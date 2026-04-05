استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، اليوم (الأحد)، رئيس جامعة حفر الباطن الدكتور خالد بن باني الحربي، بحضور وكيل الجامعة للدراسات العليا والبحث العلمي الدكتور بدر بن جمعان الشاعري، وعدد من قيادات الجامعة، يرافقهم الفائزون في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات 2026 وهم: الدكتورة نجود بنت محمد بديوي، والدكتور عبدالرحمن بن درباش الزهراني، والطالب سلمان بن هايف المطيري.
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية دعم القيادة الرشيدة للابتكار وتعزيز بيئته، مشيراً إلى أن ما تحققه الكفاءات الوطنية من منجزات علمية يعكس مستوى التقدم الذي تشهده منظومة التعليم والبحث العلمي، ويُسهم في ترسيخ ثقافة الإبداع وتطوير الحلول النوعية في مختلف المجالات.
وهنأ الأمير سعود بن نايف الفائزين بهذا الإنجاز، مشيداً بما قدموه من عمل مشرف يعكس تميز أبناء وبنات الوطن وقدرتهم على المنافسة في المحافل الدولية.
وقدم رئيس الجامعة لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن جهود الجامعة في دعم منظومة البحث والابتكار، وبرامجها النوعية، كما تسلّم التقرير الختامي لمؤتمر الطاقة المستدامة وتمكين المستقبل، متضمناً أبرز مخرجاته وتوصياته التي تسهم في دعم مجالات الاستدامة وتعزيز تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية.
وثمّن الحربي دعم أمير المنطقة الشرقية واهتمامه، مؤكداً حرص الجامعة على مواصلة تعزيز حضورها في المحافل الدولية، ودعم منظومة البحث والابتكار، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الوطنية.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today (Sunday) in his office at the Emirate's Diwan the President of Hafr Al-Batin University, Dr. Khalid bin Bani Al-Harbi, in the presence of the university's Vice President for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, Dr. Badr bin Jumaan Al-Shaari, along with several university leaders, accompanied by the winners of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2026: Dr. Najood bint Mohammed Badawi, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Darbash Al-Zahrani, and student Salman bin Haif Al-Mutairi.
The Prince of the Eastern Province affirmed the wise leadership's support for innovation and the enhancement of its environment, pointing out that the achievements of national talents in scientific accomplishments reflect the level of progress witnessed by the education and scientific research system, and contribute to establishing a culture of creativity and developing qualitative solutions in various fields.
Prince Saud bin Naif congratulated the winners on this achievement, praising their honorable work that reflects the excellence of the sons and daughters of the nation and their ability to compete in international forums.
The university president presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the university's efforts in supporting the research and innovation system and its quality programs, and he received the final report of the Sustainable Energy Conference and Future Empowerment, which included its most prominent outputs and recommendations that contribute to supporting sustainability fields and enhancing the empowerment of national talents.
Al-Harbi appreciated the support and interest of the Prince of the Eastern Province, affirming the university's commitment to continue enhancing its presence in international forums and supporting the research and innovation system, which contributes to achieving national development goals.