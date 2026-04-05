Yemeni Member of Parliament, the First Deputy Chairman of the Political Bureau of the National Resistance, Nasser Mohammed Bajil, confirmed that the massive public solidarity rallies witnessed on the western coast, in Marib Governorate, and in various Yemeni provinces, are a clear expression of the "pulse of the Yemeni street" that has come out to affirm its absolute loyalty to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and its firm rejection of the ongoing and unjustified Iranian aggressions.

National Constants

Bajil stated in a special interview with "Okaz": "These crowds that came out in full force sent a decisive message that the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is part of the security of Yemen, and that our fate is intertwined, and what binds us is an extension of the bonds of brotherhood, kinship, and a shared destiny," pointing out that this stance represents an essential part of the national and pan-Arab constants that the Political Bureau of the National Resistance believes in.



مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.

Appreciation of Positions

Bajil emphasized that the Yemeni crowds confirmed through their majestic stand their full support for the leadership of the Kingdom, and their readiness to offer whatever it takes in loyalty to Saudi Arabia's historic and sincere positions towards the Yemeni people, and its unlimited support for restoring the state institutions that have been hijacked by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.



مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.

Common Enemy

The First Deputy Chairman of the Political Bureau of the National Resistance added: "We are fully convinced that this solidarity stems from a religious and national duty, and is a confirmation of our complete mandate to the leadership of the Kingdom in all the options it takes to confront the Iranian criminal aggressions on the land of the Two Holy Mosques and the Gulf countries," noting that these aggressions are merely an extension of what the Yemeni people are suffering from persecution at the hands of the Iranian regime and its tools.

Decisive Battle

Bajil concluded his statement by saying: "Our battle is one, and we face an arrogant enemy that poses a threat to the security of the region and the world, and today we are in a decisive battle that requires us to stand united to defeat the Iranian conspiratorial scheme, so that the peoples of the region may enjoy security, stability, and tranquility."