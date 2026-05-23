With a passion that races against time and a honor passed down through generations, the Midad Association for Humanitarian Services continues to intensify its field preparations to serve the guests of Allah during this year's Hajj season. The association stands with all its teams to provide a package of humanitarian and community initiatives aimed at caring for the pilgrims, enhancing their spiritual experience, and instilling the values of giving and human solidarity.

Starting today, Saturday, the volunteer and organizational teams made up of the sons and daughters of the nation will begin their direct field deployment in the designated areas to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah. These young individuals will translate the authentic Saudi hospitality values into tangible reality with their national efforts, dedicating themselves to providing humanitarian support and auxiliary services with high efficiency and quality that reflect the spirit of giving.

The association's field projects this blessed season vary to include the distribution of meals and the provision of water, as well as the implementation of various humanitarian and community initiatives that contribute to alleviating the burdens of the guests of Allah and providing them with a comfortable service environment. Additionally, the association continues its uninterrupted efforts throughout the year within the Sacred Mosque to serve the Umrah performers and visitors, reaffirming its mission of sustaining charitable work.

These efforts come in recognition of the association's role as a partner in national development and an active contributor to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which has empowered the non-profit sector and elevated the value of volunteer work. This sector enjoys support from the wise leadership, making it a fundamental pillar that contributes to the growth of humanitarian initiatives and expands their impact. The association continues to develop its seasonal programs and enhance its partnerships in a way that serves the nation and reflects the honorable and ongoing image of the Kingdom's tremendous efforts in caring for those visiting the Two Holy Mosques.