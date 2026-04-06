The Saudi Water Authority has announced the commencement of work on the updated version of the Water and Sanitation Services Guide, which includes several updates, the most notable of which is enabling beneficiaries to have their water meters inspected by a neutral and accredited third party and reducing the service connection time to a maximum of (30) working days instead of (60), with an average completion time not exceeding (15) days. Service providers are also required to address complaints within (10) working days, and within a maximum of (5) days at the authority.



The authority stated that the amendments enhance fairness and empower beneficiaries regarding their rights. The changes include adjusting the financial fees for service connections, taking into account the nature of residential categories, and specifying the financial fees for connecting water or sanitation services to the residential sector based on the building area. The water connection fee for buildings not exceeding 675 square meters is (3,000 Riyals), and for sanitation (5,000 Riyals), with incremental fees for larger areas, while the actual implementation costs are calculated for areas exceeding 3,000 square meters.



The amendments specified the service connection fees for the non-residential sector, starting from (15,000 Riyals) for water service and (20,000 Riyals) for sanitation for smaller areas, with gradual increases based on building area, in addition to calculating the actual implementation costs and the value of the application study.



Regarding the government sector, the water connection fees start from (15,000 Riyals) and sanitation from (20,000 Riyals), with increases linked to building area, while actual costs for large projects are calculated without imposing additional fees on the units. The authority added a fee of (1,000 Riyals) for each additional building unit for both water and sanitation services in the residential sector.



The guide stipulates that the installation of connections by the real estate developer requires the payment of (1,000 Riyals) for the installation of the meter or data registration or both, as part of the approved regulatory procedures.



Service disconnection is prohibited during these days



The Water Authority announced a ban on disconnecting water service from consumers during the month of Ramadan and the days of Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, the National Day, and Founding Day. It also prohibited service disconnection in the cities of Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season from the 1st of Dhu al-Hijjah to the 20th of Dhu al-Hijjah for all categories, in addition to cases where there are outstanding complaints regarding invoices that have not yet been resolved.



It aims to reduce the notice periods before service disconnection to limit the accumulation of debts and establish regulations for addressing illegal connections, holding violators accountable for the costs, along with organizing the calculation of lost consumption for government and non-residential categories for unregistered connections.



Service applicants have the right to request a water tanker at a reduced cost from the service provider after 25 days from the payment of fees, continuing to provide the water tanker at the reduced cost of (4) Riyals/m of water for every (15) days of delay until the service is connected.



The service provider is obligated to connect sanitation services and water supply services according to the financial fees, and the service applicant bears the actual costs necessary to implement networks outside the network scope, in addition to the financial fees for service connections.



Dr. Fahd Abu Matty, Vice President for Water Sector Regulation, confirmed that these updates reflect a trend towards more transparent and fair regulation, balancing the protection of beneficiaries' rights and enhancing the efficiency of service providers.