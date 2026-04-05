شدد المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، رافاييل غروسي، على ضرورة عدم تعرض مواقع محطات الطاقة النووية أو المناطق المحيطة بها لأي هجوم، محذراً من خطر وقوع حادث نووي في حال استمرار التصعيد العسكري.

وقال غروسي إن الوكالة تلقت معلومات رسمية من السلطات الإيرانية تفيد بوقوع الضربة الرابعة من نوعها خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة على محطة الطاقة النووية بوشهر، وأسفرت الضربة عن مقتل أحد أفراد طاقم الحماية المادية للموقع جراء شظية قذيفة، كما تضرر أحد المباني نتيجة موجات الصدمة والشظايا.
رافاييل غروسي يحذر من كارثة نووية بعد الضربة الرابعة على محطة بوشهر الإيرانية

وأكد غروسي أنه لم يتم تسجيل أي زيادة في مستويات الإشعاع إثر الحادث الأخير، إلا أنه شدد على خطورة تكرار مثل هذه الهجمات.

ودعا المسؤول الأممي إلى أقصى درجات ضبط النفس العسكري لتفادي أي حادث نووي كارثي، مؤكداً أهمية الالتزام بمبادئ الوكالة السبعة لضمان السلامة والأمن النووي أثناء النزاعات المسلحة.

وتضم محطة بوشهر النووية مفاعلاً نووياً روسي الصنع بقدرة 1000 ميغاوات، وهي المحطة النووية الوحيدة العاملة في إيران. بدأ تشغيلها التجاري عام 2011، وتُعد رمزاً مهماً للبرنامج النووي المدني الإيراني.

وتعرضت المحطة لثلاث ضربات سابقة، آخرها في 18 مارس الماضي، إذ أصابت قذيفة مبنى يبعد حوالى 350 متراً عن المفاعل الرئيسي ودمرته دون إحداث أضرار مباشرة في المفاعل أو تسرب إشعاعي.

وكان غروسي قد حذر في وقت سابق، خلال كلمة أمام مجلس إدارة الوكالة في فيينا، من أن عدة دول في المنطقة بما فيها إيران تمتلك محطات طاقة نووية ومفاعلات أبحاث نووية تشغيلية، وأن أي تصعيد عسكري قد يؤدي إلى حادث نووي خطير يتجاوز الحدود الجغرافية.

يأتي هذا التحذير الأممي في ظل تصاعد التوترات العسكرية في المنطقة، حيث أصبحت المنشآت النووية هدفاً محتملاً في أي مواجهة، مما يثير مخاوف دولية كبيرة من تداعيات بيئية وإنسانية كارثية في حال تعرض أي مفاعل لضرر مباشر.