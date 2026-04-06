Iran has renewed its conditions and red lines for a ceasefire with the United States and Israel, affirming that it rejects a temporary ceasefire and demands a permanent end to the war with guarantees that it will not happen again.



The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, stated during his press conference that any temporary ceasefire opens the door for the American side to prepare militarily.



He said: “A temporary ceasefire means a short pause for regrouping and committing crimes again; no sane person would accept that,” while a senior Iranian official stated that Tehran will not restore the freedom of passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.



U.S. President Donald Trump conditions the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran insists on what it describes as a “new situation” in the strait after the war ends, hinting at the possibility of its management in cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman.



An Iranian source clarified that all countries will be required, without exception, to pay security fees for crossing the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Iranian news agency “Noor News.”



The source added: “No safe passage permit through the Strait of Hormuz will be issued to friendly countries except in exchange for paying security fees, and no country will be exempt from that,” indicating that Iran's strategy is to cover part of the damages caused by the war by collecting security fees for the strait.



He added: “The new protocol will be applied seriously to all non-warring countries, including friendly nations,” which was confirmed by Baqaei, who stated that his country discussed the protocols and regulations for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz with the Sultanate of Oman.



Regarding nuclear weapons, the U.S. president conditioned Iran's abandonment of possessing nuclear weapons, despite assurances from Iranian officials that their country does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons.



The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that his country received Pakistani proposals for a ceasefire, which it studied thoroughly, prepared its response, and sent its demands through intermediaries, indicating that Iran demands strong international guarantees to prevent the renewal of war; otherwise, it will insist on a “strong guarantee to defend its national security.”