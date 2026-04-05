أعلن جهاز الشرطة والجيش في صربيا، اليوم (الأحد)، العثور على متفجرات بجوار خط أنابيب غاز رئيسي يغذي معظم أنحاء البلاد والمجر المجاورة.
وقال الرئيس الصربي ألكسندر فوتشيتش إنه اتصل برئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان، لإبلاغ حليفه المقرب بـ«التهديد الذي يواجه البنى التحتية الحيوية للغاز التي تربط صربيا والمجر»، وفقاً لما أوردته وكالة «بلومبرغ».
ووصف فوتشيتش المتفجرات بأنها «ذات قوة تدميرية هائلة»، رغم عدم ورود أي تقارير عن وقوع أضرار.
ولفت فوتشيتش إلى أنه تم العثور على صمامات متفجرة مع متفجرات لم يُكشف عن نوعها، مضيفاً: «التحقيق لا يزال جارياً وهناك بعض الخيوط الاستخباراتية».
وتقع المنطقة بالقرب من بلدة كانجيزا، على بُعد نحو 10 كيلومترات (6 أميال) من الحدود المجرية.
واتهمت المعارضة المجرية رئيس الوزراء وحزبه الحاكم فيدس، الذي تشير استطلاعات الرأي إلى احتمال خسارته في انتخابات 12 أبريل الجاري، بتدبير الحادثة.
وقال القيادي السابق في حزب «فيدس» رئيس حزب «تيسا» المعارض بيتر ماجيار في بيان: «تلقينا إشاراتٍ على مدى أسابيع من جهات مختلفة تفيد بأن فيكتور أوربان سيتجاوز خطاً أحمر آخر بمساعدة صربية وروسية، وذلك في أعقاب عمليات فاشلة سابقة تحت راية زائفة»، مضيفاً: «أشارت جهات عدة إلى أن العملية ستحدث عن طريق الخطأ خلال عيد الفصح قرب خط أنابيب الغاز في صربيا. وهذا ما حدث بالفعل».
من جهته، قال رئيس وزراء المجر فيكتور أوربان إن انتخابات 2026 ستتيح للمجريين الاختيار بين حزب مستعد للاعتماد على الذات أو آخر يبشر بالفوضى والفقر.
The police and army in Serbia announced today (Sunday) that explosives were found next to a major gas pipeline that supplies most of the country and neighboring Hungary.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he contacted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to inform his close ally about "the threat facing the vital gas infrastructure linking Serbia and Hungary," according to a report by Bloomberg.
Vučić described the explosives as "having immense destructive power," although there have been no reports of any damage.
He noted that explosive valves were found along with explosives whose type has not been disclosed, adding: "The investigation is still ongoing, and there are some intelligence leads."
The area is located near the town of Kanjiža, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Hungarian border.
The Hungarian opposition accused Prime Minister Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party, which polls suggest may lose in the elections on April 12, of orchestrating the incident.
Former Fidesz party leader and current opposition Tisza party head Péter Magyari stated in a statement: "We have received signals for weeks from various sources indicating that Viktor Orbán would cross another red line with the help of Serbian and Russian support, following previous failed operations under a false banner," adding: "Several sources indicated that the operation would happen accidentally during Easter near the gas pipeline in Serbia. And that is exactly what happened."
For his part, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the 2026 elections will allow Hungarians to choose between a party willing to rely on self-sufficiency or another that promises chaos and poverty.