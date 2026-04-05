يعتزم تحالف «أوبك+» رفع حصص إنتاجهم لشهر مايو، في خطوة رمزية في ظلّ تأثير الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على الإنتاج والشحنات من عدد من أكبر أعضاء التحالف.


ونقلت «بلومبرغ» عن مندوبين طلبا عدم الكشف عن هويتيهما نظراً إلى طبيعة المداولات الخاصة توصل مجموعة أساسية من الأعضاء إلى اتفاق مبدئي لزيادة مستويات الإنتاج بنحو 206 آلاف برميل يومياً خلال اجتماعهم الافتراضي في وقت لاحق من اليوم.

أزمة تتفاقم


وكانت مصادر قد ذكرت أن مجموعة «أوبك+» تتجه لزيادة جديدة في إنتاج النفط خلال اجتماعها المقرر اليوم. وتعكس زيادة الإنتاج استعداد المنتجين لرفع الإنتاج سريعاً في حال إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.


وأقرت «أوبك+» في اجتماعها السابق زيادة بنحو 206 آلاف برميل يومياً لشهر أبريل، قبل أن تتفاقم الأزمة الحالية التي أدت إلى أكبر اضطراب في إمدادات النفط عالمياً.


وأدت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، التي بدأت في 28 فبراير الماضي، إلى إزالة ملايين البراميل يومياً من النفط من السوق العالمية، ما دفع أسعار الطاقة إلى أعلى مستوياتها في سنوات عدة، وتسبب في نقص الوقود في البلدان التي تعتمد على تدفق النفط والغاز عبر مضيق هرمز.

ارتفاع الأسعار


ويمر نحو 20% من النفط العالمي عبر هذا الممر الحيوي. وتعهد ترمب، في خطابه أخيراً، بضرب إيران «بقوة شديدة» في الأسبوعين إلى الأسابيع الثلاثة القادمة، لكنه لم يضع خطة لفتح مضيق هرمز.


وكان قد اقترح في الأيام القليلة الماضية أن تتولى دول أخرى زمام المبادرة لتمهيد الطريق أمام حركة الملاحة البحرية في المضيق.


وبينما شهدت أسعار النفط للتسليم الفوري ارتفاعاً حاداً، زادت أيضاً أسعار النفط للتسليم خلال 6 أشهر وسنة، وإن كان ذلك بوتيرة أقل حدة. ومع ذلك، فإن ارتفاع الأسعار يزيد من احتمال إعادة تشغيل المنتجين منصات الحفر.