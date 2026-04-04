وسط تحذيرات إيرانية من تسرب إشعاعي، تدرس إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استهداف منشآت الطاقة والجسور في إيران، باعتبارها أهدافاً عسكرية قد يؤدي تدميرها إلى إضعاف برامج الصواريخ والبرنامج النووي الإيراني.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن كبار مساعدي ترمب قدموا له خلال الأيام الأخيرة مبررات تعتبر منشآت توليد الكهرباء والجسور أهدافاً عسكرية مشروعة، لأن تدميرها قد يعرقل برامج الصواريخ والبرنامج النووي.


في المقابل، أعرب وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، اليوم، عن اعتراض بلاده على الهجمات التي استهدفت منشآت نووية في إيران، معتبراً أنها تمثل انتهاكاً لقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي وقرارات الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.


وقال عراقجي في رسالة رسمية وجّهها إلى الأمم المتحدة، إن استهداف مناطق قريبة من هذه المنشآت يعرض السكان المدنيين في إيران وفي المنطقة لخطر شديد وغير مسبوق، معتبراً أن ذلك يمثل انتهاكاً لنظام الضمانات التابع للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.


وأضاف أن الهجمات «قد تؤدي إلى تلوث إشعاعي في الخليج والهواء والأنظمة البيئية والموارد الطبيعية، وأن آثارها لن تقتصر على إيران بل ستمتد إلى دول أخرى في المنطقة».


في غضون ذلك، قالت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا، اليوم، إن الضربات التي تستهدف المنشآت النووية في إيران، تشكل وصمة عار لا تُمحى بسمعة الذين يرسلون هذه الصواريخ، معتبرة أن المنشآت النووية الإيرانية، تخضع لضمانات الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.


وجاء تعليق زاخاروفا عقب الضربات الجديدة التي استهدفت محطة بوشهر للطاقة النووية، التي تعد الضربة الرابعة منذ بدء الحرب، وبحسب السلطات الإيرانية فإن شخصاً قُتل وحدثت أضرار مادية في المحطة التي تديرها شركة روسية.