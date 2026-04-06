وضع أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، حجر الأساس لمشاريع المنشآت الرياضية الجديدة لجامعة الفيصل، بتكلفة تتجاوز 300 مليون ريال، وتضم الاستاد الذي يتسع لأكثر من ثمانية آلاف متفرج، وصالات رياضية حديثة، ومسابح أولمبية وطوابق تضم الخدمات المساندة ومواقف سيارات.
جاء ذلك خلال رعاية أمير منطقة الرياض، مساء اليوم، حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ15 من طلبة الدراسات العليا وطلبة كلية القانون والعلاقات الدولية، وطلبة كلية إدارة الأعمال بجامعة الفيصل، في مقر الجامعة بالرياض.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل رئيس مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية نائب رئيس مجلس أمناء الجامعة الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبة رئيس الجامعة للتطوير والعلاقات الخارجية الأميرة الدكتورة مها بنت مشاري بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس اللجنة التنفيذية للجامعة الأمير بندر بن سعود بن خالد، ورئيس جامعة الفيصل الدكتور محمد آل هيازع، وعدد من قيادات الجامعة.
وبعد السلام الملكي، ومسيرة الخريجين، ابتدأ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم.
ثم ألقى رئيس جامعة الفيصل الدكتور محمد آل هيازع كلمة بهذه المناسبة، رفع فيها الشكر والعرفان إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الدعم والاهتمام الذي يوليانه للتعليم والبحث والابتكار.
وثمن الدكتور آل هيازع، تشريف أمير منطقة الرياض حفل تخريج أبنائه وبناته الطلبة، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره للأمير فيصل بن بندر لتفضله بوضع حجر الأساس للمنشآت الرياضية بالجامعة.
وقال: نحتفي هذا المساء بتخريج كوكبةٍ من غراس الفيصل، حملة درجتي البكالوريوس والماجستير من كلية الأعمال وكلية القانون والعلاقات الدولية، بعد مسيرةٍ حافلة بالجد والاجتهاد، لينطلقوا إلى ميادين العمل والعطاء، مؤهلين بالعلم والقيم، ومتطلعين إلى الإسهام الفاعل في خدمة وطنهم.
وأكد آل هيازع أن الجامعة وسّعت منظومتها الأكاديمية لتشمل تخصصات نوعية في كلياتها المختلفة، وأتاحت لطلبتها دراسة تخصصاتٍ فرعية أو مزدوجة، بما يعزّز تكامل معارفهم ويصقل مهاراتهم، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التوجه قد أثمر إطلاق 14 برنامجاً متخصصاً في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ضمن منظومةٍ تعليمية متكاملة تُعنى بإعداد الكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على قيادة المستقبل، ولافتاً النظر إلى أن الطلبة الدوليين يشكلون أكثر من 35% من إجمالي طلابها، ينتمون إلى ما يزيد على 50 دولة، في تجسيدٍ لبيئةٍ أكاديميةٍ عالميةٍ ثرية تعزز التنوّع، وتثري التجربة التعليمية.
عقب ذلك شاهد الأمير فيصل بن بندر والحضور عرضاً مرئيّاً حول مشاريع المنشآت الرياضية التي تفضل بوضع حجر الأساس لها.
ثم ألقيت كلمة الخريجين التي ثمنوا فيها رعاية وتشريف أمير منطقة الرياض حفل تتويج مسيرتهم العلمية، معبرين عن فرحتهم وسعادتهم بنيل قطاف ثمرة الجهد الذي بذلوه، واستمروا عليه طلباً للعلم والمعرفة وخدمة للوطن والقيادة.
وجرى بعد ذلك إعلان أسماء الخريجين للعام الدراسي الحالي، ثم أدى الخريجون القسم، وتشرفوا بالتقاط الصور الجماعية مع الأمير فيصل بن بندر.
The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, laid the foundation stone for the new sports facilities projects at Al-Faisal University, with a cost exceeding 300 million riyals. These include a stadium that accommodates more than eight thousand spectators, modern sports halls, Olympic swimming pools, and floors that include supporting services and parking lots.
This took place during the patronage of the Prince of Riyadh Region, this evening, at the graduation ceremony for the 15th batch of graduate students and students from the College of Law and International Relations, and students from the College of Business Administration at Al-Faisal University, held at the university's headquarters in Riyadh.
Upon his arrival at the ceremony, he was received by the Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies and Vice Chairman of the University Board of Trustees, Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Vice President of the University for Development and External Relations, Princess Dr. Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz, the Chairman of the University Executive Committee, Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, the President of Al-Faisal University, Dr. Muhammad Al-Hayazee, and several university leaders.
After the royal anthem and the graduates' procession, the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Then, the President of Al-Faisal University, Dr. Muhammad Al-Hayazee, delivered a speech on this occasion, expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their support and attention to education, research, and innovation.
Dr. Al-Hayazee praised the honor of the Prince of Riyadh Region in attending the graduation ceremony of his sons and daughters, expressing his thanks and appreciation to Prince Faisal bin Bandar for graciously laying the foundation stone for the university's sports facilities.
He said: "This evening, we celebrate the graduation of a group of Al-Faisal's seedlings, holders of bachelor's and master's degrees from the College of Business and the College of Law and International Relations, after a journey filled with diligence and hard work, as they embark on their careers, equipped with knowledge and values, looking forward to making a meaningful contribution to serving their country."
Al-Hayazee emphasized that the university has expanded its academic system to include specialized disciplines in its various colleges, allowing its students to study minor or double majors, which enhances the integration of their knowledge and hones their skills. He pointed out that this approach has resulted in the launch of 14 specialized programs in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, as part of a comprehensive educational system dedicated to preparing national competencies capable of leading the future. He noted that international students make up more than 35% of its total student body, coming from over 50 countries, reflecting a rich global academic environment that promotes diversity and enriches the educational experience.
Following that, Prince Faisal bin Bandar and the attendees watched a visual presentation about the sports facilities projects for which he laid the foundation stone.
Then, the graduates' speech was delivered, in which they appreciated the patronage and honor of the Prince of Riyadh Region at the ceremony celebrating their academic journey, expressing their joy and happiness at reaping the fruits of the efforts they have exerted, continuing their pursuit of knowledge and serving the nation and leadership.
After that, the names of the graduates for the current academic year were announced, and the graduates took the oath, proudly taking group photos with Prince Faisal bin Bandar.