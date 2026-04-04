Amid Iranian warnings of radioactive leakage, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering targeting energy facilities and bridges in Iran, viewing them as military objectives whose destruction could weaken Iran's missile and nuclear programs.



The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials said Trump's senior aides have recently provided him with justifications that consider power generation facilities and bridges as legitimate military targets, as their destruction could hinder missile programs and the nuclear program.



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his country's objection today to the attacks targeting nuclear facilities in Iran, considering them a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and International Atomic Energy Agency decisions.



Araghchi stated in an official letter addressed to the United Nations that targeting areas near these facilities poses an unprecedented and severe risk to civilian populations in Iran and the region, deeming it a violation of the IAEA's safeguards system.



He added that the attacks "could lead to radioactive contamination in the Gulf, air, ecosystems, and natural resources, and their effects will not be limited to Iran but will extend to other countries in the region."



Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated today that strikes targeting nuclear facilities in Iran represent an indelible stain on the reputation of those who launch these missiles, considering that Iranian nuclear facilities are under the guarantees of the International Atomic Energy Agency.



Zakharova's comments came following new strikes that targeted the Bushehr nuclear power plant, marking the fourth strike since the war began, and according to Iranian authorities, one person was killed and material damage occurred at the plant operated by a Russian company.