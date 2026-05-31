The announcement by the Ministry of Health regarding the absence of any epidemic outbreaks or health threats affecting public health during the Hajj season received praise from the World Health Organization, in recognition of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in managing one of the largest human gatherings in the world, despite the simultaneous health challenges and emerging international epidemic developments faced globally.



Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, congratulated Saudi Arabia on the successful Hajj season, expressing his appreciation for the health sector workers whose efforts contributed to achieving a safe and healthy Hajj season, confirming the international confidence in the Kingdom's ability to manage the health requirements for large human gatherings according to the highest standards.



The Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Hanan Balkhy, also congratulated the Kingdom on the success of the Hajj season, praising the advanced health readiness provided by the Kingdom for the guests of Allah, which included the use of modern health technologies, including robots and drones, and the provision of health services in various locations, as well as monitoring the health status of the pilgrims throughout their journey, enabling them to perform their rituals safely and with peace of mind.



The praise comes in conjunction with the Ministry of Health's announcement of the absence of any epidemic outbreaks or health threats affecting public health during the Hajj season, following a season that witnessed one of the largest health readiness operations, which included comprehensive preventive, therapeutic, and emergency services, continuous epidemiological monitoring, health assessment, and risk management, in coordination with various national entities and international health organizations.



Al-Jalajel: Success Achieved Thanks to the Integrated System







Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel confirmed that the health security of Hajj is considered global health security, due to the unique human gathering that Hajj represents, which includes millions of pilgrims from different countries before their return to their homelands, making the preservation of their health and safety a responsibility that extends its effects to global public health.



He explained that the success of the Hajj season 1447, and its absence from any epidemic outbreaks or health threats, resulted from an integrated system that begins with health requirements before the arrival of the pilgrims, vaccination and immunization requirements, and confirming the condition of health capability as one of the important pillars for protecting the pilgrim and enabling them to perform their rituals safely, leading to early preparedness, epidemiological monitoring, risk assessment, and rapid response, supported by the integration of government entities and international health organizations, and utilizing all human, technical, and operational resources to serve the guests of Allah.



The minister also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the continuous support and attention given to the health sector and the system serving the guests of Allah, affirming that this achievement was made possible by their generous directives that prioritized human health and safety, contributing to enhancing the readiness of the health system and its success in protecting the health of the pilgrims.