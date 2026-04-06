التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، مدير الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة اللواء إبراهيم بن عبدالرحمن بن سلطان، وعدداً من منسوبي الدفاع المدني.

واستمع خلال الاستقبال، لشرح مفصل عن التقرير السنوي لعام 2025، الذي تضمّن أبرز الجهود والإنجازات الميدانية والوقائية، إلى جانب الخطط التطويرية الرامية إلى تعزيز السلامة العامة ورفع مستوى الجاهزية.

وأعرب اللواء إبراهيم بن سلطان عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على متابعته ودعمه المستمر لأعمال الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة.