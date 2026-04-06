Fitch Ratings has placed the long-term and short-term credit ratings of 8 banks in Qatar under negative review.



This decision includes major banks, along with other banking institutions.



Deteriorating Conditions



The agency clarified that the uncertainty surrounding the security environment may persist, even with expectations of the war ending in the near future, noting the possibility of conditions deteriorating in a way that affects economic stability.



This decision follows a missile attack on the industrial city of Ras Laffan, the center of gas production in Qatar, which caused significant damage.



Fitch warned that targeting energy infrastructure, along with a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, could negatively impact government revenues and public finances in Qatar.



Escalating Risks



Despite expectations that oil and gas prices will remain at high levels, Fitch believes that this increase will not fully compensate for production losses during 2026.



This action follows a similar step that affected Qatar's sovereign rating amid the increasing impacts of the Iranian war.



At the end of March, Fitch placed Qatar's credit rating on negative watch, a move that reflects the escalating security risks in the region following the outbreak of war with Iran.