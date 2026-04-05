عقدت الدول الـ8 الأعضاء في مجموعة «أوبك بلس»، التي تضم السعودية، وروسيا، والعراق، والإمارات، والكويت، وكازاخستان، والجزائر، وعُمان، التي سبق أن أعلنت تعديلات طوعية إضافية في شهري أبريل ونوفمبر من عام 2023، اجتماعًا، عبر الاتصال المرئي، بتاريخ 5 أبريل 2026 لمراجعة مستجدات السوق البترولية وآفاقها المستقبلية.
وفي إطار التزامها بدعم استقرار السوق البترولية، قررت الدول الـ8 المشاركة تنفيذ تعديل في مستويات الإنتاج قدره 206 آلاف برميل يوميًا من إجمالي كميات التعديلات الإضافية الطوعية البالغة 1.65 مليون برميل يوميًا، التي أُعلن عنها في أبريل 2023، ومن المقرر تطبيق هذا التعديل في شهر مايو 2026.
يذكر أن كميات الخفض البالغة 1.65 مليون برميل يوميًا قد تتم إعادتها بشكل جزئي أو كامل، تدريجيًا، حسب متغيرات السوق، وستواصل الدول المشاركة متابعة وتقييم ظروف السوق بشكل دقيق.
تسريع عملية التعويض
وفي إطار جهودها المستمرة لدعم استقرار السوق، أكدت الدول الـ8 مجددًا أهمية تبني نهجٍ حذر والاحتفاظ بمرونة كاملة، تتيح زيادة، أو إيقافًا، أو عكس الإعادة التدريجية لتعديلات الإنتاج الطوعية، بما في ذلك عكس التعديلات الطوعية السابقة البالغة 2.2 مليون برميل يوميًا التي أُعلن عنها في نوفمبر 2023.
ونوهت الدول الـ8 الأعضاء في مجموعة أوبك بلس بأن هذا الإجراء سيوفر فرصة للدول المشاركة لتسريع عملية التعويض، مجددة التزامها بإعلان التعاون، بما في ذلك التعديلات الطوعية الإضافية التي ستتم مراقبة الالتزام بها من قبل لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة، مؤكدة عزمها على تعويض كامل كميات الإنتاج الزائدة منذ يناير 2024.
حماية الممرات البحرية
وأكدت الدول الـ8 ما ورد في بيان لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة في اجتماعها الخامس والستين، مشيرة إلى الأهمية البالغة لحماية ممرات الملاحة البحرية الدولية بما يضمن التدفق المستمر وغير المنقطع لإمدادات الطاقة.
وأعربت الدول الـ8 عن قلقها بشأن الهجمات التي تستهدف البنية التحتية للطاقة، منوهةً بأن إعادة منشآت الطاقة المتضررة إلى كامل طاقتها التشغيلية عملية مكلفة وتستغرق وقتًا طويلًا، ما يؤثر على توفر الإمدادات بشكل عام، وعليه أكدت الدول الـ8 أن أي أعمال من شأنها تقويض أمن إمدادات الطاقة، سواء من خلال استهداف البنية التحتية أو تعطيل ممرات الملاحة البحرية الدولية، تزيد تقلبات السوق وتُضعف الجهود الجماعية، ضمن إعلان التعاون الذي يدعم استقرار الأسواق بما يعود بالنفع على المنتجين والمستهلكين والاقتصاد العالمي.
ضمان استمرارية الإمدادات
وفي هذا الشأن، أشادت الدول الـ8 بالدول المشاركة في إعلان التعاون، التي بادرت باتخاذ إجراءات لضمان استمرارية الإمدادات، لاسيما من خلال استخدام مسارات تصدير بديلة، التي أسهمت في الحد من تقلبات السوق.
وستعقد الدول الـ8 اجتماعات شهرية لمتابعة تطورات السوق، ومستوى الالتزام، وتنفيذ خطط التعويض، على أن يُعقد الاجتماع القادم في 3 مايو 2026.
The 8 member countries of the "OPEC Plus" group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, held a meeting via video conference on April 5, 2026, to review developments in the oil market and its future prospects.
As part of their commitment to supporting the stability of the oil market, the 8 participating countries decided to implement an adjustment in production levels amounting to 206,000 barrels per day from the total additional voluntary adjustments of 1.65 million barrels per day announced in April 2023. This adjustment is scheduled to take effect in May 2026.
It is noted that the reduction quantities of 1.65 million barrels per day may be partially or fully restored gradually, depending on market variables, and the participating countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions.
Accelerating the Compensation Process
As part of their ongoing efforts to support market stability, the 8 countries reiterated the importance of adopting a cautious approach and maintaining full flexibility, allowing for an increase, suspension, or reversal of the gradual restoration of voluntary production adjustments, including the reversal of previous voluntary adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023.
The 8 member countries of the OPEC Plus group noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate the compensation process, reaffirming their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary adjustments that will be monitored for compliance by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, emphasizing their determination to fully compensate for all excess production quantities since January 2024.
Protecting Maritime Corridors
The 8 countries confirmed what was stated in the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's statement during its sixty-fifth meeting, pointing to the critical importance of protecting international maritime navigation corridors to ensure the continuous and uninterrupted flow of energy supplies.
The 8 countries expressed their concern regarding attacks targeting energy infrastructure, noting that restoring damaged energy facilities to their full operational capacity is a costly and time-consuming process, which affects the overall availability of supplies. Accordingly, the 8 countries emphasized that any actions that undermine the security of energy supplies, whether by targeting infrastructure or disrupting international maritime navigation corridors, increase market volatility and weaken collective efforts within the Declaration of Cooperation that supports market stability for the benefit of producers, consumers, and the global economy.
Ensuring Supply Continuity
In this regard, the 8 countries praised the participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation that took initiatives to ensure supply continuity, particularly through the use of alternative export routes, which contributed to reducing market volatility.
The 8 countries will hold monthly meetings to monitor market developments, compliance levels, and the implementation of compensation plans, with the next meeting scheduled for May 3, 2026.