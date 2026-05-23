بشغفٍ يسابق الزمن وشرفٍ يتوارثه الأجيال، تواصل جمعية مداد للخدمات الإنسانية تكثيف استعداداتها الميدانية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن في موسم حج هذا العام، إذ تقف الجمعية بجميع طواقمها لتقديم حزمة من المبادرات الإنسانية والمجتمعية، التي تهدف إلى رعاية الحجاج والارتقاء بتجربتهم الإيمانية وترسيخ قيم العطاء والتكافل الإنساني.
واعتباراً من اليوم السبت، تبدأ الفرق التطوعية والتنظيمية من أبناء وبنات الوطن انتشارها الميداني المباشر في المواقع المخصصة لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، ليترجم هؤلاء الشباب بسواعدهم الوطنية قيم الضيافة السعودية الأصيلة إلى واقع ملموس، مكرسين جهودهم لتقديم الدعم الإنساني والخدمات المساندة بكفاءة وجودة عالية تعكس روح البذل والعطاء.
وتتنوع مشاريع الجمعية الميدانية في هذا الموسم المبارك لتشمل توزيع وجبات الإطعام وسقيا الماء، وتنفيذ مبادرات إنسانية ومجتمعية متنوعة تسهم في التخفيف عن ضيوف الرحمن وتوفير بيئة خدمية مريحة لهم، إلى جانب مواصلة جهودها التي لا تنقطع طوال العام داخل الحرم المكي الشريف لخدمة المعتمرين والزوار، تأكيداً على رسالتها في استدامة العمل الخيري.
وتأتي هذه الجهود استشعاراً بدور الجمعية شريكاً في التنمية الوطنية ومساهماً فاعلاً في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي مكّنت القطاع غير الربحي، ورفعت من قيمة العمل التطوعي، إذ يحظى هذا القطاع بدعم من القيادة الرشيدة جعل منه ركيزة أساسية تسهم في نمو المبادرات الإنسانية وتوسع أثرها، لتستمر الجمعية في تطوير برامجها الموسمية وتعزيز شراكاتها بما يخدم الوطن، ويعكس الصورة المشرفة والمستمرة لما تقدمه المملكة من جهود عظيمة في رعاية قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.
With a passion that races against time and a honor passed down through generations, the Midad Association for Humanitarian Services continues to intensify its field preparations to serve the guests of Allah during this year's Hajj season. The association stands with all its teams to provide a package of humanitarian and community initiatives aimed at caring for the pilgrims, enhancing their spiritual experience, and instilling the values of giving and human solidarity.
Starting today, Saturday, the volunteer and organizational teams made up of the sons and daughters of the nation will begin their direct field deployment in the designated areas to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah. These young individuals will translate the authentic Saudi hospitality values into tangible reality with their national efforts, dedicating themselves to providing humanitarian support and auxiliary services with high efficiency and quality that reflect the spirit of giving.
The association's field projects this blessed season vary to include the distribution of meals and the provision of water, as well as the implementation of various humanitarian and community initiatives that contribute to alleviating the burdens of the guests of Allah and providing them with a comfortable service environment. Additionally, the association continues its uninterrupted efforts throughout the year within the Sacred Mosque to serve the Umrah performers and visitors, reaffirming its mission of sustaining charitable work.
These efforts come in recognition of the association's role as a partner in national development and an active contributor to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which has empowered the non-profit sector and elevated the value of volunteer work. This sector enjoys support from the wise leadership, making it a fundamental pillar that contributes to the growth of humanitarian initiatives and expands their impact. The association continues to develop its seasonal programs and enhance its partnerships in a way that serves the nation and reflects the honorable and ongoing image of the Kingdom's tremendous efforts in caring for those visiting the Two Holy Mosques.