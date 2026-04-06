أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية تحديث قرار توطين المهن الإدارية المساندة في القطاع الخاص ابتداءً من 5 أبريل 2026، ليشمل إضافة (69) مهنة ضمن نطاق المهن المشمولة بالتوطين بنسبة 100٪، وفقًا للتعريفات والمسميات المهنية المعتمدة في التصنيف السعودي الموحد للمهن، حيث يأتي التحديث ضمن جهود الوزارة الهادفة إلى تعزيز مشاركة الكفاءات الوطنية في سوق العمل، وتوفير فرص وظيفية محفزة ومنتجة للمواطنين والمواطنات في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن التحديث الصادر على القرار يتضمن إضافة عدد من المسميات الوظيفية في مجالات «السكرتارية، والكتابة، والترجمة، وإدخال البيانات، والمساندة الإدارية»، ويُطبّق القرار على المنشآت التي يعمل بها عامل واحد فأكثر في المهن المشمولة.
ونشرت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية الدليل الإجرائي المحدث عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، والذي يوضح تفاصيل المهن الجديدة، وآليات التطبيق، داعيةً جميع المنشآت إلى الالتزام بتطبيق القرار تفاديًا للعقوبات النظامية المقررة على المخالفين.
ويأتي هذا التحديث استكمالًا لجهود الوزارة في توطين المهن النوعية بالقطاع الخاص، حيث ستستفيد منشآت القطاع الخاص من برامج الدعم والمحفزات التي تقدمها منظومة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والتي تشمل دعم عمليات الاستقطاب، والتدريب، والتأهيل، والتوظيف، والاستقرار الوظيفي، إلى جانب أولوية الاستفادة من برامج دعم التوطين، وبرامج صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية «هدف».
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced an update to the decision regarding the localization of supportive administrative professions in the private sector, starting from April 5, 2026, to include the addition of (69) professions within the scope of professions covered by localization at a rate of 100%. This is in accordance with the definitions and job titles approved in the Saudi Unified Classification of Professions. The update comes as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance the participation of national competencies in the labor market and to provide stimulating and productive job opportunities for citizens in various regions of the Kingdom.
The ministry clarified that the update to the decision includes the addition of several job titles in the fields of "secretarial work, writing, translation, data entry, and administrative support," and the decision applies to establishments that employ one or more workers in the covered professions.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development published the updated procedural guide on its website, which outlines the details of the new professions and the mechanisms for implementation, urging all establishments to comply with the decision to avoid the legal penalties imposed on violators.
This update is a continuation of the ministry's efforts to localize specialized professions in the private sector, as private sector establishments will benefit from the support programs and incentives provided by the Human Resources and Social Development system, which include support for recruitment, training, qualification, employment, and job stability, in addition to priority access to localization support programs and the Human Resources Development Fund "Hadaf" programs.