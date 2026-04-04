وسط تحذيرات إيرانية من تسرب إشعاعي، تدرس إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استهداف منشآت الطاقة والجسور في إيران، باعتبارها أهدافاً عسكرية قد يؤدي تدميرها إلى إضعاف برامج الصواريخ والبرنامج النووي الإيراني.
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن كبار مساعدي ترمب قدموا له خلال الأيام الأخيرة مبررات تعتبر منشآت توليد الكهرباء والجسور أهدافاً عسكرية مشروعة، لأن تدميرها قد يعرقل برامج الصواريخ والبرنامج النووي.
في المقابل، أعرب وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، اليوم، عن اعتراض بلاده على الهجمات التي استهدفت منشآت نووية في إيران، معتبراً أنها تمثل انتهاكاً لقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي وقرارات الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.
وقال عراقجي في رسالة رسمية وجّهها إلى الأمم المتحدة، إن استهداف مناطق قريبة من هذه المنشآت يعرض السكان المدنيين في إيران وفي المنطقة لخطر شديد وغير مسبوق، معتبراً أن ذلك يمثل انتهاكاً لنظام الضمانات التابع للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.
وأضاف أن الهجمات «قد تؤدي إلى تلوث إشعاعي في الخليج والهواء والأنظمة البيئية والموارد الطبيعية، وأن آثارها لن تقتصر على إيران بل ستمتد إلى دول أخرى في المنطقة».
في غضون ذلك، قالت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا، اليوم، إن الضربات التي تستهدف المنشآت النووية في إيران، تشكل وصمة عار لا تُمحى بسمعة الذين يرسلون هذه الصواريخ، معتبرة أن المنشآت النووية الإيرانية، تخضع لضمانات الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.
وجاء تعليق زاخاروفا عقب الضربات الجديدة التي استهدفت محطة بوشهر للطاقة النووية، التي تعد الضربة الرابعة منذ بدء الحرب، وبحسب السلطات الإيرانية فإن شخصاً قُتل وحدثت أضرار مادية في المحطة التي تديرها شركة روسية.
Amid Iranian warnings of radioactive leakage, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering targeting energy facilities and bridges in Iran, viewing them as military objectives whose destruction could weaken Iran's missile and nuclear programs.
The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials said Trump's senior aides have recently provided him with justifications that consider power generation facilities and bridges as legitimate military targets, as their destruction could hinder missile programs and the nuclear program.
In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his country's objection today to the attacks targeting nuclear facilities in Iran, considering them a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and International Atomic Energy Agency decisions.
Araghchi stated in an official letter addressed to the United Nations that targeting areas near these facilities poses an unprecedented and severe risk to civilian populations in Iran and the region, deeming it a violation of the IAEA's safeguards system.
He added that the attacks "could lead to radioactive contamination in the Gulf, air, ecosystems, and natural resources, and their effects will not be limited to Iran but will extend to other countries in the region."
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated today that strikes targeting nuclear facilities in Iran represent an indelible stain on the reputation of those who launch these missiles, considering that Iranian nuclear facilities are under the guarantees of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Zakharova's comments came following new strikes that targeted the Bushehr nuclear power plant, marking the fourth strike since the war began, and according to Iranian authorities, one person was killed and material damage occurred at the plant operated by a Russian company.