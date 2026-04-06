The Yemeni Cabinet approved today (Monday) a package of structural financial reform measures related to the payment of salaries for employees of the state's administrative apparatus, as part of the government's efforts to enhance transparency, financial discipline, and ensure the sustainability of cash flows for employees regularly.



The council emphasized during its regular meeting held in the capital, Aden, chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Sha'if Al-Zindani, the necessity for all non-compliant entities to complete the provision of required data and open bank accounts for their employees, which contributes to the development of financial management systems, updating disbursement mechanisms, and activating the role of councils of ministries, agencies, and government institutions.



Institutionalizing the Wounded File



In a step described as significant, the council approved the draft presidential decree to establish the General Authority for the Affairs of the Wounded, aiming to establish a unified institutional framework for managing this humanitarian file, ensuring the provision of comprehensive and sustainable medical, rehabilitative, and social care for the wounded across the republic, in addition to building an accurate national database that enhances the efficiency of responding to their needs. The council also adopted the third national strategy for biodiversity for the period (2025–2030), which aims to protect biological resources and build institutional and legislative capacities, assigning the relevant ministries to complete the necessary legal procedures for submission for signature.



Enhancing Performance Efficiency



The Prime Minister reviewed during the meeting the overall political and economic developments in light of regional changes, emphasizing the importance of doubling efforts to implement the government program, enhancing institutional performance efficiency, and focusing on service priorities that directly affect the lives of citizens, stressing that the current phase requires concerted efforts to overcome economic challenges and work with a spirit of national responsibility to achieve the desired stability.



Call for Calm in Hadhramaut



Regarding the field conditions, the council discussed the situations in the liberated provinces and the recent developments in Hadhramaut Governorate, emphasizing the importance of calm and prioritizing the higher national interest away from escalation, which enables local and government authorities to fulfill their duties in enhancing stability and improving public services.



The council affirmed that national cohesion is the way to confront internal challenges and current regional complexities.