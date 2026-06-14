The wooden scaffolding and white canopies gradually began to obscure the facade of the prestigious "Kennedy Center" in the U.S. capital, signaling the actual start of the process to remove the name of President Donald Trump from the building, in accordance with a decisive ruling issued by the federal judiciary.

This rapid move came after a federal judge dealt a blow to the Department of Justice and the center's board by rejecting a joint request to halt the execution of the name removal decision, prompting cranes and workers to immediately begin their work following the ruling.

Last-Minute Drama and Bated Breath

The removal was not merely an administrative procedure; it turned into a public event, as a crowd of citizens gathered in front of the building, watching the workers raise the scaffolding amidst intermittent cheers. In the digital world, thousands of followers glued themselves to their screens for hours in a live broadcast, anticipating the moment when the large letters would fall from the facade.

However, the case witnessed a last-minute maneuver; as the hours of the night progressed and the name remained suspended, the center's management filed an urgent petition before midnight to grant them an additional 12-hour extension to carry out the operation for technical and logistical reasons, according to reports from U.S. media.

Proactive Step

The historic Kennedy Center had already begun to distance itself from the name digitally since last Monday, having removed Trump's name from its official website, paving the way for the scene witnessed on American streets yesterday (Saturday), which even caused morning joggers to pause momentarily and watch the curtain fall on this era from the center's facade.