At least 55 people were injured when a night train derailed while traveling from Moscow to the city of Chelyabinsk, and 7 carriages overturned.

The governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Alexei Russkikh, stated yesterday that the 55 injured individuals are receiving necessary treatment, noting that 17 of them were transferred to hospitals, while 4 children were taken to the hospital after undergoing examination, and their condition is stable.

The incident occurred near the village of Priandino in the Ulyanovsk region, about 1000 kilometers east of Moscow.

The governor of Ulyanovsk reported that the incident did not result in any fatalities, indicating that there were 415 passengers on the train, of whom at least 55 sustained injuries.