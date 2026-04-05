ضرب زلزال بقوة 6 درجات على مقياس ريختر ولاية الإقليم الشمالي في أستراليا.

وذكر مركز الأبحاث الألماني لعلوم الأرض، أن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة 18:26 بتوقيت غرينيتش أمس (السبت) وبعمق 10 كم، وكان مركزه عند التقاء دائرة عرض 25.93 درجة جنوباً وخط طول 130.62 درجة شرقاً.

ولم ترد أنباء حتى الآن عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال.