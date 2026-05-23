بشغفٍ يسابق الزمن وشرفٍ يتوارثه الأجيال، تواصل جمعية مداد للخدمات الإنسانية تكثيف استعداداتها الميدانية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن في موسم حج هذا العام، إذ تقف الجمعية بجميع طواقمها لتقديم حزمة من المبادرات الإنسانية والمجتمعية، التي تهدف إلى رعاية الحجاج والارتقاء بتجربتهم الإيمانية وترسيخ قيم العطاء والتكافل الإنساني.

واعتباراً من اليوم السبت، تبدأ الفرق التطوعية والتنظيمية من أبناء وبنات الوطن انتشارها الميداني المباشر في المواقع المخصصة لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، ليترجم هؤلاء الشباب بسواعدهم الوطنية قيم الضيافة السعودية الأصيلة إلى واقع ملموس، مكرسين جهودهم لتقديم الدعم الإنساني والخدمات المساندة بكفاءة وجودة عالية تعكس روح البذل والعطاء.

وتتنوع مشاريع الجمعية الميدانية في هذا الموسم المبارك لتشمل توزيع وجبات الإطعام وسقيا الماء، وتنفيذ مبادرات إنسانية ومجتمعية متنوعة تسهم في التخفيف عن ضيوف الرحمن وتوفير بيئة خدمية مريحة لهم، إلى جانب مواصلة جهودها التي لا تنقطع طوال العام داخل الحرم المكي الشريف لخدمة المعتمرين والزوار، تأكيداً على رسالتها في استدامة العمل الخيري.

وتأتي هذه الجهود استشعاراً بدور الجمعية شريكاً في التنمية الوطنية ومساهماً فاعلاً في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي مكّنت القطاع غير الربحي، ورفعت من قيمة العمل التطوعي، إذ يحظى هذا القطاع بدعم من القيادة الرشيدة جعل منه ركيزة أساسية تسهم في نمو المبادرات الإنسانية وتوسع أثرها، لتستمر الجمعية في تطوير برامجها الموسمية وتعزيز شراكاتها بما يخدم الوطن، ويعكس الصورة المشرفة والمستمرة لما تقدمه المملكة من جهود عظيمة في رعاية قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.