ضرب زلزال بقوة 6 درجات على مقياس ريختر ولاية الإقليم الشمالي في أستراليا.
وذكر مركز الأبحاث الألماني لعلوم الأرض، أن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة 18:26 بتوقيت غرينيتش أمس (السبت) وبعمق 10 كم، وكان مركزه عند التقاء دائرة عرض 25.93 درجة جنوباً وخط طول 130.62 درجة شرقاً.
ولم ترد أنباء حتى الآن عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال.
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Northern Territory in Australia.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the earthquake occurred at 18:26 GMT yesterday (Saturday) at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter located at the intersection of 25.93 degrees south latitude and 130.62 degrees east longitude.
No reports have yet emerged of any casualties or material damage resulting from the earthquake.