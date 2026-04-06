وضع أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، حجر الأساس لمشاريع المنشآت الرياضية الجديدة لجامعة الفيصل، بتكلفة تتجاوز 300 مليون ريال، وتضم الاستاد الذي يتسع لأكثر من ثمانية آلاف متفرج، وصالات رياضية حديثة، ومسابح أولمبية وطوابق تضم الخدمات المساندة ومواقف سيارات.

جاء ذلك خلال رعاية أمير منطقة الرياض، مساء اليوم، حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ15 من طلبة الدراسات العليا وطلبة كلية القانون والعلاقات الدولية، وطلبة كلية إدارة الأعمال بجامعة الفيصل، في مقر الجامعة بالرياض.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل رئيس مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية نائب رئيس مجلس أمناء الجامعة الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبة رئيس الجامعة للتطوير والعلاقات الخارجية الأميرة الدكتورة مها بنت مشاري بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس اللجنة التنفيذية للجامعة الأمير بندر بن سعود بن خالد، ورئيس جامعة الفيصل الدكتور محمد آل هيازع، وعدد من قيادات الجامعة.

وبعد السلام الملكي، ومسيرة الخريجين، ابتدأ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم.

ثم ألقى رئيس جامعة الفيصل الدكتور محمد آل هيازع كلمة بهذه المناسبة، رفع فيها الشكر والعرفان إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الدعم والاهتمام الذي يوليانه للتعليم والبحث والابتكار.

وثمن الدكتور آل هيازع، تشريف أمير منطقة الرياض حفل تخريج أبنائه وبناته الطلبة، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره للأمير فيصل بن بندر لتفضله بوضع حجر الأساس للمنشآت الرياضية بالجامعة.

وقال: نحتفي هذا المساء بتخريج كوكبةٍ من غراس الفيصل، حملة درجتي البكالوريوس والماجستير من كلية الأعمال وكلية القانون والعلاقات الدولية، بعد مسيرةٍ حافلة بالجد والاجتهاد، لينطلقوا إلى ميادين العمل والعطاء، مؤهلين بالعلم والقيم، ومتطلعين إلى الإسهام الفاعل في خدمة وطنهم.

وأكد آل هيازع أن الجامعة وسّعت منظومتها الأكاديمية لتشمل تخصصات نوعية في كلياتها المختلفة، وأتاحت لطلبتها دراسة تخصصاتٍ فرعية أو مزدوجة، بما يعزّز تكامل معارفهم ويصقل مهاراتهم، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التوجه قد أثمر إطلاق 14 برنامجاً متخصصاً في مجالات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ضمن منظومةٍ تعليمية متكاملة تُعنى بإعداد الكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على قيادة المستقبل، ولافتاً النظر إلى أن الطلبة الدوليين يشكلون أكثر من 35% من إجمالي طلابها، ينتمون إلى ما يزيد على 50 دولة، في تجسيدٍ لبيئةٍ أكاديميةٍ عالميةٍ ثرية تعزز التنوّع، وتثري التجربة التعليمية.

عقب ذلك شاهد الأمير فيصل بن بندر والحضور عرضاً مرئيّاً حول مشاريع المنشآت الرياضية التي تفضل بوضع حجر الأساس لها.

ثم ألقيت كلمة الخريجين التي ثمنوا فيها رعاية وتشريف أمير منطقة الرياض حفل تتويج مسيرتهم العلمية، معبرين عن فرحتهم وسعادتهم بنيل قطاف ثمرة الجهد الذي بذلوه، واستمروا عليه طلباً للعلم والمعرفة وخدمة للوطن والقيادة.

وجرى بعد ذلك إعلان أسماء الخريجين للعام الدراسي الحالي، ثم أدى الخريجون القسم، وتشرفوا بالتقاط الصور الجماعية مع الأمير فيصل بن بندر.