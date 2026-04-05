في تصعيد حوثي جديد، أقدم مسلحون حوثيون اليوم (الأحد) على قنص طفل أثناء عودته من المدرسة في شمال مدينة تعز.


وأوضحت مصادر أن الطفل إبراهيم جلال (13 عاماً) تعرض لإصابة مباشرة في القلب برصاصة قناص حوثي استهدفه أثناء خروجه من مدرسته في منطقة كلابة، مبينة أنه جرى نقل الطفل إلى أحد مستشفيات المدينة، إلا أنه فارق الحياة متأثراً بجراحه البليغة.


جريمة حرب


ويواصل الحوثيون استهداف الأطفال والنساء في محافظة تعز وحجة ومحافظات أخرى.


وأدانت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات بأشد العبارات الجريمة الحوثية البشعة التي أودت بحياة الطفل إبراهيم جلال أمين، مؤكدة أن الجريمة تجسد بصورة مأساوية حجم الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي يتعرض لها المدنيون، وتكشف بوضوح الطبيعة الممنهجة لهذه الجرائم.


وقالت الشبكة في بيان: إن استهداف طفل أعزل، لم يكن يحمل سوى حقيبته المدرسية وأحلامه البسيطة، يُعد جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان، وانتهاكاً صارخاً لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني، لاسيما مبدأ التمييز ومبدأ حماية المدنيين، ويشكل خرقاً جسيماً لاتفاقية حقوق الطفل، التي تكفل الحق في الحياة والحماية من جميع أشكال العنف.


ترويع أخت الضحية


وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن الجريمة المروعة وقعت أمام أعين شقيقته، التي نجت من الموت بأعجوبة، لكنها ستظل شاهدة على لحظة إنسانية قاسية لا تُمحى من الذاكرة، مضيفة: انهارت والدة الطفل تحت وطأة الفاجعة، بعد أن فقدت ابنها الذي خرج طالباً للعلم فعاد إليها جثماناً، في مشهد يعكس عمق المعاناة الإنسانية التي تعيشها الأسر اليمنية في ظل استمرار الانتهاكات الحوثية.


وأشارت إلى أن هذه الحادثة ليست واقعة معزولة، بل تأتي في سياق نمط متكرر من جرائم القنص والاستهداف المباشر التي تمارسها جماعة الحوثي بحق المدنيين، لاسيما الأطفال، في مدينة تعز وعدد من المحافظات، في ظل صمت دولي مقلق، وتقاعس واضح عن اتخاذ إجراءات رادعة لوقف هذه الجرائم.


دعوات للمجتمع الدولي


وحملت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات جماعة الحوثي المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الجريمة، موضحة أن استمرار الإفلات من العقاب يُعد عاملاً رئيسياً في تكرار هذه الانتهاكات، ويقوض الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى حماية المدنيين وتعزيز احترام القانون الدولي.


ودعت الشبكة المجتمع الدولي، وعلى رأسه الأمم المتحدة، إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته القانونية والإنسانية تجاه حماية المدنيين في اليمن، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها، وضمان عدم إفلاتهم من العقاب وفقاً لمبادئ العدالة الدولية واتخاذ تدابير عاجلة وفعالة لضمان حماية المدنيين، خصوصاً الأطفال، من جرائم القنص والاستهداف المباشر، وممارسة ضغط دولي حقيقي على جماعة الحوثي لوقف كافة الانتهاكات الجسيمة بحق السكان المدنيين.