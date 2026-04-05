فجر المخرج المصري طارق العريان مفاجأة غير متوقعة بإعلانه التفكير في تقديم جزء ثالث من فيلم «السلم والثعبان»، وذلك في وقت لا يزال الجزء الثاني من العمل يواجه موجة واسعة من الجدل والانتقادات.

اتجاه الجزء الثالث

وأوضح العريان في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن العمل الجديد سيستهدف فئة المراهقين، ويمزج بين الكوميديا والرومانسية، في محاولة لتقديم تجربة مختلفة تحافظ على روح السلسلة وتخاطب شريحة عمرية جديدة.
المخرج المصري طارق العريان

المخرج المصري طارق العريان

استفادة من الانتقادات

وتعليقًا على الهجوم الذي طال الجزء الثاني، أشار العريان إلى أنه تعامل مع تلك الملاحظات كفرصة للتعلم، مؤكدًا أن العمل القادم سيعكس هذا التطور من خلال تقديم محتوى أكثر اتزانًا يحقق المعادلة بين الطرح الفني وذوق الجمهور.
المخرج المصري طارق العريان

المخرج المصري طارق العريان

تجارب واقعية وراء الأحداث

كما لفت إلى أن فكرة الجزء الثاني من الفيلم مستوحاة من تجارب واقعية، موضحًا أن الجزء الأول حقق نجاحًا جيدًا رغم ميزانيته المحدودة، وهو ما شجعه على استكمال السلسلة.

رؤية فنية متجددة

وتحدث العريان عن مسيرته، مؤكدًا أن دراسته في الخارج كان لها دور مهم في تكوين رؤيته، وأنه يسعى دائمًا لتقديم أعمال جريئة ومختلفة تعتمد على تقنيات حديثة وتواكب تطور صناعة السينما.