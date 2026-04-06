The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, laid the foundation stone for the new sports facilities projects at Al-Faisal University, with a cost exceeding 300 million riyals. These include a stadium that accommodates more than eight thousand spectators, modern sports halls, Olympic swimming pools, and floors that include supporting services and parking lots.

This took place during the patronage of the Prince of Riyadh Region, this evening, at the graduation ceremony for the 15th batch of graduate students and students from the College of Law and International Relations, and students from the College of Business Administration at Al-Faisal University, held at the university's headquarters in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, he was received by the Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies and Vice Chairman of the University Board of Trustees, Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Vice President of the University for Development and External Relations, Princess Dr. Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz, the Chairman of the University Executive Committee, Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, the President of Al-Faisal University, Dr. Muhammad Al-Hayazee, and several university leaders.

After the royal anthem and the graduates' procession, the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Then, the President of Al-Faisal University, Dr. Muhammad Al-Hayazee, delivered a speech on this occasion, expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their support and attention to education, research, and innovation.

Dr. Al-Hayazee praised the honor of the Prince of Riyadh Region in attending the graduation ceremony of his sons and daughters, expressing his thanks and appreciation to Prince Faisal bin Bandar for graciously laying the foundation stone for the university's sports facilities.

He said: "This evening, we celebrate the graduation of a group of Al-Faisal's seedlings, holders of bachelor's and master's degrees from the College of Business and the College of Law and International Relations, after a journey filled with diligence and hard work, as they embark on their careers, equipped with knowledge and values, looking forward to making a meaningful contribution to serving their country."

Al-Hayazee emphasized that the university has expanded its academic system to include specialized disciplines in its various colleges, allowing its students to study minor or double majors, which enhances the integration of their knowledge and hones their skills. He pointed out that this approach has resulted in the launch of 14 specialized programs in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, as part of a comprehensive educational system dedicated to preparing national competencies capable of leading the future. He noted that international students make up more than 35% of its total student body, coming from over 50 countries, reflecting a rich global academic environment that promotes diversity and enriches the educational experience.

Following that, Prince Faisal bin Bandar and the attendees watched a visual presentation about the sports facilities projects for which he laid the foundation stone.

Then, the graduates' speech was delivered, in which they appreciated the patronage and honor of the Prince of Riyadh Region at the ceremony celebrating their academic journey, expressing their joy and happiness at reaping the fruits of the efforts they have exerted, continuing their pursuit of knowledge and serving the nation and leadership.

After that, the names of the graduates for the current academic year were announced, and the graduates took the oath, proudly taking group photos with Prince Faisal bin Bandar.