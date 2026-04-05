أعلن جهاز الشرطة والجيش في صربيا، اليوم (الأحد)، العثور على متفجرات بجوار خط أنابيب غاز رئيسي يغذي معظم أنحاء البلاد والمجر المجاورة.


وقال الرئيس الصربي ألكسندر فوتشيتش إنه اتصل برئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان، لإبلاغ حليفه المقرب بـ«التهديد الذي يواجه البنى التحتية الحيوية للغاز التي تربط صربيا والمجر»، وفقاً لما أوردته وكالة «بلومبرغ».


ووصف فوتشيتش المتفجرات بأنها «ذات قوة تدميرية هائلة»، رغم عدم ورود أي تقارير عن وقوع أضرار.


ولفت فوتشيتش إلى أنه تم العثور على صمامات متفجرة مع متفجرات لم يُكشف عن نوعها، مضيفاً: «التحقيق لا يزال جارياً وهناك بعض الخيوط الاستخباراتية».


وتقع المنطقة بالقرب من بلدة كانجيزا، على بُعد نحو 10 كيلومترات (6 أميال) من الحدود المجرية.


واتهمت المعارضة المجرية رئيس الوزراء وحزبه الحاكم فيدس، الذي تشير استطلاعات الرأي إلى احتمال خسارته في انتخابات 12 أبريل الجاري، بتدبير الحادثة.


وقال القيادي السابق في حزب «فيدس» رئيس حزب «تيسا» المعارض بيتر ماجيار في بيان: «تلقينا إشاراتٍ على مدى أسابيع من جهات مختلفة تفيد بأن فيكتور أوربان سيتجاوز خطاً أحمر آخر بمساعدة صربية وروسية، وذلك في أعقاب عمليات فاشلة سابقة تحت راية زائفة»، مضيفاً: «أشارت جهات عدة إلى أن العملية ستحدث عن طريق الخطأ خلال عيد الفصح قرب خط أنابيب الغاز في صربيا. وهذا ما حدث بالفعل».


من جهته، قال رئيس وزراء المجر فيكتور أوربان إن انتخابات 2026 ستتيح للمجريين الاختيار بين حزب مستعد للاعتماد على الذات أو آخر يبشر بالفوضى والفقر.