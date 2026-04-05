تأكدت جاهزية ثلاثي الدحيل القطري (لوكاس فيريسيمو توتا، خوان كاستيليتو، والمعز علي) للمشاركة في مواجهة فريقهم المرتقبة أمام الأهلي السعودي الإثنين الموافق 13 أبريل الجاري ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 بدوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وجاءت جاهزية اللاعبين بعد اكتمال استعداداتهم الفنية والبدنية، ودخولهم التدريبات الجماعية، ومشاركة المعز علي في اللقاء الأخير أمام الغرافة، ما يعزز خيارات الجهاز الفني لفريق الدحيل قبل اللقاء المرتقب أمام الأهلي.


وتُعد عودة الثلاثي دفعة قوية لفريق الدحيل، في ظل أهمية المواجهة التي يسعى من خلالها الفريقان لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية والمنافسة على التأهل في البطولة القارية.