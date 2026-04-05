اندلع حريق أمس في مبنى داخل مجمع القطاع النفطي في منطقة الشويخ بدولة الكويت إثر اعتداء بطائرات مسيّرة.

وأوضحت مؤسسة البترول الكويتية -في بيان لوكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا)- أن فرق الطوارئ والإطفاء باشرت فوراً التعامل مع الحريق، مضيفةً أنه تم إخلاء المبنى بشكل كامل وفق الإجراءات الاحترازية المعتمدة، وأنه لم تسجل أي إصابات بشرية حتى هذه اللحظة.

وأكدت المؤسسة، أن قيادة القطاع النفطي تتابع تقييم الأضرار الناجمة بالتنسيق مع السلطات المعنية مع اتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لضمان سلامة العاملين وتأمين الموقع.