كشفت الهيئة السعودية للمياه بدء العمل بالنسخة المحدثة من دليل تقديم خدمات المياه والصرف الصحي، تتضمن تحديثات عدة، أبرزها تمكين المستفيدين من حق فحص عدادات المياه عبر طرف ثالث محايد ومعتمد وتقليص مدة إيصال الخدمات إلى (30) يوم عمل كحد أقصى بدلا من (60) بمتوسط إنجاز لا يتجاوز (15) يوما، مع إلزام مقدمي الخدمة بمعالجة الشكاوى خلال (10) أيام عمل، وفي مدة أقصاها (5) أيام لدى الهيئة.


وقالت الهيئة إن التعديلات تعزز العدالة، وتمكين المستفيدين من حقوقهم وشملت التغييرات تعديل المقابل المالي لإيصال الخدمات، بما يراعي طبيعة الفئات السكنية، ويحدد المقابل المالي لإيصال خدمات المياه أو الصرف الصحي للقطاع السكني بناءً على مساحة البناء، وتبلغ رسوم توصيل المياه للمباني التي لا تتجاوز مساحتها 675 مترًا مربعًا (3,000 ريال)، وللصرف الصحي (5,000 ريال)، مع إضافة رسوم تصاعدية للمساحات الأكبر، فيما تُحتسب تكاليف التنفيذ الفعلية للمساحات التي تتجاوز 3000 متر مربع.


وحددت التعديلات رسوم توصيل الخدمات للقطاع غير السكني وتبدأ من (15,000 ريال) لخدمة المياه و(20,000 ريال) للصرف الصحي للمساحات الصغيرة، مع تطبيق زيادات تدريجية حسب مساحة البناء، إضافة إلى احتساب تكاليف التنفيذ الفعلية وقيمة دراسة الطلب.


وفي ما يخص القطاع الحكومي، رسوم توصيل المياه تبدأ من (15,000 ريال) والصرف الصحي من (20,000 ريال)، مع زيادات مرتبطة بمساحة البناء، على أن تُحتسب التكاليف الفعلية للمشروعات الكبيرة، دون فرض رسوم إضافية على الوحدات، وأضافت الهيئة رسوما قدرها (1,000 ريال) لكل وحدة بناء إضافية لكل من خدمتي المياه والصرف الصحي في القطاع السكني.


ونص الدليل على أن تركيب التوصيلات من قبل المطور العقاري يستوجب سداد (1,000 ريال) مقابل تركيب العداد أو تسجيل البيانات أو كليهما، وذلك ضمن الإجراءات التنظيمية المعتمدة.


ممنوع الفصل في هذه الأيام


هيئة المياه أعلنت منع فصل خدمة المياه عن المستهلكين خلال شهر رمضان وأيام عيد الفطر وعيد الأضحى واليوم الوطني ويوم التأسيس، كما منعت قطع الخدمة في مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة خلال موسم الحج في الفترة من يوم 01 ذي الحجة إلى يوم 20 من ذي الحجة لجميع الفئات، بالإضافة إلى حالات وجود شكاوى قائمة على الفواتير لم يفصل فيها بعد.


وتقليص مدد الإنذار قبل فصل الخدمة للحد من تراكم المديونيات، ووضع ضوابط لمعالجة التوصيلات غير النظامية مع تحميل المخالفين التكاليف، إلى جانب تنظيم احتساب الاستهلاك المفقود للفئات الحكومية وغير السكنية للتوصيلات غير المسجلة.


ويحق لطالب الخدمة طلب ناقلة مياه بتكلفة مخفضة من مقدم الخدمة بعد انتهاء 25 يوما من دفع الرسوم مع الاستمرار بتوفير ناقلة المياه بالتكلفة المخفضة (4) ريالات/ م من المياه عن كل (15) يوم تأخير إلى حين إيصال الخدمة.


ويلتزم مقدم الخدمة بإيصال خدمة الصرف الصحي وخدمة إيصال المياه، وفقًا للمقابل المالي، ويتحمل طالب الخدمة التكاليف الفعلية اللازمة لتنفيذ الشبكات خارج نطاق الشبكة، بالإضافة إلى المقابل المالي لإيصال الخدمات.


وأكد نائب الرئيس لتنظيم قطاع المياه الدكتور فهد أبو معطي أن هذه التحديثات تعكس توجهًا نحو تنظيم أكثر شفافية وعدالة، يوازن بين حماية حقوق المستفيدين ورفع كفاءة مقدمي الخدمة.