أصيب شخصان بجروح، اليوم (الإثنين)، إثر هجوم إيراني بصاروخ ومسيرة على الأردن، ووفقاً لمديرية الأمن العام في الأردن، التي ذكرت أن القوات المسلحة الأردنية لم تتمكن من اعتراض صاروخ ومسيّرة من مجموع ما أطلقته طهران نحو المملكة خلال الساعات الماضية.


وأوضح المتحدث باسم المديرية العقيد عامر السرطاوي إن الوحدات المعنية تعاملت خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية مع 9 بلاغات لحوادث مختلفة من سقوط شظايا وحطام صواريخ ومسيّرات، مؤكداً وقوع إصابتين حالتهما متوسطة وأضرار مادية نتيجة تلك الحوادث.


وأشار إلى أن إحدى الإصابتين تطلبّت النقل إلى المستشفى، وبحسب القوات المسلحة الأردنية فإن إيران أطلقت صاروخاً وثلاث طائرات مسيرة على المملكة الأردنية خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية.


وأكدت القوات المسلحة الأردنية أن سلاح الجو الملكي تصدّى لمسيرتين، بينما لم تتمكن الدفاعات من اعتراض صاروخ إيراني ومسيرة ثالثة.


وكان الجيش الأردني قد أعلن السبت تعرض البلاد لـ 281 صاروخاً وطائرة مسيرة من إيران منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في 28 فبراير، مؤكداً اعتراض 261 منها، مبيناً أن 29 شخصا أصيبوا جراء الهجمات منذ بدء الحرب، وغادروا جميعاً المستشفيات.


وبلغت الأضرار المادية 31 مركبة و59 منزلاً ومتجراً و16 من الممتلكات العامة.