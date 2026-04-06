Two people were injured today (Monday) as a result of an Iranian attack with a missile and a drone on Jordan. According to the Public Security Directorate in Jordan, the Jordanian Armed Forces were unable to intercept a missile and a drone from the total launched by Tehran towards the kingdom in the past hours.



The spokesperson for the directorate, Colonel Amer Al-Sartawi, explained that the concerned units dealt with 9 reports of various incidents involving falling shrapnel and debris from missiles and drones over the past 24 hours, confirming that there were two injuries with moderate conditions and material damages resulting from those incidents.



He indicated that one of the injuries required transportation to the hospital, and according to the Jordanian Armed Forces, Iran launched a missile and three drones at the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the past 24 hours.



The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that the Royal Air Force intercepted two drones, while the defenses were unable to intercept an Iranian missile and a third drone.



The Jordanian army had announced on Saturday that the country had been subjected to 281 missiles and drones from Iran since the beginning of the American-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, confirming the interception of 261 of them, noting that 29 people were injured as a result of the attacks since the war began, and all of them have left the hospitals.



The material damages amounted to 31 vehicles, 59 houses, a shop, and 16 public properties.