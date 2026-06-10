في خطوة علمية غير مسبوقة، نجح باحثون في استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي لتطوير نوع «جديد كلياً» من اللقاحات، قد يوفر حماية واسعة ضد مجموعة كبيرة من الفايروسات ويسهم في الحد من الأوبئة المستقبلية.
وأوضح فريق البحث من جامعة كامبريدج أن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يُصمَّم فيها المكوّن الرئيسي للقاح بالكامل بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي قبل اختباره على البشر.
ووفقاً لما نشره موقع «ساينس أليرت»، صُمم اللقاح ليستهدف جميع فايروسات كورونا، بما في ذلك متحورات «كوفيد-19»، إضافة إلى فايروسات الخفافيش المرتبطة بها، التي قد تنتقل من الحيوانات إلى البشر وتتسبب في تفشي أوبئة جديدة.
ورغم أن المشروع لا يزال في مراحله الأولى، فإن الباحثين يعملون بالفعل على تطوير لقاحات مشابهة لمواجهة أمراض أخرى، من بينها الإنفلونزا وفايروس إيبولا.
وتعتمد اللقاحات التقليدية على تدريب الجهاز المناعي للتعرف على الفايروسات ومكافحتها، إلا أن بعض الفايروسات تتميز بقدرتها العالية على التحور، ما يؤدي إلى تراجع فعالية اللقاحات مع ظهور سلالات جديدة، وهو ما يفسر الحاجة إلى تحديث لقاحات الإنفلونزا الموسمية و«كوفيد-19» بشكل مستمر.
وفي إطار تطوير اللقاح الجديد، استخدم العلماء الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل البيانات الجينية لآلاف الفايروسات المتقاربة؛ بهدف تحديد الأجزاء الثابتة التي لا تتغير بين السلالات المختلفة. ويتيح استهداف هذه الخصائص إنتاج لقاح قادر على توفير حماية أوسع ضد عائلة فايروسية كاملة، وليس ضد سلالة محددة فقط.
In an unprecedented scientific step, researchers have succeeded in using artificial intelligence to develop a "completely new" type of vaccine that may provide broad protection against a wide range of viruses and help mitigate future pandemics.
The research team from the University of Cambridge explained that this is the first time the main component of a vaccine has been entirely designed by artificial intelligence before being tested on humans.
According to what was published by the website "Science Alert," the vaccine was designed to target all coronaviruses, including variants of "COVID-19," as well as related bat viruses that can be transmitted from animals to humans and cause new pandemics.
Although the project is still in its early stages, researchers are already working on developing similar vaccines to tackle other diseases, including influenza and the Ebola virus.
Traditional vaccines rely on training the immune system to recognize and combat viruses; however, some viruses are characterized by their high mutation rates, leading to a decline in vaccine effectiveness as new strains emerge. This explains the need for continuous updates to seasonal influenza and "COVID-19" vaccines.
In developing the new vaccine, scientists used artificial intelligence to analyze the genetic data of thousands of closely related viruses to identify the stable parts that do not change among different strains. Targeting these features allows for the production of a vaccine capable of providing broader protection against an entire viral family, rather than just a specific strain.