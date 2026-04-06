وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) اقتراح وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران بـ«الخطوة بالغة الأهمية»، مؤكداً أن الشعب الأمريكي يريد من إدارته الانتصار.


وأعرب ترمب في تصريحات له عن استيائه من إيران، متوعداً إياها بدفع الثمن باهظاً.


وقال ترمب: «نحن نبيدهم في إيران وإذا رفضوا الاستسلام لن تتبقى لديهم محطات طاقة أو جسور»، مضيفاً: «الإيرانيون يرفضون الاستسلام، ولن أذهب أبعد من ذلك؛ لأن هناك أموراً أخرى أسوأ من تدمير محطات الطاقة والجسور».


وأكد ترمب أن «الحرب مع إيران قد تنتهي سريعاً للغاية إذا فعلوا ما يتعين عليهم فعله»، مضيفاً: «يمكننا أن نغادر الآن من إيران، لكنني أريد إنجاز المهمة، ولا يمكن السماح لإيران بأن تمتلك السلاح النووي».


وعاد وقال: «إيران تفاوض بنية حسنة، والمفاوضون هناك أكثر عقلانية الآن»، موضحاً أن الشعب الأمريكي للأسف يريد عودتهم إلى البلاد.


ورغم أن ترمب قال إنه قضى على النظام الإيراني بشكل كامل، إلا أنه قال: «لدى إيران بعض الصواريخ والمسيرات المتبقية»، مضيفاً: «لو كان الأمر بيدي لأخذت النفط الإيراني».


وشدد ترمب على أن «الحرب تتعلق بأمر واحد، وهو ألا تملك إيران أسلحة نووية»، مجدداً تأكيده على أن المتظاهرين الإيرانيين تعرضوا للقتل، ولم تكن بحوزتهم أسلحة، وأنه أرسل بعض الأسلحة إلى المتظاهرين في إيران، لكنها لم تصل إليهم.


وفي ما يتعلق بمنشوراته على منصته، قال ترمب: «استخدمت اللغة الفظة على منصة تروث سوشيال كي أوصل قصدي، والرسالة قد وصلت».