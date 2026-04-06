أقر مجلس الوزراء اليمني اليوم (الإثنين) حزمة من إجراءات الإصلاحات المالية الهيكلية المتعلقة بصرف مرتبات موظفي الجهاز الإداري للدولة، وذلك ضمن توجهات الحكومة لتعزيز الشفافية والانضباط المالي وضمان استدامة التدفقات النقدية للموظفين بانتظام.


وشدد المجلس خلال اجتماعه الدوري المنعقد بالعاصمة عدن، برئاسة رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الدكتور شائع الزنداني، على ضرورة استكمال كافة الجهات غير الملتزمة بتزويد البيانات المطلوبة وفتح الحسابات البنكية لموظفيها بما يسهم في تطوير نظم الإدارة المالية وتحديث آليات الصرف وتفعيل دور مجالس الوزارات والهيئات والمؤسسات الحكومية.


​مأسسة ملف الجرحى


وفي خطوة وصفت بالنوعية، وافق المجلس على مشروع القرار الجمهوري بإنشاء الهيئة العامة لشؤون الجرحى، بهدف إرساء إطار مؤسسي موحد لإدارة هذا الملف الإنساني، بما يضمن تقديم رعاية طبية وتأهيلية واجتماعية متكاملة ومستدامة للجرحى على مستوى الجمهورية، إضافة إلى بناء قاعدة بيانات وطنية دقيقة تعزز كفاءة الاستجابة لاحتياجاتهم، كما اعتمد المجلس الاستراتيجية الوطنية الثالثة للتنوع الحيوي للفترة (2025–2030) التي تستهدف حماية الموارد البيولوجية وبناء القدرات المؤسسية والتشريعية، مكلفاً الوزارات المعنية باستكمال الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لرفعها للتوقيع.


​رفع كفاءة الأداء


واستعرض رئيس الوزراء خلال الاجتماع مجمل التطورات السياسية والاقتصادية في ظل المتغيرات الإقليمية، مؤكداً أهمية مضاعفة الجهود لتنفيذ البرنامج الحكومي ورفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي والتركيز على الأولويات الخدمية التي تمس حياة المواطنين بشكل مباشر، مشدداً على أن المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب تضافر الجهود لتجاوز التحديات الاقتصادية والعمل بروح المسؤولية الوطنية لتحقيق الاستقرار المنشود.


​دعوة للتهدئة بحضرموت


وعلى صعيد الأوضاع الميدانية، ناقش المجلس الأوضاع في المحافظات المحررة والتطورات الأخيرة التي شهدتها محافظة حضرموت، مشدداً على أهمية التهدئة وتغليب المصلحة الوطنية العليا بعيداً عن التصعيد، بما يمكن السلطات المحلية والحكومية من القيام بواجباتها في تعزيز الاستقرار وتحسين الخدمات العامة.


وأكد المجلس أن التلاحم الوطني هو السبيل لمواجهة التحديات الداخلية والتعقيدات الإقليمية الراهنة.