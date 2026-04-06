Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development in all fields, contributing to their enhancement in implementation of the directives of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region, emphasizing the solidarity of the two kingdoms in facing Iranian aggressions against them and several other brotherly Arab countries, and their rejection of what these actions represent as a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, stressing support for all measures that ensure the protection of the sovereignty and security of states in accordance with international laws and charters.

The reception also addressed the developments in the Syrian Arab Republic and the State of Palestine, where they affirmed the necessity of stopping Israeli violations, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability, and reducing the escalation of tension in the region.

Present at the reception were the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal Radwan.