The readiness of the Qatari trio from Al-Duhail (Lucas Verissimo Tota, Juan Castilito, and Almoez Ali) has been confirmed for their upcoming match against Al-Ahli Saudi on Monday, April 13, as part of the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League.



The players' readiness came after completing their technical and physical preparations, participating in collective training sessions, and Almoez Ali's involvement in the last match against Al-Gharafa, which enhances the coaching staff's options for the Al-Duhail team ahead of the anticipated match against Al-Ahli.



The return of the trio is a strong boost for Al-Duhail, given the importance of the match in which both teams aim to achieve a positive result and compete for qualification in the continental tournament.