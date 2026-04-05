In a new Houthi escalation, armed Houthi militants today (Sunday) shot a child while he was returning from school in the north of Taiz city.



Sources indicated that the child, Ibrahim Jalal (13 years old), sustained a direct injury to the heart from a Houthi sniper's bullet that targeted him as he was leaving his school in the Al-Kalabah area, noting that the child was transferred to one of the city's hospitals, but he succumbed to his severe injuries.



War Crime



The Houthis continue to target children and women in Taiz, Hajjah, and other provinces.



The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms condemned in the strongest terms the heinous Houthi crime that claimed the life of the child Ibrahim Jalal Amin, affirming that the crime tragically embodies the extent of the grave violations faced by civilians and clearly reveals the systematic nature of these crimes.



The network stated in a statement: Targeting an unarmed child, who was carrying nothing but his school bag and simple dreams, constitutes a complete war crime and a blatant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law, particularly the principle of distinction and the principle of civilian protection, and represents a serious breach of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees the right to life and protection from all forms of violence.



Traumatizing the Victim's Sister



The network pointed out that the horrific crime occurred in front of his sister, who miraculously escaped death but will remain a witness to a harsh human moment that cannot be erased from memory, adding: The child's mother collapsed under the weight of the tragedy after losing her son, who went out as a student seeking knowledge and returned to her as a corpse, in a scene that reflects the depth of the humanitarian suffering experienced by Yemeni families amid the ongoing Houthi violations.



It noted that this incident is not an isolated case, but rather comes in the context of a recurring pattern of sniper crimes and direct targeting practiced by the Houthi group against civilians, especially children, in Taiz city and several provinces, amid concerning international silence and clear inaction to take deterrent measures to stop these crimes.



Calls to the International Community



The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms held the Houthi group fully responsible for this crime, explaining that the continued impunity is a key factor in the recurrence of these violations, undermining international efforts aimed at protecting civilians and enhancing respect for international law.



The network called on the international community, led by the United Nations, to fulfill its legal and humanitarian responsibilities towards protecting civilians in Yemen, holding those responsible accountable, and ensuring they do not escape punishment in accordance with the principles of international justice, and to take urgent and effective measures to ensure the protection of civilians, especially children, from sniper crimes and direct targeting, and to exert real international pressure on the Houthi group to stop all serious violations against the civilian population.