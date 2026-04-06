جددت إيران شروطها وخطوطها الحمراء لوقف إطلاق النار مع أمريكا وإسرائيل، مؤكدة أنها ترفض وقفاً مؤقتاً للنار وتطالب بوقف نهائي للحرب مع ضمانات بعدم حدوثها مجدداً.


وأكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، خلال مؤتمره الصحفي، أن أي وقف مؤقت للنار يفتح المجال للجانب الأمريكي للاستعداد العسكري.


وقال: «وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت يعني توقفاً قصيراً لإعادة التجميع وارتكاب جرائم مجدداً، لن يقبل بذلك أي شخص عاقل»، فيما قال مسؤول إيراني رفيع إن طهران لن تعيد حرية مرور السفن عبر مضيق هرمز مقابل وقف إطلاق نار مؤقت.


ويشترط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فتح مضيق هرمز، إلا أن طهران تتمسك بما وصفته بـ«وضع جديد» في المضيق بعد وقف الحرب، ملمحة إلى احتمال إدارته بالاشتراك مع سلطنة عمان.


وأوضح مصدر إيراني أن جميع الدول ستُطالَب، دون استثناء، بدفع رسوم أمنية لعبور مضيق هرمز، وفقاً لوكالة «نور نيوز» الإيرانية.


وأضاف المصدر: «لن يتم إصدار تصريح مرور آمن عبر مضيق هرمز للدول الصديقة إلا مقابل دفع رسوم أمنية، ولن تُستثنى أي دولة من ذلك»، مشيراً إلى أن إستراتيجية إيران في تغطية جزء من الأضرار الناجمة عن الحرب من خلال تحصيل الرسوم الأمنية للمضيق.


وأضاف: «سيتم تطبيق البروتوكول الجديد بجدية على جميع الدول غير المتحاربة، بما فيها الدول الصديقة»، وهو ما أكده بقائي الذي قال إن بلاده بحثت مع سلطنة عُمان البروتوكولات واللوائح الخاصة بالملاحة الآمنة عبر مضيق هرمز.


وحول السلاح النووي، اشترط الرئيس الأمريكي تخلي إيران عن حيازة سلاح نووي، رغم تأكيدات المسؤولين الإيرانيين عدم سعي بلادهم لامتلاك سلاح نووي.


وأكد المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية تلقي بلاده مقترحات باكستانية لوقف إطلاق النار، وقد درستها جيداً، وأعدت ردها وجهزت مطالبها وأرسلتها عبر الوسطاء، مبيناً أن إيران تطالب بضمانات دولية قوية لعدم تجدد الحرب، وإلا ستتمسك بـ«ضمان قوي للدفاع عن أمنها القومي».