التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، مدير الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة اللواء إبراهيم بن عبدالرحمن بن سلطان، وعدداً من منسوبي الدفاع المدني.
واستمع خلال الاستقبال، لشرح مفصل عن التقرير السنوي لعام 2025، الذي تضمّن أبرز الجهود والإنجازات الميدانية والوقائية، إلى جانب الخطط التطويرية الرامية إلى تعزيز السلامة العامة ورفع مستوى الجاهزية.
وأعرب اللواء إبراهيم بن سلطان عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على متابعته ودعمه المستمر لأعمال الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة.
The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office with the Director of Civil Defense in the region, Major General Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman bin Sultan, along with a number of Civil Defense personnel.
During the reception, he listened to a detailed explanation of the annual report for 2025, which included the most significant efforts and field and preventive achievements, in addition to the developmental plans aimed at enhancing public safety and raising the level of preparedness.
Major General Ibrahim bin Sultan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of the region for his continuous follow-up and support for the work of Civil Defense in the region.