تعرض مبنى مجمع الوزارات بالكويت للاستهداف بطائرة مسيّرة معادية جراء العدوان الإيراني، أدى إلى وقوع أضرار مادية جسيمة في المبنى.

وأوضحت وزارة المالية الكويتية -في بيان صحفي نشرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية-، أن مبنى مجمع الوزارات بمدينة الكويت العاصمة تعرض للاستهداف بواسطة طائرة مسيّرة معادية جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم، مما أسفر عن أضرار مادية جسيمة في المبنى من دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية، مشيرة إلى أن فرق الطوارئ والجهات المختصة باشرت مهماتها فور وقوع الحادث وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة.