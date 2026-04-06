The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office with the Director of Civil Defense in the region, Major General Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman bin Sultan, along with a number of Civil Defense personnel.

During the reception, he listened to a detailed explanation of the annual report for 2025, which included the most significant efforts and field and preventive achievements, in addition to the developmental plans aimed at enhancing public safety and raising the level of preparedness.

Major General Ibrahim bin Sultan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of the region for his continuous follow-up and support for the work of Civil Defense in the region.