The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced the availability of transit transport activities without the requirement of providing a bank guarantee, during the current phase, in which the authority aims to enhance the flexibility of work procedures in the customs clearance system and improve the efficiency of supply chains through land, sea, and air ports in Saudi Arabia.

This measure supports the smooth flow of trade during the current phase and enables the efficient movement of goods and commodities, contributing to enhancing the flexibility of logistical operations and ensuring the continuity of customs services under various circumstances.

The authority has also allowed carriers the option of internal transit transport between air and sea ports in the Kingdom without the requirement of issuing metal transit plates, as part of facilitating operational procedures and enhancing the efficiency of transit transport procedures between air and sea ports in the Kingdom, which supports the smooth movement of transport and logistical services. The authority emphasized its commitment to developing the capabilities of the logistics sector and facilitating the procedures for beneficiaries, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.