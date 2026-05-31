The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab National Bank (anb), Engineer Salah bin Rashid Al-Rashed, extended his highest congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Prime Minister – may God protect them – on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, and the successful organization of this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, thanks to God Almighty and the remarkable care and tremendous efforts provided by the wise leadership and the prudent government, which offered capabilities, services, and facilities that enabled the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God to perform the rituals of Hajj with ease and tranquility.

Al-Rashed praised the integrated work system, based on collaboration among various national institutions and sectors, including government agencies, volunteer organizations, and private sector institutions, and the high institutional performance and discipline shown in adhering to the higher directives and a sense of responsibility, to ensure that the guests of God can perform their rituals with ease, safety, and comfort, in a manner that contributes to reinforcing the Kingdom's position and its prestigious reputation in crowd management, according to the highest standards.

In this context, Al-Rashed expressed the pride of the Arab National Bank (anb) in being part of this collective national effort and contributing to fulfilling the noble mission that God Almighty has honored our beloved Kingdom with, in serving the pilgrims of His Sacred House, through the bank's volunteer initiative "In Support of the Guests of الرحمن," which continued its field role during this year's Hajj season for the fourth consecutive year, alongside its role as an exclusive partner for the "Hajj in Health" campaign, which is sponsored by the Holding Health for the second consecutive year.

This came at a time when the initiative "In Support of the Guests of الرحمن" concluded its volunteer activities at the end of the third day of Tashreeq, after the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God completed their rituals, with the participation of more than 1,000 male and female volunteers from qualified medical, logistical, and guidance staff, enabling them to serve over 244,000 pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, through 5 service pathways, contributing to facilitating the journey of the pilgrims, allowing them to perform their rituals with comfort and tranquility, thus bringing the cumulative number of beneficiaries from the initiative during its four seasons to more than 706,470 beneficiaries, an increase of 52.7% compared to the total number recorded at the end of the previous season, which was 462,447 beneficiaries.

According to the final tally of the initiative, the "Guidance and Counseling" services accounted for the highest share in terms of the number of beneficiaries from the initiative, with a percentage of 28.4%, after benefiting 69,539 pilgrims, followed by "Logistical Services" at 25.4%, serving 62,152 pilgrims, then translation services at 22.2%, with 54,364 beneficiaries, while the initiative's volunteer teams managed to provide their services within the "First Aid" pathway to more than 27,383 beneficiaries, accounting for 11.2%, and finally "Medical Services" at 6.5%, with more than 16,047 beneficiaries.

The initiative also provided its supportive and volunteer services to more than 14,534 beneficiaries from the personnel of the participating government and security sectors during the Hajj season, while the initiative enhanced its efforts, in addition to its field service pathways, by distributing more than 200,000 protective umbrellas and tens of thousands of personal care bags to the pilgrims, contributing to ensuring their safety during the performance of their rituals.

Al-Rashed congratulated the initiative team of organizers, partners, and volunteers on the distinguished level of success achieved in its fourth season, and what all parties involved demonstrated in terms of cooperation and partnership that resulted in quality performance, garnering praise and earning the satisfaction of the beneficiaries among the pilgrims, adding qualitative value and a distinctive mark to the volunteer work directed towards serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God.