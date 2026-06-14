بدأت السقالات الخشبية والمظلات البيضاء تحجب تدريجياً واجهة قاعة العروض المرموقة «مركز كينيدي» في العاصمة الأمريكية، معلنةً الانطلاق الفعلي لأعمال إزالة اسم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من على المبنى، تنفيذاً لقرار حاسم صادر عن القضاء الفيدرالي.

وجاءت هذه الخطوة المتسارعة بعد أن وجّه قاضٍ فيدرالي صفعة لوزارة العدل ومجلس إدارة المركز برفضه طلباً مشتركاً لوقف تنفيذ قرار سحب الاسم، لتبدأ الرافعات والعمال بالتحرك فوراً عقب صدور الحكم.

دراما اللحظات الأخيرة وحبس الأنفاس

لم تكن الإزالة مجرد إجراء إداري، بل تحولت إلى حدث جماهيري؛ إذ تجمع حشد من المواطنين أمام المبنى، يراقبون العمال وهم يرفعون السقالات وسط صيحات ترحيب متقطعة. وفي العالم الرقمي، تسمر آلاف المتابعين خلف الشاشات لساعات في بث مباشر ترقباً للحظة سقوط الحروف الكبيرة من الواجهة.

ومع ذلك، شهدت القضية مناورة في اللحظات الأخيرة؛ فمع تقدم ساعات الليل وبقاء الاسم معلقاً، تقدمت إدارة المركز بالتماس عاجل قبل منتصف الليل لمنحها مهلة إضافية مدتها 12 ساعة لتنفيذ العملية لأسباب تقنية ولوجستية، بحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام أمريكية.

خطوة استباقية

وكان مركز كينيدي العريق قد بدأ بالفعل التبرؤ من الاسم رقمياً منذ يوم الإثنين الماضي، حيث أزال اسم ترمب من موقعه الإلكتروني الرسمي، تمهيداً للمشهد الذي يشهده الشارع الأمريكي أمس (السبت)، والذي دفع حتى ممارسي رياضة الجري الصباحية للوقوف لبرهة ومتابعة إسدال الستار على هذه الحقبة من واجهة المركز.