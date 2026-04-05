بدأت المدارس الابتدائية ومدارس الطفولة المبكرة ورياض الأطفال في مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، اليوم الأحد، تسجيل الطلال المستجدين، وذلك عبر حسابات أولياء الأمور في نظام (نور) الإلكتروني، على أن يستمر التسجيل حتى الثلاثين من شهر أبريل الجاري. وأوضحت الوزارة أن الطلاب والطالبات من مواليد فترة جائحة كورونا سيكون بإمكانهم الالتحاق بالتعليم النظامي بعد استيفاء ضوابط القبول العمرية المعتمدة.
وبيّنت الوزارة أن الفئات العمرية المستحقة للتسجيل تشمل الأطفال الذين أتمّوا ست سنوات أو أكثر قبل 24 أغسطس 2020 ضمن الفئة الأولى للقبول النظامي، فيما تشمل الفئة الثانية الأطفال الذين تقل أعمارهم عن ست سنوات بفارق لا يتجاوز 90 يوماً، من مواليد 25 أغسطس 2020، حتى 22 نوفمبر 2020م، وذلك بشرط إكمال عام دراسي كامل في مرحلة رياض الأطفال. كما أوضحت الوزارة أن التسجيل في رياض الأطفال يشمل ثلاثة مستويات، حيث يُقبل في المستوى الأول (KG1) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2023 حتى 25 أغسطس 2022م، وفي المستوى الثاني (KG2) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2022 حتى 25 أغسطس 2021، بينما يستهدف المستوى الثالث (KG3) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2021 حتى 25 أغسطس 2020م، بما يضمن توافق الأعمار مع متطلبات كل مرحلة تعليمية وفق المعايير المعتمدة.
Today, Sunday, primary schools, early childhood schools, and kindergartens in various regions and provinces of the Kingdom began registering new students through the parents' accounts in the electronic (Noor) system, with registration continuing until the 30th of April. The ministry clarified that students born during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to enroll in formal education after meeting the approved age admission criteria.
The ministry indicated that the eligible age groups for registration include children who have completed six years or more before August 24, 2020, within the first category for formal admission. The second category includes children who are under six years old with a difference not exceeding 90 days, born from August 25, 2020, to November 22, 2020, provided they complete a full academic year in kindergarten. The ministry also explained that registration in kindergartens includes three levels, where children born from August 24, 2023, to August 25, 2022, are accepted in the first level (KG1), children born from August 24, 2022, to August 25, 2021, are accepted in the second level (KG2), while the third level (KG3) targets children born from August 24, 2021, to August 25, 2020, ensuring that age compatibility meets the requirements of each educational stage according to the approved standards.