أكد عضو مجلس النواب اليمني، النائب الأول لرئيس المكتب السياسي للمقاومة الوطنية، ناصر محمد باجيل، أن الوقفات التضامنية الجماهيرية الحاشدة التي شهدها الساحل الغربي، ومحافظة مأرب، ومختلف المحافظات اليمنية، هي تعبير صريح عن «نبض الشارع اليمني» الذي خرج ليؤكد للعالم أجمع وفاءه المطلق للمملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ورفضه القاطع للاعتداءات الإيرانية المستمرة وغير المبررة.
ثوابت وطنية
وقال باجيل في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»: «هذه الحشود التي خرجت عن بكرة أبيها، وجهت رسالة حاسمة مفادها أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية من أمن اليمن، وأن مصيرنا مشترك، وما يربطنا هو امتداد لروابط الأخوة والقربى والمصير الواحد»، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الموقف يمثل جزءاً أساسياً من الثوابت الوطنية والقومية التي يؤمن بها المكتب السياسي للمقاومة الوطنية.
مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.
تقدير المواقف
وشدد باجيل على أن الجماهير اليمنية أكدت بوقفتها المهيبة وقوفها الكامل إلى جانب قيادة المملكة، واستعدادها لتقديم الغالي والنفيس وفاءً لمواقف السعودية التاريخية والصادقة تجاه الشعب اليمني، ودعمها اللامحدود لاستعادة مؤسسات الدولة المختطفة من قبل مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المدعومة إيرانياً.
مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.
عدو مشترك
وأضاف النائب الأول لرئيس المكتب السياسي للمقاومة الوطنية: «نحن على قناعة تامة بأن هذا التضامن نابع من واجب ديني وقومي، وتأكيد على تفويضنا الكامل لقيادة المملكة في كافة الخيارات التي تتخذها لمواجهة الاعتداءات الإجرامية الإيرانية على أرض الحرمين الشريفين ودول الخليج»، لافتاً إلى أن تلك الاعتداءات ليست إلا امتداداً لما يتعرض له الشعب اليمني من تنكيل على يد النظام الإيراني وأدواته.
معركة مصيرية
واختتم باجيل تصريحه بقوله: «معركتنا واحدة، ونواجه عدواً متغطرساً يشكل خطراً على أمن المنطقة والعالم، ونحن اليوم أمام معركة مصيرية تحتم علينا الوقوف صفاً واحداً لهزيمة المخطط التآمري الإيراني، لتنعم شعوب المنطقة بالأمن والاستقرار والسكينة».
Yemeni Member of Parliament, the First Deputy Chairman of the Political Bureau of the National Resistance, Nasser Mohammed Bajil, confirmed that the massive public solidarity rallies witnessed on the western coast, in Marib Governorate, and in various Yemeni provinces, are a clear expression of the "pulse of the Yemeni street" that has come out to affirm its absolute loyalty to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and its firm rejection of the ongoing and unjustified Iranian aggressions.
National Constants
Bajil stated in a special interview with "Okaz": "These crowds that came out in full force sent a decisive message that the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is part of the security of Yemen, and that our fate is intertwined, and what binds us is an extension of the bonds of brotherhood, kinship, and a shared destiny," pointing out that this stance represents an essential part of the national and pan-Arab constants that the Political Bureau of the National Resistance believes in.
مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.
Appreciation of Positions
Bajil emphasized that the Yemeni crowds confirmed through their majestic stand their full support for the leadership of the Kingdom, and their readiness to offer whatever it takes in loyalty to Saudi Arabia's historic and sincere positions towards the Yemeni people, and its unlimited support for restoring the state institutions that have been hijacked by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.
مسيرة مؤيدة للسعودية في الساحل الغربي.
Common Enemy
The First Deputy Chairman of the Political Bureau of the National Resistance added: "We are fully convinced that this solidarity stems from a religious and national duty, and is a confirmation of our complete mandate to the leadership of the Kingdom in all the options it takes to confront the Iranian criminal aggressions on the land of the Two Holy Mosques and the Gulf countries," noting that these aggressions are merely an extension of what the Yemeni people are suffering from persecution at the hands of the Iranian regime and its tools.
Decisive Battle
Bajil concluded his statement by saying: "Our battle is one, and we face an arrogant enemy that poses a threat to the security of the region and the world, and today we are in a decisive battle that requires us to stand united to defeat the Iranian conspiratorial scheme, so that the peoples of the region may enjoy security, stability, and tranquility."