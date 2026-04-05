الأربعاء الماضي وفي خطاب للأمة الأمريكية أعطى الرئيس ترمب أسباباً مقنعة لشنه الحرب على إيران، ويأتي على مقدمة هذه الأسباب قضية سعي إيران لامتلاك سلاح نووي لنظام يرى ترمب بأنه إرهابي ولا يمكن أن يمتلك هذا السلاح. تصور أن النظام الإيراني لديه سلاح نووي فإنه لن يتردد في استخدامه، خاصة ضد جيرانه دول الخليج وبعض الدول العربية. ما نشهده من هجمات غير مبررة بصواريخ ومسيرات على المنشآت النفطية والمدنية في الخليج العربي يعزز هذه النظرية بخطورة حصول إيران على سلاح نووي وعلى مشروعية تخوف دول المنطقة من هذا السلوك العدواني الإيراني.

كثير من المتعاطفين مع إيران بدؤوا بتجهيز الاحتفالات بالنصر، بتوقعهم بأن الرئيس ترمب سوف يعلن وقف الحرب وإنهاء العمليات العسكرية، ولكن الرئيس ترك الباب مفتوحاً لكل الاحتمالات في مدة الحرب، وبدا أكثر تشدداً في مطالبه من الجانب الإيراني، وقد يكون قصف أحد الجسور المدنية إشارة لما سوف تكون عليه الحملة العسكرية في الأسابيع القادمة، وهل سنشهد إنزالاً برياً في الأراضي الإيرانية سواء في ما له علاقة بعملية فتح مضيق هرمز أو الوصول إلى كميات اليورانيوم المخصبة التي تمتلكها إيران، وقد تكون العملية البرية أكبر من حيث الحجم والأهداف، وقد نشهد مفاجآت في هذا المسار المهم الذي قد يغير الوضع برمته سواء لصالح أمريكا وإسرائيل أو العكس، وخاصة لمن يراهنون على تماسك النظام الإيراني وعدم تصدعه حتى الآن، وزيادة قدراته الصاروخية، خاصة الموجهة لإسرائيل، فقد أصبحنا نشهد صواريخ ذات قدرات انشطارية، والبعض منها لم تستطع الدفاعات الإسرائيلية التصدي له، مما خلق أوضاعاً سياسية قد تخلق نواة مضادة للحرب التي يقودها نتنياهو، والكثير يعتقدون أنه يقودها لأسباب شخصية وتهرباً من محاكمات بالفساد ضده، ولكن هذا تبسيط وعدم واقعية للحالة الإسرائيلية التي تعتقد وسوف تؤمن بأن وجود النظام الإيراني يهدد وجودها الحقيقي، وهذا سوف يعزز موقف الرأي العام هناك في الوقوف خلف حكومته رغم الخسائر الكبيرة.

وكما توقع البعض أن الرئيس ترمب سوف يعلن وقف الحرب ولم يحدث ذلك، نجد البعض منهم الآن يهللون أن إسقاط طائرة عسكرية أمريكية من قبل القوات الإيرانية يعتبر منعطفاً خطيراً واستراتيجياً على المستوى العسكري في هذه المواجهة، وهذا تفسير بائس وعاطفي وبعيد عن الواقع؛ فنحن في اليوم الـ37 للحرب على إيران، وأجواؤها مفتوحة للطيران الأمريكي والإسرائيلي منذ الأيام الأولى من هذه الحملة، وقد يكون هناك بعض الدعم المعلوماتي للحرس الثوري من بعض الدول المجاورة ساعدت في هذه العملية، والدليل أن الطائرات الأمريكية كانت تجوب المناطق والأراضي الإيرانية بدون مقاومة، وقد تكون هناك قوات خاصة أمريكية على الأرض وهي التي أنقذت أحد الطيارين، والبحث لا يزال جارياً عن الآخر. واهم من يعتقد أن أسر أو تعذيب طيار أمريكي سوف يغير مآلات الحرب، والرئيس ترمب في مقابلة صوتية مع صحيفة الإندبندت البريطانية علق على ذلك بأنها هي الحرب وكل شيء متوقع فيها، ولكنه لم يعط تفاصيل في حال تعرض الطيار الأمريكي للأذى.