The 8 member countries of the "OPEC Plus" group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, held a meeting via video conference on April 5, 2026, to review developments in the oil market and its future prospects.



As part of their commitment to supporting the stability of the oil market, the 8 participating countries decided to implement an adjustment in production levels amounting to 206,000 barrels per day from the total additional voluntary adjustments of 1.65 million barrels per day announced in April 2023. This adjustment is scheduled to take effect in May 2026.



It is noted that the reduction quantities of 1.65 million barrels per day may be partially or fully restored gradually, depending on market variables, and the participating countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions.



Accelerating the Compensation Process



As part of their ongoing efforts to support market stability, the 8 countries reiterated the importance of adopting a cautious approach and maintaining full flexibility, allowing for an increase, suspension, or reversal of the gradual restoration of voluntary production adjustments, including the reversal of previous voluntary adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023.



The 8 member countries of the OPEC Plus group noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate the compensation process, reaffirming their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary adjustments that will be monitored for compliance by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, emphasizing their determination to fully compensate for all excess production quantities since January 2024.



Protecting Maritime Corridors



The 8 countries confirmed what was stated in the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's statement during its sixty-fifth meeting, pointing to the critical importance of protecting international maritime navigation corridors to ensure the continuous and uninterrupted flow of energy supplies.



The 8 countries expressed their concern regarding attacks targeting energy infrastructure, noting that restoring damaged energy facilities to their full operational capacity is a costly and time-consuming process, which affects the overall availability of supplies. Accordingly, the 8 countries emphasized that any actions that undermine the security of energy supplies, whether by targeting infrastructure or disrupting international maritime navigation corridors, increase market volatility and weaken collective efforts within the Declaration of Cooperation that supports market stability for the benefit of producers, consumers, and the global economy.



Ensuring Supply Continuity



In this regard, the 8 countries praised the participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation that took initiatives to ensure supply continuity, particularly through the use of alternative export routes, which contributed to reducing market volatility.



The 8 countries will hold monthly meetings to monitor market developments, compliance levels, and the implementation of compensation plans, with the next meeting scheduled for May 3, 2026.