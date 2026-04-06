U.S. President Donald Trump described the proposal for a ceasefire with Iran today (Monday) as a "very important step," emphasizing that the American people want his administration to succeed.



Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Iran in his statements, vowing that it would pay a heavy price.



He said, "We are destroying them in Iran, and if they refuse to surrender, they will have no power stations or bridges left," adding, "The Iranians refuse to surrender, and I won't go further than that; because there are worse things than destroying power stations and bridges."



Trump confirmed that "the war with Iran could end very quickly if they do what they need to do," adding, "We can leave Iran now, but I want to get the job done, and Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons."



He reiterated, "Iran is negotiating in good faith, and the negotiators there are more rational now," explaining that the American people unfortunately want them to return to their country.



Although Trump said he had completely eradicated the Iranian regime, he noted, "Iran still has some remaining missiles and drones," adding, "If it were up to me, I would take the Iranian oil."



Trump emphasized that "the war is about one thing, which is that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons," reiterating that Iranian protesters have been killed and were unarmed, and that he sent some weapons to the protesters in Iran, but they did not reach them.



Regarding his posts on his platform, Trump said, "I used harsh language on Truth Social to make my point, and the message has been received."