أعلنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (زاتكا) إتاحة ممارسة نشاط النقل بالعبور (الترانزيت) دون اشتراط تقديم ضمان بنكي، وذلك خلال المرحلة الحالية، التي تسعى فيها الهيئة إلى تعزيز مرونة إجراءات العمل في منظومة التخليص الجمركي، ورفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد عبر المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية في السعودية.

ويأتي الإجراء دعماً لانسيابية حركة التجارة خلال المرحلة الحالية، وتمكين تدفق السلع والبضائع بكفاءة عالية، بما يسهم في تعزيز مرونة العمليات اللوجستية، وضمان استمرارية تقديم الخدمات الجمركية في مختلف الظروف.

كما أتاحت الهيئة للناقلين إمكانية النقل بنظام العبور (الترانزيت الداخلي) بين المنافذ الجوية والبحرية في المملكة دون اشتراط إصدار لوحات ترانزيت معدنية، وذلك في إطار تسهيل الإجراءات التشغيلية، وتعزيز كفاءة إجراءات النقل بالعبور بين المنافذ الجوية والبحرية في المملكة، بما يدعم انسيابية حركة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية. وأكدت الهيئة حرصها على تطوير ممكنات القطاع اللوجستي، وتيسير إجراءات المستفيدين، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة مركزاً لوجستياً عالمياً، ويواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.