عقدت الدول الـ8 الأعضاء في مجموعة «أوبك بلس»، التي تضم السعودية، وروسيا، والعراق، والإمارات، والكويت، وكازاخستان، والجزائر، وعُمان، التي سبق أن أعلنت تعديلات طوعية إضافية في شهري أبريل ونوفمبر من عام 2023، اجتماعًا، عبر الاتصال المرئي، بتاريخ 5 أبريل 2026 لمراجعة مستجدات السوق البترولية وآفاقها المستقبلية.


وفي إطار التزامها بدعم استقرار السوق البترولية، قررت الدول الـ8 المشاركة تنفيذ تعديل في مستويات الإنتاج قدره 206 آلاف برميل يوميًا من إجمالي كميات التعديلات الإضافية الطوعية البالغة 1.65 مليون برميل يوميًا، التي أُعلن عنها في أبريل 2023، ومن المقرر تطبيق هذا التعديل في شهر مايو 2026.


يذكر أن كميات الخفض البالغة 1.65 مليون برميل يوميًا قد تتم إعادتها بشكل جزئي أو كامل، تدريجيًا، حسب متغيرات السوق، وستواصل الدول المشاركة متابعة وتقييم ظروف السوق بشكل دقيق.


تسريع عملية التعويض


وفي إطار جهودها المستمرة لدعم استقرار السوق، أكدت الدول الـ8 مجددًا أهمية تبني نهجٍ حذر والاحتفاظ بمرونة كاملة، تتيح زيادة، أو إيقافًا، أو عكس الإعادة التدريجية لتعديلات الإنتاج الطوعية، بما في ذلك عكس التعديلات الطوعية السابقة البالغة 2.2 مليون برميل يوميًا التي أُعلن عنها في نوفمبر 2023.


ونوهت الدول الـ8 الأعضاء في مجموعة أوبك بلس بأن هذا الإجراء سيوفر فرصة للدول المشاركة لتسريع عملية التعويض، مجددة التزامها بإعلان التعاون، بما في ذلك التعديلات الطوعية الإضافية التي ستتم مراقبة الالتزام بها من قبل لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة، مؤكدة عزمها على تعويض كامل كميات الإنتاج الزائدة منذ يناير 2024.


حماية الممرات البحرية


وأكدت الدول الـ8 ما ورد في بيان لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة في اجتماعها الخامس والستين، مشيرة إلى الأهمية البالغة لحماية ممرات الملاحة البحرية الدولية بما يضمن التدفق المستمر وغير المنقطع لإمدادات الطاقة.


وأعربت الدول الـ8 عن قلقها بشأن الهجمات التي تستهدف البنية التحتية للطاقة، منوهةً بأن إعادة منشآت الطاقة المتضررة إلى كامل طاقتها التشغيلية عملية مكلفة وتستغرق وقتًا طويلًا، ما يؤثر على توفر الإمدادات بشكل عام، وعليه أكدت الدول الـ8 أن أي أعمال من شأنها تقويض أمن إمدادات الطاقة، سواء من خلال استهداف البنية التحتية أو تعطيل ممرات الملاحة البحرية الدولية، تزيد تقلبات السوق وتُضعف الجهود الجماعية، ضمن إعلان التعاون الذي يدعم استقرار الأسواق بما يعود بالنفع على المنتجين والمستهلكين والاقتصاد العالمي.


ضمان استمرارية الإمدادات


وفي هذا الشأن، أشادت الدول الـ8 بالدول المشاركة في إعلان التعاون، التي بادرت باتخاذ إجراءات لضمان استمرارية الإمدادات، لاسيما من خلال استخدام مسارات تصدير بديلة، التي أسهمت في الحد من تقلبات السوق.


وستعقد الدول الـ8 اجتماعات شهرية لمتابعة تطورات السوق، ومستوى الالتزام، وتنفيذ خطط التعويض، على أن يُعقد الاجتماع القادم في 3 مايو 2026.