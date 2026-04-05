أكد عضو مجلس النواب اليمني، النائب الأول لرئيس المكتب السياسي للمقاومة الوطنية، ناصر محمد باجيل، أن الوقفات التضامنية الجماهيرية الحاشدة التي شهدها الساحل الغربي، ومحافظة مأرب، ومختلف المحافظات اليمنية، هي تعبير صريح عن «نبض الشارع اليمني» الذي خرج ليؤكد للعالم أجمع وفاءه المطلق للمملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ورفضه القاطع للاعتداءات الإيرانية المستمرة وغير المبررة.

​ثوابت وطنية

وقال باجيل في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»: «هذه الحشود التي خرجت عن بكرة أبيها، وجهت رسالة حاسمة مفادها أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية من أمن اليمن، وأن مصيرنا مشترك، وما يربطنا هو امتداد لروابط الأخوة والقربى والمصير الواحد»، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الموقف يمثل جزءاً أساسياً من الثوابت الوطنية والقومية التي يؤمن بها المكتب السياسي للمقاومة الوطنية.
مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.

مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.

​تقدير المواقف

وشدد باجيل على أن الجماهير اليمنية أكدت بوقفتها المهيبة وقوفها الكامل إلى جانب قيادة المملكة، واستعدادها لتقديم الغالي والنفيس وفاءً لمواقف السعودية التاريخية والصادقة تجاه الشعب اليمني، ودعمها اللامحدود لاستعادة مؤسسات الدولة المختطفة من قبل مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المدعومة إيرانياً.
مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.

مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.

​عدو مشترك

وأضاف النائب الأول لرئيس المكتب السياسي للمقاومة الوطنية: «نحن على قناعة تامة بأن هذا التضامن نابع من واجب ديني وقومي، وتأكيد على تفويضنا الكامل لقيادة المملكة في كافة الخيارات التي تتخذها لمواجهة الاعتداءات الإجرامية الإيرانية على أرض الحرمين الشريفين ودول الخليج»، لافتاً إلى أن تلك الاعتداءات ليست إلا امتداداً لما يتعرض له الشعب اليمني من تنكيل على يد النظام الإيراني وأدواته.

​معركة مصيرية

واختتم باجيل تصريحه بقوله: «معركتنا واحدة، ونواجه عدواً متغطرساً يشكل خطراً على أمن المنطقة والعالم، ونحن اليوم أمام معركة مصيرية تحتم علينا الوقوف صفاً واحداً لهزيمة المخطط التآمري الإيراني، لتنعم شعوب المنطقة بالأمن والاستقرار والسكينة».