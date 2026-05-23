The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 931 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The seized items included 76 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 413 types of prohibited materials.

The customs ports also thwarted 1827 cases of tobacco and its derivatives, along with 13 types of monetary amounts, and 5 types of weapons and their accessories.

ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports; achieving community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.

At the same time, ZATCA called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them through the dedicated security reporting number (1910), or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa), or the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information in the report is accurate.