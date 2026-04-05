The "OPEC+" alliance intends to raise their production quotas for May, in a symbolic move amid the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on production and shipments from several of the alliance's largest members.



Bloomberg reported that representatives, who requested anonymity due to the nature of the private discussions, indicated that a core group of members reached a preliminary agreement to increase production levels by about 206,000 barrels per day during their virtual meeting later today.

A Crisis Escalating



Sources have indicated that the "OPEC+" group is heading towards a new increase in oil production during its scheduled meeting today. The increase in production reflects the producers' readiness to quickly ramp up output in the event of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



In its previous meeting, "OPEC+" approved an increase of about 206,000 barrels per day for April, before the current crisis escalated, leading to the largest disruption in global oil supplies.



The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, has removed millions of barrels of oil per day from the global market, pushing energy prices to their highest levels in several years and causing fuel shortages in countries that rely on the flow of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

Rising Prices



About 20% of the world's oil passes through this vital corridor. Trump recently pledged to strike Iran "very hard" in the coming two to three weeks, but he did not outline a plan to open the Strait of Hormuz.



He had suggested in recent days that other countries take the lead in paving the way for maritime navigation in the strait.



While spot oil prices have seen a sharp increase, prices for oil delivery over six months and a year have also risen, albeit at a less intense pace. Nevertheless, the rising prices increase the likelihood of producers restarting drilling rigs.