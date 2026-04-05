The legal academic Dr. Hassan Radeef, who specializes in sports law, clarified that placing Al-Nasr Club under active financial monitoring is an organizational procedure and not a punishment. This temporary measure aims to restore the club's financial stability, ensuring that the club is under continuous supervision and evaluation by the financial monitoring department of the league. It is noteworthy that this decision is the first of its kind in the Saudi league, especially since the financial monitoring team is responsible for detecting violations issued by clubs, which are then presented to the financial monitoring committee for consideration. This is not the first time the financial monitoring committee has issued decisions against clubs; previously, it decided to penalize Al-Shabab and Dhamk clubs for violating regulations by signing contracts with first-team players before obtaining approvals from the financial monitoring department, resulting in fines exceeding two million riyals.



Radeef added that Al-Nasr Club must fully comply with the obligations outlined in the financial regulations for clubs of the Saudi Professional League to terminate the active financial monitoring procedure.



Radeef emphasized that the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr, in round 11 and before the match against Al-Ettifaq, issued a decision to suspend the authority of the CEO, Portuguese Simido, in addition to revoking the financial disbursement powers from all individuals and not accepting any financial disbursement requests without the approval of the executive committee approved by the Board of Directors. However, despite this, this decision was not sufficient for the financial monitoring committee to issue a decision to place the club under active monitoring.