بدأت المدارس الابتدائية ومدارس الطفولة المبكرة ورياض الأطفال في مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، اليوم الأحد، تسجيل الطلال المستجدين، وذلك عبر حسابات أولياء الأمور في نظام (نور) الإلكتروني، على أن يستمر التسجيل حتى الثلاثين من شهر أبريل الجاري. وأوضحت الوزارة أن الطلاب والطالبات من مواليد فترة جائحة كورونا سيكون بإمكانهم الالتحاق بالتعليم النظامي بعد استيفاء ضوابط القبول العمرية المعتمدة.

وبيّنت الوزارة أن الفئات العمرية المستحقة للتسجيل تشمل الأطفال الذين أتمّوا ست سنوات أو أكثر قبل 24 أغسطس 2020 ضمن الفئة الأولى للقبول النظامي، فيما تشمل الفئة الثانية الأطفال الذين تقل أعمارهم عن ست سنوات بفارق لا يتجاوز 90 يوماً، من مواليد 25 أغسطس 2020، حتى 22 نوفمبر 2020م، وذلك بشرط إكمال عام دراسي كامل في مرحلة رياض الأطفال. كما أوضحت الوزارة أن التسجيل في رياض الأطفال يشمل ثلاثة مستويات، حيث يُقبل في المستوى الأول (KG1) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2023 حتى 25 أغسطس 2022م، وفي المستوى الثاني (KG2) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2022 حتى 25 أغسطس 2021، بينما يستهدف المستوى الثالث (KG3) الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2021 حتى 25 أغسطس 2020م، بما يضمن توافق الأعمار مع متطلبات كل مرحلة تعليمية وفق المعايير المعتمدة.