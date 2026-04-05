أوضح الأكاديمي القانوني الدكتور حسن رديف المتخصص في القانون الرياضي أن وضع نادي النصر تحت الرقابة المالية النشطة إجراء تنظيمي وليس عقوبة، إذ يهدف هذه الإجراء الموقت لإعادة الاستقرار المالي للنادي بحيث يكون النادي تحت الإشراف والتقييم المستمر من إدارة الرقابة المالية برابطة الدوري، علماً بأن هذا القرار هو الأول من نوعه في الدوري السعودي، خصوصاً أن فريق الرقابة المالية هو من يقوم برصد المخالفات التي تصدر من قبل الأندية، ثم يقوم بعرضها على لجنة الرقابة المالية للنظر فيها، كما أنها ليست المرة الأولى التي تقوم فيها لجنة الرقابة المالية بإصدار قراراتها ضد الأندية، فقد صدر سابقاً قرارها بمعاقبة ناديي الشباب وضمك بسبب مخالفتهما في توقيع عقود مع لاعبين للفريق الأول قبل الحصول على موافقات إدارة الرقابة المالية، مما ترتب عليه معاقبتهما بغرامات تجاوزت المليونَي ريال.


وأضاف رديف أنه يتعين على نادي النصر لإنهاء إجراء الرقابة المالية النشطة الامتثال الكامل للواجبات المنصوص عليها في اللائحة المالية لأندية رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


وشدد رديف على أن مجلس إدارة النصر في الجولة 11 وقبل مباراة الاتفاق أصدر قراره بتجميد صلاحية الرئيس التنفيذي البرتغالي سيميدو، إضافة إلى سحب صلاحيات الصرف المالي من جميع الأفراد، وعدم قبول أي طلبات للصرف المالي دون موافقة اللجنة التنفيذية المعتمدة من مجلس الإدارة، إلا أنه بالرغم من ذلك لم يكن هذه القرار كافياً لإصدار قرار لجنة المراقبة المالية بوضع النادي تحت الرقابة النشطة.