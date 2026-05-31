رفع رئيس مجلس إدارة البنك العربي الوطني (anb) المهندس صلاح بن راشد الراشد أسمى آيات التهنئة والتبريك لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولصاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان ولي العهد الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء – حفظهما الله – بحلول عيد الأضحى المبارك، ونجاح تنظيم موسم حج هذا العام 1447هـ، بفضل الله تعالى ثم بفضل ما أولته القيادة الحكيمة والحكومة الرشيدة من رعاية مميزة وجهود عظيمة متكاملة، وما وفّرته من إمكانات وخدمات وتسهيلات ساهمت بتمكين حجاج بيت الله الحرام من أداء شعائر الحج بيُسر وطمأنينة.

وأشاد الراشد بمنظومة العمل المتكاملة، القائمة على التشاركية بين المؤسسات والقطاعات الوطنية على اختلافها من هيئات حكومية وجهات تطوعية ومؤسسات القطاع الخاص، وما أبدته من أداء مؤسسي وانضباطية عالية بالتوجيهات العليا والتزام بحس المسؤولية، لضمان تمكين ضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وسهولة وأمان، وعلى النحو الذي يسهم في ترسيخ مكانة المملكة وسمعتها المرموقة في صناعة إدارة الحشود، وفق أعلى المعايير.

وأعرب الراشد في هذا السياق عن اعتزاز البنك العربي الوطني (anb) بأن يكون جزءاً من هذا الجهد الوطني الجماعي، وأن يسهم في تأدية الرسالة السامية التي شرّف الله تعالى بها مملكتنا العزيزة، في خدمة حجاج بيته الحرام، وذلك عبر مبادرة البنك التطوعية «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» التي واصلت دورها الميداني خلال موسم حج هذا العام، وذلك للسنة الرابعة على التوالي، إلى جانب دوره كشريك حصري لحملة «حج بصحة» التي تتبناها «الصحة القابضة» للسنة الثانية على التوالي.

جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي اختتمت مبادرة «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» أعمالها التطوعية مع نهاية ثالث أيام التشريق، وإتمام حجاج بيت الله الحرام مناسكهم، بمشاركة أكثر من 1000 متطوع ومتطوعة من الكوادر والكفاءات الطبية واللوجستية والإرشادية المؤهلة، وتمكّنها من خدمة ما يزيد على 244 ألفاً من حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وذلك عبر 5 مسارات خدمية، مساهمة من المبادرة في تسهيل رحلة الحجيج، لينعموا بتأدية مناسكهم براحة وطمأنينة، وليصل بذلك العدد التراكمي للمستفيدين من المبادرة خلال مواسمها الأربعة لأكثر من 706,470 مستفيداً، بارتفاع نسبته 52.7% عن العدد الإجمالي المسجل مع نهاية الموسم السابق والبالغ 462,447 مستفيداً.

ووفقاً للحصيلة النهائية للمبادرة، فقد استحوذت خدمات «التوجيه والإرشاد» على الحصة الأعلى من حيث عدد المستفيدين من المبادرة بنسبة بلغت 28,4% بعد أن استفاد منها 69,539 حاجاً، تلتها «الخدمات اللوجستية» بنسبة 25.4% بتقديمها الخدمات لعدد 62,152 حاجاً، فخدمات الترجمة بنسبة 22.2% بعدد مستفيدين بلغ 54,364 حاجاً، في حين تمكنت الفرق التطوعية للمبادرة من تقديم خدماتها ضمن مسار «الإسعافات الأولية» لأكثر من 27,383 مستفيداً بنسبة 11.2%، وأخيراً «الخدمات الطبية» بنسبة 6.5% بعد أن بلغ عدد المستفيدين منها أكثر من 16,047 حاجاً.

كما وقدّمت المبادرة خدماتها المساندة والتطوعية لأكثر من 14,534 مستفيداً من كوادر القطاعات الحكومية والأمنية المشاركة في موسم الحج، في الوقت الذي عززت فيه المبادرة جهودها، بالإضافة إلى مساراتها الخدمية الميدانية، بتوزيع أكثر من 200 ألف مظلة واقية وعشرات الآلاف من حقائب العناية الشخصية على الحجاج مساهمة في الحفاظ على سلامتهم، خلال تأدية مناسكهم.

وهنّأ الراشد فريق المبادرة من المنظّمين والشركاء والمتطوعين على المستوى المميز من النجاح الذي حققته في موسمها الرابع، وما أظهرته جميع أطرافها من تعاون وتشاركية أثمرت عن جودة الأداء، وحصاد الإشادات وكسب رضا المستفيدين من الحجاج، وإضافة قيمة نوعية وعلامة فارقة للعمل التطوعي الموجه لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام.