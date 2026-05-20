نظمت اللجنة الثقافية والفنية بنقابة الصحفيين المصريين حفل توقيع ومناقشة كتاب «ألغام اليمن السعيد.. رحلة على الخطوط الأمامية للجحيم» للكاتب الصحفي المصري حسين البدوي.

وفي الندوة التي حضرها دبلوماسيون ومثقفون وإعلاميون، وأدارتها الكاتبة الصحفية رانيا هلال، عرض المستشار الإعلامي للسفارة اليمنية بالقاهرة بليغ المخلافي، والكاتب الصحفي أحمد حسن العميد مكونات الكتاب وفصوله وما تضمنه من أرقام.

أجمع المتحدثون على أن الكتاب يمثل إضافة نوعية وثيقة الصلة بـ«أدب الصحافة الاستقصائية ومغامرات الحروب»؛ كونه يوثق عبر فصوله معايشة ميدانية بالغة الوعورة والخطورة خاضها المؤلف على خطوط النار الحية في الأراضي اليمنية. واستعرضت المناقشات المأساة المروعة لتأصيل كيف تحولت أجزاء شاسعة من اليمن إلى أكبر حقل ألغام يشهده العالم منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية. واستعرض المشاركون في الندوة القصص الإنسانية الدامية التي رصدها المؤلف لضحايا الألغام من المدنيين، لا سيما الأطفال والنساء والشيوخ الذين واجهوا هذا الخطر الخفي، كاشفة عن الوجه القاسي والممنهج لزراعة الألغام وتأثيراتها المدمرة العابرة للأجيال.

وفي مداخلته، أكد الكاتب الصحفي حسين البدوي أن كتابه ليس مجرد رصد صحفي عابر، بل هو «صرخة إنسانية مدوية» لتوثيق الجحيم الخفي الذي يتربص بالمدنيين، وتحية إجلال للجهود الميدانية الدؤوبة التي تسابق الزمن لتطهير الأرض. وفي مقدمة هذه الجهود، برز الدور الريادي للمشروع السعودي «مسام» لنزع الألغام - اليمن، حيث تعمل فرقه الهندسية على الأرض منذ منتصف 2018، وتمكنت حتى اليوم من انتزاع وتفكيك أكثر من 560 ألف لغم، وعبوة ناسفة، وذخيرة غير منفجرة، في ملحمة إنسانية يومية لإنقاذ أرواح الأبرياء.

وفي إجابته عن سؤال أحد المشاركين، استعاد البدوي لحظات التحدي الأولى قائلاً: «الخوف الحقيقي تملكني عند زيارتي الأولى لحقل ألغام في مدرسة (إبراهيم عقيل) بمحافظة تعز، وحينها اكتشف فريق نزع الألغام لغماً فردياً، فدفعتني الرغبة المهنية في التوثيق إلى الدخول وسط الحقل لمشاهدة الموت كامناً في الأرض قبل إبطال مفعوله».

وأكد البدوي أن العمل الصحفي في مناطق النزاع يغير العقيدة الإنسانية للمراسل: «الصحفي الذي يعايش مآسي الضحايا وذويهم ويتلمس آلامهم، يتجاوز حاجز الخوف الشخصي داخل حقول الموت الخفية؛ فالحقيقة الإنسانية تستحق المجازفة، شريطة الالتزام الصارم بقواعد السلامة الميدانية. إن واجبنا المهني يحتم علينا فضح هذه الجرائم البشعة، وترك وثائق حية للأجيال القادمة لتظل شاهدة على هذه الحقبة المأساوية من تاريخ اليمن، حتى بعد تطهير الأرض في السنوات القادمة».

من جانبه، أشاد المستشار بليغ المخلافي بالجسارة الميدانية للمؤلف، واصفاً الكتاب بأنه «كاشف جلي» لكارثة إنسانية ممتدة قد تلقي بظلالها على اليمن لعقود طويلة، ومشدداً على المسؤولية القومية للإعلام العربي في تعرية هذه الانتهاكات. ودعا المخلافي إلى سرعة ترجمة كتاب «ألغام اليمن السعيد» إلى الإنجليزية واللغات الحية الأخرى، لتقديم رواية توثيقية رصينة تخاطب الرأي العام الغربي، وتكشف أبعاد الجرائم الممنهجة التي ارتكبتها جماعة الحوثي أمام المجتمع الدولي.

وفي قراءة تحليلية للكتاب، فكك الكاتب الصحفي والخبير الأمني أحمد حسن العميد الأبعاد الإستراتيجية والعسكرية لزراعة الألغام بشكل عشوائي وكثيف في الأراضي اليمنية، مع تعمد حجب ورفض تسليم أي خرائط لها. وأوضح العميد أن القيمة المعلوماتية والاستقصائية للكتاب تمثل مرجعاً دقيقاً يخدم الباحثين وصناع القرار، مؤكداً أن معركة تطهير الأرض من الألغام وإبطال مفعولها لا تقل ضراوة ولا أهمية عن المعركة العسكرية الرامية لإعادة الأمن والاستقرار إلى «اليمن السعيد».

شهدت الأمسية في ختامها تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر فتح باب المداخلات والأسئلة لجموع الصحفيين والباحثين المهتمين بالشأن العربي.