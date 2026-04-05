A fire broke out yesterday in a building within the oil sector complex in the Shuwaikh area of Kuwait following an attack by drones.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated - in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - that emergency and firefighting teams immediately began to deal with the fire, adding that the building was completely evacuated according to the approved precautionary procedures, and that no injuries have been reported so far.

The corporation confirmed that the leadership of the oil sector is monitoring the assessment of the damages in coordination with the relevant authorities while taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of workers and secure the site.