤول إلى أن الأمر قد يستغرق أسبوعاً أو أقل أو أكثر، مضيفاً: «نأمل مع مطلع الأسبوع أن نكون قد توصلنا إلى شيء ما».

مصير اليورانيوم الإيراني

وفيما يتعلق بمصير اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب، قال مسؤول كبير في الإدارة الأمريكية: «الأمر يتعلق بمزيد من التفاصيل حول كيفية حصول الولايات المتحدة على المواد والجدول الزمني لذلك».


وكان موقع «أكسيوس» قد نقل عن مسؤول رفيع في الإدارة الأمريكية ومصدر ثانٍ مطلع على الأمر أن ترمب طلب عدة تعديلات على اتفاق السلام الذي توصل إليه مبعوثوه مع نظرائهم الإيرانيين، خلال اجتماع عُقد في غرفة العمليات يوم (الجمعة).


وقال مسؤولان أمريكيان للموقع إن ترمب حريص على تعزيز عدد من النقاط المهمة بالنسبة إليه، لا سيما ما يتعلق بالمواد النووية الإيرانية، ما أدى إلى انطلاق جولة جديدة من المفاوضات بين الطرفين قد تستمر عدة أيام.

لا موافقة نهائية لإيران

في المقابل، قال مسؤولون إيرانيون لوسائل إعلام رسمية إنهم لم يوافقوا أيضاً على النص النهائي لـ«مذكرة التفاهم» المقترحة.


وتنص المذكرة على إطار زمني مدته 60 يوماً للتفاوض بشأن الالتزامات النووية الإيرانية وتخفيف العقوبات الأمريكية، على أن تتصدر جدول الأعمال قضية التخلص من مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب لدى إيران والحد من أي عمليات تخصيب إضافية.