Iran admitted today, Monday, to the assassination of the head of the intelligence apparatus of the Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Majid Khademi, nicknamed "the mysterious man." Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the assassination as a severe blow to the Revolutionary Guard.

Who is Majid Khademi?

According to Iranian reports, Khademi holds two PhDs in national security and strategic defense sciences.

When the intelligence apparatus of the Revolutionary Guard was established, Majid Khademi's name appeared in some reports as a potential successor to Hossein Taeb, who was then heading the apparatus, a position Khademi held until at least 2014.

Between 2018 and 2022, Khademi served as the head of the Information Protection Organization of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, succeeding Asghar Mirjafari.

He held the position of head of the Intelligence Protection Apparatus in the Iranian Ministry of Defense (July 2022). Iranian media first reported his appointment as head of the Information Protection Apparatus of the Revolutionary Guard on June 26, 2022.

No documented information is available about his date of birth or even his place of birth, and there is a lack of accurate information about his marital life or family, prompting some local reports to describe him as a "mysterious figure."

Assassination of Military Leaders in Iran

Khademi was appointed head of intelligence last June, following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

Following the Iranian announcement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the assassination of Khademi, considering that his assassination represents "a severe blow to the intelligence and operational capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the assassination of military leaders in Iran in a strike targeting the capital, Tehran. He stated in a post on the "Truth Social" platform, which included a video of several strikes, that "many military leaders in Iran, who have led their country poorly and unwisely, have been eliminated, along with many other things, in this massive strike in Tehran," as he put it. He did not specify the timing of the strike or the targeted individuals.

Campaign of Assassinations and Targeted Strikes

The recent strikes come in the context of a campaign of assassinations and targeted strikes carried out by the United States and Israel within Iran since the war began on February 28.

The first day of the war witnessed the largest strike targeting the Iranian leadership in Tehran, resulting in the assassination of several senior officials and military personnel, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, in addition to officials in intelligence and armament programs, in a strike that targeted a meeting of senior military leadership.

On March 17, an Israeli airstrike killed Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council, near Tehran, and his son and one of his aides were also killed in the same strike.

Elimination of Prominent Military Leaders

Gholam Reza Soleimani, commander of the "Basij" forces affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, was killed as part of the strikes targeting internal security leadership.

The Israeli army announced the assassination of Ismail Ahmadi, head of intelligence for the "Basij" forces, in a strike targeting Tehran on March 20.

On March 26, Behnam Rezaei, head of naval intelligence in the Revolutionary Guard, was killed in an Israeli strike on the port of Bandar Abbas, according to the Israeli army.

American and Israeli reports indicated that other strikes targeted several officials from the Ministry of Intelligence, as well as officials in missile and drone programs, in addition to leaders in the "Basij" and the Revolutionary Guard, as part of a campaign aimed at weakening the Iranian military leadership and disrupting armament programs, according to Western military assessments.