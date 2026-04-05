The Ministry of Finance building in Kuwait was targeted by an enemy drone due to Iranian aggression, resulting in significant material damage to the building.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance clarified - in a press statement published by the Kuwait News Agency - that the Ministry of Finance building in the capital city of Kuwait was targeted by an enemy drone as a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, which led to severe material damage to the building without any recorded human injuries. It noted that emergency teams and relevant authorities began their tasks immediately after the incident according to the approved procedures.