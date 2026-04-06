أصيب شخصان بجروح، اليوم (الإثنين)، إثر هجوم إيراني بصاروخ ومسيرة على الأردن، ووفقاً لمديرية الأمن العام في الأردن، التي ذكرت أن القوات المسلحة الأردنية لم تتمكن من اعتراض صاروخ ومسيّرة من مجموع ما أطلقته طهران نحو المملكة خلال الساعات الماضية.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم المديرية العقيد عامر السرطاوي إن الوحدات المعنية تعاملت خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية مع 9 بلاغات لحوادث مختلفة من سقوط شظايا وحطام صواريخ ومسيّرات، مؤكداً وقوع إصابتين حالتهما متوسطة وأضرار مادية نتيجة تلك الحوادث.
وأشار إلى أن إحدى الإصابتين تطلبّت النقل إلى المستشفى، وبحسب القوات المسلحة الأردنية فإن إيران أطلقت صاروخاً وثلاث طائرات مسيرة على المملكة الأردنية خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية.
وأكدت القوات المسلحة الأردنية أن سلاح الجو الملكي تصدّى لمسيرتين، بينما لم تتمكن الدفاعات من اعتراض صاروخ إيراني ومسيرة ثالثة.
وكان الجيش الأردني قد أعلن السبت تعرض البلاد لـ 281 صاروخاً وطائرة مسيرة من إيران منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في 28 فبراير، مؤكداً اعتراض 261 منها، مبيناً أن 29 شخصا أصيبوا جراء الهجمات منذ بدء الحرب، وغادروا جميعاً المستشفيات.
وبلغت الأضرار المادية 31 مركبة و59 منزلاً ومتجراً و16 من الممتلكات العامة.
Two people were injured today (Monday) as a result of an Iranian attack with a missile and a drone on Jordan. According to the Public Security Directorate in Jordan, the Jordanian Armed Forces were unable to intercept a missile and a drone from the total launched by Tehran towards the kingdom in the past hours.
The spokesperson for the directorate, Colonel Amer Al-Sartawi, explained that the concerned units dealt with 9 reports of various incidents involving falling shrapnel and debris from missiles and drones over the past 24 hours, confirming that there were two injuries with moderate conditions and material damages resulting from those incidents.
He indicated that one of the injuries required transportation to the hospital, and according to the Jordanian Armed Forces, Iran launched a missile and three drones at the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the past 24 hours.
The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that the Royal Air Force intercepted two drones, while the defenses were unable to intercept an Iranian missile and a third drone.
The Jordanian army had announced on Saturday that the country had been subjected to 281 missiles and drones from Iran since the beginning of the American-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, confirming the interception of 261 of them, noting that 29 people were injured as a result of the attacks since the war began, and all of them have left the hospitals.
The material damages amounted to 31 vehicles, 59 houses, a shop, and 16 public properties.