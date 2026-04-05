استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، اليوم (الأحد)، رئيس جامعة حفر الباطن الدكتور خالد بن باني الحربي، بحضور وكيل الجامعة للدراسات العليا والبحث العلمي الدكتور بدر بن جمعان الشاعري، وعدد من قيادات الجامعة، يرافقهم الفائزون في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات 2026 وهم: الدكتورة نجود بنت محمد بديوي، والدكتور عبدالرحمن بن درباش الزهراني، والطالب سلمان بن هايف المطيري.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية دعم القيادة الرشيدة للابتكار وتعزيز بيئته، مشيراً إلى أن ما تحققه الكفاءات الوطنية من منجزات علمية يعكس مستوى التقدم الذي تشهده منظومة التعليم والبحث العلمي، ويُسهم في ترسيخ ثقافة الإبداع وتطوير الحلول النوعية في مختلف المجالات.

وهنأ الأمير سعود بن نايف الفائزين بهذا الإنجاز، مشيداً بما قدموه من عمل مشرف يعكس تميز أبناء وبنات الوطن وقدرتهم على المنافسة في المحافل الدولية.

وقدم رئيس الجامعة لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن جهود الجامعة في دعم منظومة البحث والابتكار، وبرامجها النوعية، كما تسلّم التقرير الختامي لمؤتمر الطاقة المستدامة وتمكين المستقبل، متضمناً أبرز مخرجاته وتوصياته التي تسهم في دعم مجالات الاستدامة وتعزيز تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية.

وثمّن الحربي دعم أمير المنطقة الشرقية واهتمامه، مؤكداً حرص الجامعة على مواصلة تعزيز حضورها في المحافل الدولية، ودعم منظومة البحث والابتكار، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الوطنية.