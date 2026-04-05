رافاييل غروسي يحذر من كارثة نووية بعد الضربة الرابعة على محطة بوشهر الإيرانية

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, emphasized the necessity of ensuring that nuclear power plants and their surrounding areas are not subjected to any attacks, warning of the risk of a nuclear accident if military escalation continues.

Grossi stated that the agency received official information from Iranian authorities indicating that the fourth such strike in recent weeks occurred at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, resulting in the death of a member of the site's physical protection team due to shrapnel from a shell, and one of the buildings was damaged as a result of shockwaves and debris.



Grossi confirmed that no increase in radiation levels had been recorded following the recent incident, but he stressed the danger of repeating such attacks.

The UN official called for the utmost restraint in military actions to avoid any catastrophic nuclear incident, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the agency's seven principles to ensure nuclear safety and security during armed conflicts.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant houses a Russian-made nuclear reactor with a capacity of 1000 megawatts, and it is the only operational nuclear power plant in Iran. It began commercial operation in 2011 and is considered an important symbol of Iran's civilian nuclear program.

The plant has previously been subjected to three strikes, the latest of which occurred on March 18, when a shell hit a building approximately 350 meters from the main reactor, destroying it without causing direct damage to the reactor or any radiation leak.

Grossi had previously warned, during a speech before the agency's Board of Governors in Vienna, that several countries in the region, including Iran, possess operational nuclear power plants and research reactors, and that any military escalation could lead to a serious nuclear accident that transcends geographical boundaries.

This UN warning comes amid rising military tensions in the region, where nuclear facilities have become potential targets in any confrontation, raising significant international concerns about catastrophic environmental and humanitarian repercussions should any reactor suffer direct damage.