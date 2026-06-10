In an unprecedented scientific step, researchers have succeeded in using artificial intelligence to develop a "completely new" type of vaccine that may provide broad protection against a wide range of viruses and help mitigate future pandemics.



The research team from the University of Cambridge explained that this is the first time the main component of a vaccine has been entirely designed by artificial intelligence before being tested on humans.



According to what was published by the website "Science Alert," the vaccine was designed to target all coronaviruses, including variants of "COVID-19," as well as related bat viruses that can be transmitted from animals to humans and cause new pandemics.



Although the project is still in its early stages, researchers are already working on developing similar vaccines to tackle other diseases, including influenza and the Ebola virus.



Traditional vaccines rely on training the immune system to recognize and combat viruses; however, some viruses are characterized by their high mutation rates, leading to a decline in vaccine effectiveness as new strains emerge. This explains the need for continuous updates to seasonal influenza and "COVID-19" vaccines.



In developing the new vaccine, scientists used artificial intelligence to analyze the genetic data of thousands of closely related viruses to identify the stable parts that do not change among different strains. Targeting these features allows for the production of a vaccine capable of providing broader protection against an entire viral family, rather than just a specific strain.