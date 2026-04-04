كشفت تقديرات شركة الطيران الألمانية إمكانية حدوث نقص في إمدادات وقود الطائرات إذا تحول الصراع في الشرق الأوسط إلى حرب طويلة الأمد، في ضوء الهجمات التي تشنها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران منذ نهاية فبراير الماضي.


وأفادت وكالة أنباء بلومبيرغ، اليوم، بأن، رئيسة قسم التكنولوجيا وتكنولوجيا المعلومات والابتكار لدى الشركة جراتسيا فيتاديني صرحت لصحيفة «دي فيلت» الألمانية بالقول: «مسألة توفر الوقود صعبة بالفعل في بعض المطارات في آسيا. وكلما طالت فترة إغلاق مضيق هرمز، زاد وضع الإمدادات حرجاً».


تضاعف الأسعار


وأشارت فيتاديني إلى أنه رغم تضاعف أسعار الكيروسين، فإن الشركة أمنت وضعها إلى حد كبير من خلال عقود التحوط التي تغطي 80% من احتياجات الشركة من الوقود لهذا العام. غير أنها أضافت مستدركة: «لكن بالتأكيد، فإن ارتفاع أسعار الكيروسين يؤثر علينا أيضاً».


وكانت أكبر مجموعة طيران في أوروبا أعدت الأسبوع الماضي خططاً تتضمن احتمال وقف تحليق بعض الطائرات حال انخفاض الطلب وتصاعد أسعار الوقود مع استمرار الأعمال القتالية في الشرق الأوسط، مشيرة إلى أن الإغلاق الفعلي لمضيق هرمز أدى إلى احتجاز حصة كبيرة من شحنات وقود الطائرات العالمية، ودفع المصافي في آسيا إلى تخفيض الإنتاج.