استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وفرص تطويرها في المجالات كافة، بما يسهم في تعزيزها تنفيذاً لتوجيهات قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين.
كما جرى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والتأكيد على تضامن المملكتين في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية عليهما وعلى عددٍ من الدول العربية الشقيقة، ورفضهما لما تمثله من انتهاكٍ صريح للقانون الدولي ومبادئ حسن الجوار، والتشديد على دعم جميع الإجراءات التي تكفل حماية سيادة الدول وأمنها وفق القوانين والمواثيق الدولية.
كما تناول الاستقبال تطورات الأوضاع في الجمهورية العربية السورية، ودولة فلسطين، حيث تم التأكيد على ضرورة وقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، وضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى داخل قطاع غزة، ودعم الجهود الرامية لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار، والحد من تصاعد التوتر في المنطقة.
حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي، والوزير المفوض بوزارة الخارجية الدكتورة منال رضوان.
Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.
During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development in all fields, contributing to their enhancement in implementation of the directives of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.
They also discussed the latest developments in the region, emphasizing the solidarity of the two kingdoms in facing Iranian aggressions against them and several other brotherly Arab countries, and their rejection of what these actions represent as a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, stressing support for all measures that ensure the protection of the sovereignty and security of states in accordance with international laws and charters.
The reception also addressed the developments in the Syrian Arab Republic and the State of Palestine, where they affirmed the necessity of stopping Israeli violations, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability, and reducing the escalation of tension in the region.
Present at the reception were the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal Radwan.