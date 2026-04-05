يعتزم تحالف «أوبك+» رفع حصص إنتاجهم لشهر مايو، في خطوة رمزية في ظلّ تأثير الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على الإنتاج والشحنات من عدد من أكبر أعضاء التحالف.
ونقلت «بلومبرغ» عن مندوبين طلبا عدم الكشف عن هويتيهما نظراً إلى طبيعة المداولات الخاصة توصل مجموعة أساسية من الأعضاء إلى اتفاق مبدئي لزيادة مستويات الإنتاج بنحو 206 آلاف برميل يومياً خلال اجتماعهم الافتراضي في وقت لاحق من اليوم.
أزمة تتفاقم
وكانت مصادر قد ذكرت أن مجموعة «أوبك+» تتجه لزيادة جديدة في إنتاج النفط خلال اجتماعها المقرر اليوم. وتعكس زيادة الإنتاج استعداد المنتجين لرفع الإنتاج سريعاً في حال إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.
وأقرت «أوبك+» في اجتماعها السابق زيادة بنحو 206 آلاف برميل يومياً لشهر أبريل، قبل أن تتفاقم الأزمة الحالية التي أدت إلى أكبر اضطراب في إمدادات النفط عالمياً.
وأدت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، التي بدأت في 28 فبراير الماضي، إلى إزالة ملايين البراميل يومياً من النفط من السوق العالمية، ما دفع أسعار الطاقة إلى أعلى مستوياتها في سنوات عدة، وتسبب في نقص الوقود في البلدان التي تعتمد على تدفق النفط والغاز عبر مضيق هرمز.
ارتفاع الأسعار
ويمر نحو 20% من النفط العالمي عبر هذا الممر الحيوي. وتعهد ترمب، في خطابه أخيراً، بضرب إيران «بقوة شديدة» في الأسبوعين إلى الأسابيع الثلاثة القادمة، لكنه لم يضع خطة لفتح مضيق هرمز.
وكان قد اقترح في الأيام القليلة الماضية أن تتولى دول أخرى زمام المبادرة لتمهيد الطريق أمام حركة الملاحة البحرية في المضيق.
وبينما شهدت أسعار النفط للتسليم الفوري ارتفاعاً حاداً، زادت أيضاً أسعار النفط للتسليم خلال 6 أشهر وسنة، وإن كان ذلك بوتيرة أقل حدة. ومع ذلك، فإن ارتفاع الأسعار يزيد من احتمال إعادة تشغيل المنتجين منصات الحفر.
The "OPEC+" alliance intends to raise their production quotas for May, in a symbolic move amid the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on production and shipments from several of the alliance's largest members.
Bloomberg reported that representatives, who requested anonymity due to the nature of the private discussions, indicated that a core group of members reached a preliminary agreement to increase production levels by about 206,000 barrels per day during their virtual meeting later today.
A Crisis Escalating
Sources have indicated that the "OPEC+" group is heading towards a new increase in oil production during its scheduled meeting today. The increase in production reflects the producers' readiness to quickly ramp up output in the event of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
In its previous meeting, "OPEC+" approved an increase of about 206,000 barrels per day for April, before the current crisis escalated, leading to the largest disruption in global oil supplies.
The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, has removed millions of barrels of oil per day from the global market, pushing energy prices to their highest levels in several years and causing fuel shortages in countries that rely on the flow of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.
Rising Prices
About 20% of the world's oil passes through this vital corridor. Trump recently pledged to strike Iran "very hard" in the coming two to three weeks, but he did not outline a plan to open the Strait of Hormuz.
He had suggested in recent days that other countries take the lead in paving the way for maritime navigation in the strait.
While spot oil prices have seen a sharp increase, prices for oil delivery over six months and a year have also risen, albeit at a less intense pace. Nevertheless, the rising prices increase the likelihood of producers restarting drilling rigs.