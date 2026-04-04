أصيب 55 شخصاً على الأقل إثر خروج قطار ليلي عن القضبان كان في طريقه من موسكو إلى مدينة تشيليابينسك، وانقلبت 7 عربات.

وأوضح حاكم منطقة أوليانوفسك أليكسي روسكيخ أمس أن المصابين الـ55 يتلقون العلاج اللازم، مبيناً أن 17 منهم نُقِلوا إلى المستشفيات، في حين نُقل 4 أطفال إلى المستشفى بعد خضوعهم للفحص، وحالتهم مستقرة.

ووقعت الحادثة بالقرب من قرية برياندينو في منطقة أوليانوفسك، على نحو 1000 كيلومتر شرق موسكو.

وأفاد حاكم أوليانوفسك بأن الحادثة لم تسفر عن أي حالات وفاة، مشيراً إلى أن القطار كان على متنه 415 راكباً، تعرض 55 منهم على الأقل لإصابات.