فيما أجرت الإدارة الأمريكية تعديلات على مذكرة التفاهم وأعادتها إلى طهران، أقرّ الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان اليوم (الأحد) بأن بلاده تواجه وضعاً حساساً للغاية وتحديات عديدة.
وقال بزشكيان، في حديث مع برلمانيين ومسؤولين، إن «إدارة البلاد يجب ألا تنحصر في دائرة محدودة من صانعي القرار»، في تأكيد للمعلومات التي نشرتها وسائل إعلام غربية، والتي تحدثت عن صراع نفوذ وهيمنة من قبل قادة محدودين في الحرس الثوري على القرار الإيراني.
ترمب يعيد تعديل الاتفاق
وفي الوقت ذاته، نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن ثلاثة مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب شدد شروط الإطار المقترح لـ«مذكرة التفاهم» الرامية إلى إنهاء الأزمة مع إيران، وأعاد تعديلاته إلى طهران للنظر فيها.
وقال مسؤولان للصحيفة إن «ترمب كان يساوره القلق بشأن أجزاء من الاتفاق المحتمل التي تتضمن الإفراج عن أموال إيرانية مجمدة»، فيما قال مسؤول آخر إن ترمب شعر بالإحباط أيضاً بسبب المدة التي استغرقتها إيران للرد على المقترحات الأمريكية.
وأوضح المسؤول أن التغييرات التي اقترحها ترمب، والتي تمثل مقترحاً جديداً أكثر صرامة، تهدف على الأرجح إلى تسريع العملية عبر الضغط على إيران لقبول الإطار الذي أُرسل بالفعل إلى المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي للموافقة عليه.
وأفادت الصحيفة بأن الوصول إلى المرشد الإيراني كان أمراً صعباً، لذلك فإن أي تعديلات على الوثيقة، المعروفة باسم «مذكرة التفاهم»، قد تعني تأخيرات إضافية.
وأشار مصدر ثانٍ للصحيفة إلى أن ترمب يريد أيضاً تعديل بعض الصياغات المتعلقة بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، لافتاً إلى أن المسؤولين أبلغوه بأن الأمر سيستغرق نحو ثلاثة أيام قبل أن يرد الإيرانيون.
وأضاف المسؤول الكبير في الإدارة الأمريكية: «إنهم موجودون حرفياً في كهوف، ولا يستخدمون البريد الإلكتروني»، مبيناً أنه «سيكون هناك اتفاق، أما مدى قربه فهذا ما سنراه. نحن مستعدون للانتظار حتى يحصل الرئيس على ما يطلبه».
وأشار المسؤول إلى أن الأمر قد يستغرق أسبوعاً أو أقل أو أكثر، مضيفاً: «نأمل مع مطلع الأسبوع أن نكون قد توصلنا إلى شيء ما».
مصير اليورانيوم الإيراني
وفيما يتعلق بمصير اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب، قال مسؤول كبير في الإدارة الأمريكية: «الأمر يتعلق بمزيد من التفاصيل حول كيفية حصول الولايات المتحدة على المواد والجدول الزمني لذلك».
وكان موقع «أكسيوس» قد نقل عن مسؤول رفيع في الإدارة الأمريكية ومصدر ثانٍ مطلع على الأمر أن ترمب طلب عدة تعديلات على اتفاق السلام الذي توصل إليه مبعوثوه مع نظرائهم الإيرانيين، خلال اجتماع عُقد في غرفة العمليات يوم (الجمعة).
وقال مسؤولان أمريكيان للموقع إن ترمب حريص على تعزيز عدد من النقاط المهمة بالنسبة إليه، لا سيما ما يتعلق بالمواد النووية الإيرانية، ما أدى إلى انطلاق جولة جديدة من المفاوضات بين الطرفين قد تستمر عدة أيام.
لا موافقة نهائية لإيران
في المقابل، قال مسؤولون إيرانيون لوسائل إعلام رسمية إنهم لم يوافقوا أيضاً على النص النهائي لـ«مذكرة التفاهم» المقترحة.
وتنص المذكرة على إطار زمني مدته 60 يوماً للتفاوض بشأن الالتزامات النووية الإيرانية وتخفيف العقوبات الأمريكية، على أن تتصدر جدول الأعمال قضية التخلص من مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب لدى إيران والحد من أي عمليات تخصيب إضافية.
While the U.S. administration made amendments to the memorandum of understanding and sent it back to Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Bezhaskian acknowledged today (Sunday) that his country is facing a very sensitive situation and numerous challenges.
Bezhaskian, in a conversation with parliamentarians and officials, stated that "the management of the country should not be confined to a limited circle of decision-makers," confirming information published by Western media about a struggle for influence and dominance by a limited number of leaders in the Revolutionary Guard over Iranian decision-making.
Trump Revises the Agreement
At the same time, the "New York Times" reported from three U.S. officials that President Donald Trump tightened the conditions of the proposed framework for the "memorandum of understanding" aimed at ending the crisis with Iran, and sent his amendments back to Tehran for consideration.
Two officials told the newspaper that "Trump was concerned about parts of the potential agreement that include the release of frozen Iranian funds," while another official stated that Trump also felt frustrated by the length of time it took Iran to respond to the U.S. proposals.
The official explained that the changes proposed by Trump, which represent a new, stricter proposal, are likely aimed at accelerating the process by pressuring Iran to accept the framework that has already been sent to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for approval.
The newspaper reported that accessing the Iranian Supreme Leader was difficult, so any amendments to the document, known as the "memorandum of understanding," could mean additional delays.
A second source told the newspaper that Trump also wants to modify some wording related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, noting that officials informed him that it would take about three days before the Iranians respond.
The senior U.S. official added: "They are literally in caves, and they do not use email," indicating that "there will be an agreement; how close it is, we will see. We are ready to wait until the president gets what he wants."
The official noted that it could take a week or less or more, adding: "We hope by the beginning of the week we will have reached something."
The Fate of Iranian Uranium
Regarding the fate of enriched Iranian uranium, a senior U.S. official said: "It is about more details on how the United States will obtain the materials and the timeline for that."
The "Axios" website reported that a senior U.S. administration official and a second source familiar with the matter stated that Trump requested several amendments to the peace agreement reached by his envoys with their Iranian counterparts during a meeting held in the operations room on (Friday).
Two American officials told the site that Trump is keen to reinforce a number of important points for him, particularly concerning Iranian nuclear materials, which led to a new round of negotiations between the two parties that may last several days.
No Final Approval from Iran
In contrast, Iranian officials told state media that they have not agreed to the final text of the proposed "memorandum of understanding."
The memorandum stipulates a 60-day timeframe for negotiating Iranian nuclear commitments and easing U.S. sanctions, with the issue of eliminating Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and limiting any further enrichment operations at the top of the agenda.