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الأربعاء الماضي وفي خطاب للأمة الأمريكية أعطى الرئيس ترمب أسباباً مقنعة لشنه الحرب على إيران، ويأتي على مقدمة هذه الأسباب قضية سعي إيران لامتلاك سلاح نووي لنظام يرى ترمب بأنه إرهابي ولا يمكن أن يمتلك هذا السلاح. تصور أن النظام الإيراني لديه سلاح نووي فإنه لن يتردد في استخدامه، خاصة ضد جيرانه دول الخليج وبعض الدول العربية. ما نشهده من هجمات غير مبررة بصواريخ ومسيرات على المنشآت النفطية والمدنية في الخليج العربي يعزز هذه النظرية بخطورة حصول إيران على سلاح نووي وعلى مشروعية تخوف دول المنطقة من هذا السلوك العدواني الإيراني.
كثير من المتعاطفين مع إيران بدؤوا بتجهيز الاحتفالات بالنصر، بتوقعهم بأن الرئيس ترمب سوف يعلن وقف الحرب وإنهاء العمليات العسكرية، ولكن الرئيس ترك الباب مفتوحاً لكل الاحتمالات في مدة الحرب، وبدا أكثر تشدداً في مطالبه من الجانب الإيراني، وقد يكون قصف أحد الجسور المدنية إشارة لما سوف تكون عليه الحملة العسكرية في الأسابيع القادمة، وهل سنشهد إنزالاً برياً في الأراضي الإيرانية سواء في ما له علاقة بعملية فتح مضيق هرمز أو الوصول إلى كميات اليورانيوم المخصبة التي تمتلكها إيران، وقد تكون العملية البرية أكبر من حيث الحجم والأهداف، وقد نشهد مفاجآت في هذا المسار المهم الذي قد يغير الوضع برمته سواء لصالح أمريكا وإسرائيل أو العكس، وخاصة لمن يراهنون على تماسك النظام الإيراني وعدم تصدعه حتى الآن، وزيادة قدراته الصاروخية، خاصة الموجهة لإسرائيل، فقد أصبحنا نشهد صواريخ ذات قدرات انشطارية، والبعض منها لم تستطع الدفاعات الإسرائيلية التصدي له، مما خلق أوضاعاً سياسية قد تخلق نواة مضادة للحرب التي يقودها نتنياهو، والكثير يعتقدون أنه يقودها لأسباب شخصية وتهرباً من محاكمات بالفساد ضده، ولكن هذا تبسيط وعدم واقعية للحالة الإسرائيلية التي تعتقد وسوف تؤمن بأن وجود النظام الإيراني يهدد وجودها الحقيقي، وهذا سوف يعزز موقف الرأي العام هناك في الوقوف خلف حكومته رغم الخسائر الكبيرة.
وكما توقع البعض أن الرئيس ترمب سوف يعلن وقف الحرب ولم يحدث ذلك، نجد البعض منهم الآن يهللون أن إسقاط طائرة عسكرية أمريكية من قبل القوات الإيرانية يعتبر منعطفاً خطيراً واستراتيجياً على المستوى العسكري في هذه المواجهة، وهذا تفسير بائس وعاطفي وبعيد عن الواقع؛ فنحن في اليوم الـ37 للحرب على إيران، وأجواؤها مفتوحة للطيران الأمريكي والإسرائيلي منذ الأيام الأولى من هذه الحملة، وقد يكون هناك بعض الدعم المعلوماتي للحرس الثوري من بعض الدول المجاورة ساعدت في هذه العملية، والدليل أن الطائرات الأمريكية كانت تجوب المناطق والأراضي الإيرانية بدون مقاومة، وقد تكون هناك قوات خاصة أمريكية على الأرض وهي التي أنقذت أحد الطيارين، والبحث لا يزال جارياً عن الآخر. واهم من يعتقد أن أسر أو تعذيب طيار أمريكي سوف يغير مآلات الحرب، والرئيس ترمب في مقابلة صوتية مع صحيفة الإندبندت البريطانية علق على ذلك بأنها هي الحرب وكل شيء متوقع فيها، ولكنه لم يعط تفاصيل في حال تعرض الطيار الأمريكي للأذى.
Last Wednesday, in a speech to the American nation, President Trump provided compelling reasons for launching a war against Iran, with the foremost reason being Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons, which Trump views as a terrorist regime that should not possess such weapons. Imagine if the Iranian regime had a nuclear weapon; it would not hesitate to use it, especially against its neighbors in the Gulf and some Arab countries. The unjustified attacks we are witnessing with missiles and drones on oil and civilian facilities in the Arabian Gulf reinforce the theory of the dangers of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon and the legitimacy of the concerns of the countries in the region regarding this Iranian aggressive behavior.
Many sympathizers with Iran began preparing for victory celebrations, expecting that President Trump would announce the end of the war and military operations. However, the president left the door open for all possibilities regarding the duration of the war and appeared more stringent in his demands from the Iranian side. The bombing of one of the civilian bridges may signal what the military campaign will look like in the coming weeks, and whether we will witness a ground invasion of Iranian territory, whether related to the operation to open the Strait of Hormuz or to reach the quantities of enriched uranium that Iran possesses. The ground operation could be larger in scale and objectives, and we may witness surprises in this important path that could change the entire situation, either in favor of America and Israel or the opposite, especially for those who bet on the cohesion of the Iranian regime and its increased missile capabilities, particularly those directed at Israel. We have begun to witness missiles with splitting capabilities, some of which Israeli defenses could not intercept, creating political situations that could foster an anti-war nucleus led by Netanyahu. Many believe he is leading it for personal reasons and to evade corruption trials against him, but this is a simplification and unrealistic view of the Israeli situation, which believes and will be convinced that the existence of the Iranian regime threatens its real existence. This will strengthen public opinion there to stand behind its government despite the significant losses.
As some expected that President Trump would announce the end of the war, which did not happen, we now find some of them cheering that the downing of an American military aircraft by Iranian forces is considered a dangerous and strategic turning point at the military level in this confrontation. This is a pathetic, emotional interpretation far from reality; we are on the 37th day of the war against Iran, and American and Israeli aircraft have been flying in its skies since the early days of this campaign. There may be some informational support for the Revolutionary Guard from some neighboring countries that assisted in this operation, evidenced by the fact that American planes were roaming Iranian areas and territories without resistance. There may also be American special forces on the ground, which rescued one of the pilots, and the search is still ongoing for the other. It is a mistake to think that capturing or torturing an American pilot will change the course of the war. President Trump, in an audio interview with the British Independent newspaper, commented on this by stating that this is war, and everything is expected in it, but he did not provide details in case the American pilot was harmed.