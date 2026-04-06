وضعت وكالة فيتش التصنيفات الائتمانية طويلة وقصيرة الأجل لـ8 بنوك في قطر قيد المراجعة السلبية.


ويشمل القرار بنوكاً كبرى، إلى جانب مؤسسات مصرفية أخرى.


تدهور الأوضاع


وأوضحت الوكالة أن حالة عدم اليقين المحيطة بالبيئة الأمنية قد تستمر، حتى مع توقع انتهاء الحرب خلال الفترة القادمة، مشيرة إلى احتمال تدهور الأوضاع بشكل يؤثر على الاستقرار الاقتصادي.


ويأتي هذا القرار بعد تعرض مدينة رأس لفان الصناعية، مركز صناعة الغاز في قطر، لهجوم صاروخي أدى إلى أضرار كبيرة.


وحذرت «فيتش» من أن استهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة، إلى جانب إغلاق محتمل لمضيق هرمز، قد يؤثر سلبًا على الإيرادات الحكومية والمالية العامة في قطر.


تصاعد المخاطر


ورغم توقع بقاء أسعار النفط والغاز عند مستويات مرتفعة، إلا أن «فيتش» رأت أن هذه الزيادة لن تعوض بالكامل خسائر الإنتاج خلال عام 2026.


ويأتي هذا الإجراء بعد خطوة مماثلة طالت التصنيف السيادي لقطر في ظل تزايد آثار الحرب الإيرانية.


ونهاية مارس الماضي، وضعت وكالة فيتش التصنيف الائتماني لقطر تحت المراقبة السلبية، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد المخاطر الأمنية في المنطقة بعد اندلاع الحرب على إيران.