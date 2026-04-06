وضعت وكالة فيتش التصنيفات الائتمانية طويلة وقصيرة الأجل لـ8 بنوك في قطر قيد المراجعة السلبية.
ويشمل القرار بنوكاً كبرى، إلى جانب مؤسسات مصرفية أخرى.
تدهور الأوضاع
وأوضحت الوكالة أن حالة عدم اليقين المحيطة بالبيئة الأمنية قد تستمر، حتى مع توقع انتهاء الحرب خلال الفترة القادمة، مشيرة إلى احتمال تدهور الأوضاع بشكل يؤثر على الاستقرار الاقتصادي.
ويأتي هذا القرار بعد تعرض مدينة رأس لفان الصناعية، مركز صناعة الغاز في قطر، لهجوم صاروخي أدى إلى أضرار كبيرة.
وحذرت «فيتش» من أن استهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة، إلى جانب إغلاق محتمل لمضيق هرمز، قد يؤثر سلبًا على الإيرادات الحكومية والمالية العامة في قطر.
تصاعد المخاطر
ورغم توقع بقاء أسعار النفط والغاز عند مستويات مرتفعة، إلا أن «فيتش» رأت أن هذه الزيادة لن تعوض بالكامل خسائر الإنتاج خلال عام 2026.
ويأتي هذا الإجراء بعد خطوة مماثلة طالت التصنيف السيادي لقطر في ظل تزايد آثار الحرب الإيرانية.
ونهاية مارس الماضي، وضعت وكالة فيتش التصنيف الائتماني لقطر تحت المراقبة السلبية، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد المخاطر الأمنية في المنطقة بعد اندلاع الحرب على إيران.
Fitch Ratings has placed the long-term and short-term credit ratings of 8 banks in Qatar under negative review.
This decision includes major banks, along with other banking institutions.
Deteriorating Conditions
The agency clarified that the uncertainty surrounding the security environment may persist, even with expectations of the war ending in the near future, noting the possibility of conditions deteriorating in a way that affects economic stability.
This decision follows a missile attack on the industrial city of Ras Laffan, the center of gas production in Qatar, which caused significant damage.
Fitch warned that targeting energy infrastructure, along with a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, could negatively impact government revenues and public finances in Qatar.
Escalating Risks
Despite expectations that oil and gas prices will remain at high levels, Fitch believes that this increase will not fully compensate for production losses during 2026.
This action follows a similar step that affected Qatar's sovereign rating amid the increasing impacts of the Iranian war.
At the end of March, Fitch placed Qatar's credit rating on negative watch, a move that reflects the escalating security risks in the region following the outbreak of war with Iran.