The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today (Sunday) in his office at the Emirate's Diwan the President of Hafr Al-Batin University, Dr. Khalid bin Bani Al-Harbi, in the presence of the university's Vice President for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, Dr. Badr bin Jumaan Al-Shaari, along with several university leaders, accompanied by the winners of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2026: Dr. Najood bint Mohammed Badawi, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Darbash Al-Zahrani, and student Salman bin Haif Al-Mutairi.

The Prince of the Eastern Province affirmed the wise leadership's support for innovation and the enhancement of its environment, pointing out that the achievements of national talents in scientific accomplishments reflect the level of progress witnessed by the education and scientific research system, and contribute to establishing a culture of creativity and developing qualitative solutions in various fields.

Prince Saud bin Naif congratulated the winners on this achievement, praising their honorable work that reflects the excellence of the sons and daughters of the nation and their ability to compete in international forums.

The university president presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the university's efforts in supporting the research and innovation system and its quality programs, and he received the final report of the Sustainable Energy Conference and Future Empowerment, which included its most prominent outputs and recommendations that contribute to supporting sustainability fields and enhancing the empowerment of national talents.

Al-Harbi appreciated the support and interest of the Prince of the Eastern Province, affirming the university's commitment to continue enhancing its presence in international forums and supporting the research and innovation system, which contributes to achieving national development goals.