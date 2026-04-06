وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) اقتراح وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران بـ«الخطوة بالغة الأهمية»، مؤكداً أن الشعب الأمريكي يريد من إدارته الانتصار.
وأعرب ترمب في تصريحات له عن استيائه من إيران، متوعداً إياها بدفع الثمن باهظاً.
وقال ترمب: «نحن نبيدهم في إيران وإذا رفضوا الاستسلام لن تتبقى لديهم محطات طاقة أو جسور»، مضيفاً: «الإيرانيون يرفضون الاستسلام، ولن أذهب أبعد من ذلك؛ لأن هناك أموراً أخرى أسوأ من تدمير محطات الطاقة والجسور».
وأكد ترمب أن «الحرب مع إيران قد تنتهي سريعاً للغاية إذا فعلوا ما يتعين عليهم فعله»، مضيفاً: «يمكننا أن نغادر الآن من إيران، لكنني أريد إنجاز المهمة، ولا يمكن السماح لإيران بأن تمتلك السلاح النووي».
وعاد وقال: «إيران تفاوض بنية حسنة، والمفاوضون هناك أكثر عقلانية الآن»، موضحاً أن الشعب الأمريكي للأسف يريد عودتهم إلى البلاد.
ورغم أن ترمب قال إنه قضى على النظام الإيراني بشكل كامل، إلا أنه قال: «لدى إيران بعض الصواريخ والمسيرات المتبقية»، مضيفاً: «لو كان الأمر بيدي لأخذت النفط الإيراني».
وشدد ترمب على أن «الحرب تتعلق بأمر واحد، وهو ألا تملك إيران أسلحة نووية»، مجدداً تأكيده على أن المتظاهرين الإيرانيين تعرضوا للقتل، ولم تكن بحوزتهم أسلحة، وأنه أرسل بعض الأسلحة إلى المتظاهرين في إيران، لكنها لم تصل إليهم.
وفي ما يتعلق بمنشوراته على منصته، قال ترمب: «استخدمت اللغة الفظة على منصة تروث سوشيال كي أوصل قصدي، والرسالة قد وصلت».
U.S. President Donald Trump described the proposal for a ceasefire with Iran today (Monday) as a "very important step," emphasizing that the American people want his administration to succeed.
Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Iran in his statements, vowing that it would pay a heavy price.
He said, "We are destroying them in Iran, and if they refuse to surrender, they will have no power stations or bridges left," adding, "The Iranians refuse to surrender, and I won't go further than that; because there are worse things than destroying power stations and bridges."
Trump confirmed that "the war with Iran could end very quickly if they do what they need to do," adding, "We can leave Iran now, but I want to get the job done, and Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons."
He reiterated, "Iran is negotiating in good faith, and the negotiators there are more rational now," explaining that the American people unfortunately want them to return to their country.
Although Trump said he had completely eradicated the Iranian regime, he noted, "Iran still has some remaining missiles and drones," adding, "If it were up to me, I would take the Iranian oil."
Trump emphasized that "the war is about one thing, which is that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons," reiterating that Iranian protesters have been killed and were unarmed, and that he sent some weapons to the protesters in Iran, but they did not reach them.
Regarding his posts on his platform, Trump said, "I used harsh language on Truth Social to make my point, and the message has been received."