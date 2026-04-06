اعترفت إيران، اليوم الإثنين،باغتيال رئيس جهاز المخابرات التابع للحرس الثوري العميد مجيد خادمي، والملقب بـ«الرجل الغامض». ووصف وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس الاغتيال بأنه ضربة قاسية للحرس الثوري.
من هو مجيد خادمي؟
بحسب تقارير إيرانية، فإن خادمي يحمل شهادتي دكتوراه في الأمن القومي وعلوم الدفاع الاستراتيجية.
وعند تأسيس جهاز الاستخبارات التابع للحرس الثوري، ورد اسم مجيد خادمي في بعض التقارير كخليفة محتمل لحسين طائب، الذي كان يرأس الجهاز آنذاك، وهو المنصب الذي شغله خادمي حتى عام 2014 على الأقل.
وبين عامي 2018 و2022، شغل خادمي منصب رئيس منظمة حماية المعلومات التابعة لوزارة الدفاع الإيرانية ودعم القوات المسلحة، خلفاً لأصغر ميرجعفري.
وشغل منصب رئيس جهاز حماية المخابرات في وزارة الدفاع الإيرانية (يوليو 2022). ونشرت وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية خبر تعيينه رئيساً لجهاز حماية المعلومات التابع للحرس الثوري لأول مرة في 26 يونيو 2022.
ولا توجد معلومات موثقة عن عن تاريخ مولده أو حتى مسقط رأسه، فضلاً عن غياب المعلومات الدقيقة عن حياته الزوجية أو عائلته، ما دفع بعض التقارير المحلية إلى وصفه بـ"الشخصية الغامضة".
اغتيال قادة عسكريين في إيران
وعين خادمي رئيساً للاستخبارات في يونيو الماضي، عقب حرب الـ12 يوماً، بين إسرائيل وإيران.
وعقب الإعلان الإيراني، أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس اغتيال خادمي، معتبراً أن اغتياله يشكل «ضربة قاسية لقدرات الحرس الثوري الاستخباراتية والعملياتية».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن السبت، اغتيال قادة عسكريين في إيران في ضربة استهدفت العاصمة طهران، وقال في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال» تضمن مقطع فيديو لعدة ضربات أن «العديد من القادة العسكريين في إيران، الذين قادوا بلادهم بشكل سيئ وغير حكيم، تم القضاء عليهم، إلى جانب أمور أخرى كثيرة، في هذه الضربة الضخمة في طهران»، حسب تعبيره. ولم يحدد موعد الضربة، أو من هم الأشخاص المستهدفون.
حملة اغتيالات وضربات مركزة
وتأتي الضربات الحديثة في سياق حملة اغتيالات وضربات مركّزة نفذتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل داخل إيران منذ بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي.
وشهد اليوم الأول من الحرب أكبر ضربة استهدفت القيادة الإيرانية في طهران، وأسفرت عن اغتيال عدد من كبار المسؤولين والعسكريين، بينهم المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، وقائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، ورئيس هيئة الأركان عبد الرحيم موسوي، ووزير الدفاع عزيز نصير زاده، إضافة إلى مسؤولين في أجهزة الاستخبارات وبرامج التسليح، في ضربة استهدفت اجتماعاً لقيادة عسكرية عليا.
وفي 17 مارس الماضي، قتلت غارة إسرائيلية علي لاريجاني، أمين مجلس الأمن القومي الإيراني، قرب طهران، كما قُتل نجله وأحد مساعديه في الضربة نفسها.
تصفية قادة عسكريين بارزين
وقُتل غلام رضا سليماني، قائد قوات «الباسيج» التابعة للحرس الثوري، في إطار الضربات التي استهدفت قيادات الأمن الداخلي.
وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اغتيال إسماعيل أحمدي، رئيس استخبارات قوات «الباسيج»، في ضربة استهدفت طهران في 20 مارس.
وفي 26 مارس، قُتل بهنام رضائي، رئيس استخبارات البحرية في الحرس الثوري، في ضربة إسرائيلية على ميناء بندر عباس، وفق ما أعلنه الجيش الإسرائيلي.
وتحدثت تقارير أمريكية وإسرائيلية أن ضربات أخرى استهدفت عدداً من مسؤولي وزارة الاستخبارات، ومسؤولين في برامج الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، إضافة إلى قادة في قوات «الباسيج» والحرس الثوري، في إطار حملة تهدف إلى إضعاف القيادة العسكرية الإيرانية وتعطيل برامج التسليح، وفق تقديرات عسكرية غربية.
Iran admitted today, Monday, to the assassination of the head of the intelligence apparatus of the Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Majid Khademi, nicknamed "the mysterious man." Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the assassination as a severe blow to the Revolutionary Guard.
Who is Majid Khademi?
According to Iranian reports, Khademi holds two PhDs in national security and strategic defense sciences.
When the intelligence apparatus of the Revolutionary Guard was established, Majid Khademi's name appeared in some reports as a potential successor to Hossein Taeb, who was then heading the apparatus, a position Khademi held until at least 2014.
Between 2018 and 2022, Khademi served as the head of the Information Protection Organization of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, succeeding Asghar Mirjafari.
He held the position of head of the Intelligence Protection Apparatus in the Iranian Ministry of Defense (July 2022). Iranian media first reported his appointment as head of the Information Protection Apparatus of the Revolutionary Guard on June 26, 2022.
No documented information is available about his date of birth or even his place of birth, and there is a lack of accurate information about his marital life or family, prompting some local reports to describe him as a "mysterious figure."
Assassination of Military Leaders in Iran
Khademi was appointed head of intelligence last June, following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.
Following the Iranian announcement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the assassination of Khademi, considering that his assassination represents "a severe blow to the intelligence and operational capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard."
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the assassination of military leaders in Iran in a strike targeting the capital, Tehran. He stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform, which included a video of several strikes, that "many military leaders in Iran, who have led their country poorly and unwisely, have been eliminated, along with many other things, in this massive strike in Tehran," as he put it. He did not specify the timing of the strike or the targeted individuals.
Campaign of Assassinations and Targeted Strikes
The recent strikes come in the context of a campaign of assassinations and targeted strikes carried out by the United States and Israel within Iran since the war began on February 28.
The first day of the war witnessed the largest strike targeting the Iranian leadership in Tehran, resulting in the assassination of several senior officials and military personnel, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, in addition to officials in intelligence and armament programs, in a strike that targeted a meeting of senior military leadership.
On March 17, an Israeli airstrike killed Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council, near Tehran, and his son and one of his aides were also killed in the same strike.
Elimination of Prominent Military Leaders
Gholam Reza Soleimani, commander of the "Basij" forces affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, was killed as part of the strikes targeting internal security leadership.
The Israeli army announced the assassination of Ismail Ahmadi, head of intelligence for the "Basij" forces, in a strike targeting Tehran on March 20.
On March 26, Behnam Rezaei, head of naval intelligence in the Revolutionary Guard, was killed in an Israeli strike on the port of Bandar Abbas, according to the Israeli army.
American and Israeli reports indicated that other strikes targeted several officials from the Ministry of Intelligence, as well as officials in missile and drone programs, in addition to leaders in the "Basij" and the Revolutionary Guard, as part of a campaign aimed at weakening the Iranian military leadership and disrupting armament programs, according to Western military assessments.