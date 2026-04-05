Last Wednesday, in a speech to the American nation, President Trump provided compelling reasons for launching a war against Iran, with the foremost reason being Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons, which Trump views as a terrorist regime that should not possess such weapons. Imagine if the Iranian regime had a nuclear weapon; it would not hesitate to use it, especially against its neighbors in the Gulf and some Arab countries. The unjustified attacks we are witnessing with missiles and drones on oil and civilian facilities in the Arabian Gulf reinforce the theory of the dangers of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon and the legitimacy of the concerns of the countries in the region regarding this Iranian aggressive behavior.

Many sympathizers with Iran began preparing for victory celebrations, expecting that President Trump would announce the end of the war and military operations. However, the president left the door open for all possibilities regarding the duration of the war and appeared more stringent in his demands from the Iranian side. The bombing of one of the civilian bridges may signal what the military campaign will look like in the coming weeks, and whether we will witness a ground invasion of Iranian territory, whether related to the operation to open the Strait of Hormuz or to reach the quantities of enriched uranium that Iran possesses. The ground operation could be larger in scale and objectives, and we may witness surprises in this important path that could change the entire situation, either in favor of America and Israel or the opposite, especially for those who bet on the cohesion of the Iranian regime and its increased missile capabilities, particularly those directed at Israel. We have begun to witness missiles with splitting capabilities, some of which Israeli defenses could not intercept, creating political situations that could foster an anti-war nucleus led by Netanyahu. Many believe he is leading it for personal reasons and to evade corruption trials against him, but this is a simplification and unrealistic view of the Israeli situation, which believes and will be convinced that the existence of the Iranian regime threatens its real existence. This will strengthen public opinion there to stand behind its government despite the significant losses.

As some expected that President Trump would announce the end of the war, which did not happen, we now find some of them cheering that the downing of an American military aircraft by Iranian forces is considered a dangerous and strategic turning point at the military level in this confrontation. This is a pathetic, emotional interpretation far from reality; we are on the 37th day of the war against Iran, and American and Israeli aircraft have been flying in its skies since the early days of this campaign. There may be some informational support for the Revolutionary Guard from some neighboring countries that assisted in this operation, evidenced by the fact that American planes were roaming Iranian areas and territories without resistance. There may also be American special forces on the ground, which rescued one of the pilots, and the search is still ongoing for the other. It is a mistake to think that capturing or torturing an American pilot will change the course of the war. President Trump, in an audio interview with the British Independent newspaper, commented on this by stating that this is war, and everything is expected in it, but he did not provide details in case the American pilot was harmed.