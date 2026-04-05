اندلع حريق أمس في مبنى داخل مجمع القطاع النفطي في منطقة الشويخ بدولة الكويت إثر اعتداء بطائرات مسيّرة.
وأوضحت مؤسسة البترول الكويتية -في بيان لوكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا)- أن فرق الطوارئ والإطفاء باشرت فوراً التعامل مع الحريق، مضيفةً أنه تم إخلاء المبنى بشكل كامل وفق الإجراءات الاحترازية المعتمدة، وأنه لم تسجل أي إصابات بشرية حتى هذه اللحظة.
وأكدت المؤسسة، أن قيادة القطاع النفطي تتابع تقييم الأضرار الناجمة بالتنسيق مع السلطات المعنية مع اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لضمان سلامة العاملين وتأمين الموقع.
A fire broke out yesterday in a building within the oil sector complex in the Shuwaikh area of Kuwait following an attack by drones.
The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated - in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - that emergency and firefighting teams immediately began to deal with the fire, adding that the building was completely evacuated according to the approved precautionary procedures, and that no injuries have been reported so far.
The corporation confirmed that the leadership of the oil sector is monitoring the assessment of the damages in coordination with the relevant authorities while taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of workers and secure the site.