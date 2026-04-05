The Egyptian director Tarek Al-Arian surprised everyone with an unexpected announcement about considering a third part of the film "The Ladder and the Snake," at a time when the second part of the work is still facing a wide wave of controversy and criticism.

Direction of the Third Part

Al-Arian clarified in television statements that the new work will target the teenage audience, blending comedy and romance, in an attempt to provide a different experience that maintains the spirit of the series and addresses a new age group.



المخرج المصري طارق العريان

Learning from Criticism

Commenting on the backlash that the second part received, Al-Arian indicated that he viewed those remarks as an opportunity to learn, affirming that the upcoming work will reflect this development by offering more balanced content that achieves a formula between artistic presentation and audience taste.



المخرج المصري طارق العريان

Real-Life Experiences Behind the Events

He also pointed out that the idea for the second part of the film is inspired by real-life experiences, explaining that the first part achieved good success despite its limited budget, which encouraged him to continue the series.

Renewed Artistic Vision

Al-Arian spoke about his career, emphasizing that his studies abroad played an important role in shaping his vision, and that he always strives to present bold and different works that rely on modern techniques and keep pace with the evolution of the film industry.