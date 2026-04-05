The police and army in Serbia announced today (Sunday) that explosives were found next to a major gas pipeline that supplies most of the country and neighboring Hungary.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he contacted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to inform his close ally about "the threat facing the vital gas infrastructure linking Serbia and Hungary," according to a report by Bloomberg.



Vučić described the explosives as "having immense destructive power," although there have been no reports of any damage.



He noted that explosive valves were found along with explosives whose type has not been disclosed, adding: "The investigation is still ongoing, and there are some intelligence leads."



The area is located near the town of Kanjiža, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Hungarian border.



The Hungarian opposition accused Prime Minister Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party, which polls suggest may lose in the elections on April 12, of orchestrating the incident.



Former Fidesz party leader and current opposition Tisza party head Péter Magyari stated in a statement: "We have received signals for weeks from various sources indicating that Viktor Orbán would cross another red line with the help of Serbian and Russian support, following previous failed operations under a false banner," adding: "Several sources indicated that the operation would happen accidentally during Easter near the gas pipeline in Serbia. And that is exactly what happened."



For his part, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the 2026 elections will allow Hungarians to choose between a party willing to rely on self-sufficiency or another that promises chaos and poverty.