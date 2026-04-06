اعترفت إيران، اليوم الإثنين،باغتيال رئيس جهاز المخابرات التابع للحرس الثوري العميد مجيد خادمي، والملقب بـ«الرجل الغامض». ووصف وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس الاغتيال بأنه ضربة قاسية للحرس الثوري.

من هو مجيد خادمي؟

بحسب تقارير إيرانية، فإن خادمي يحمل شهادتي دكتوراه في الأمن القومي وعلوم الدفاع الاستراتيجية.

وعند تأسيس جهاز الاستخبارات التابع للحرس الثوري، ورد اسم مجيد خادمي في بعض التقارير كخليفة محتمل لحسين طائب، الذي كان يرأس الجهاز آنذاك، وهو المنصب الذي شغله خادمي حتى عام 2014 على الأقل.

وبين عامي 2018 و2022، شغل خادمي منصب رئيس منظمة حماية المعلومات التابعة لوزارة الدفاع الإيرانية ودعم القوات المسلحة، خلفاً لأصغر ميرجعفري.

وشغل منصب رئيس جهاز حماية المخابرات في وزارة الدفاع الإيرانية (يوليو 2022). ونشرت وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية خبر تعيينه رئيساً لجهاز حماية المعلومات التابع للحرس الثوري لأول مرة في 26 يونيو 2022.

ولا توجد معلومات موثقة عن عن تاريخ مولده أو حتى مسقط رأسه، فضلاً عن غياب المعلومات الدقيقة عن حياته الزوجية أو عائلته، ما دفع بعض التقارير المحلية إلى وصفه بـ"الشخصية الغامضة".

اغتيال قادة عسكريين في إيران

وعين خادمي رئيساً للاستخبارات في يونيو الماضي، عقب حرب الـ12 يوماً، بين إسرائيل وإيران.

وعقب الإعلان الإيراني، أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس اغتيال خادمي، معتبراً أن اغتياله يشكل «ضربة قاسية لقدرات الحرس الثوري الاستخباراتية والعملياتية».

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن السبت، اغتيال قادة عسكريين في إيران في ضربة استهدفت العاصمة طهران، وقال في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال» تضمن مقطع فيديو لعدة ضربات أن «العديد من القادة العسكريين في إيران، الذين قادوا بلادهم بشكل سيئ وغير حكيم، تم القضاء عليهم، إلى جانب أمور أخرى كثيرة، في هذه الضربة الضخمة في طهران»، حسب تعبيره. ولم يحدد موعد الضربة، أو من هم الأشخاص المستهدفون.

حملة اغتيالات وضربات مركزة

وتأتي الضربات الحديثة في سياق حملة اغتيالات وضربات مركّزة نفذتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل داخل إيران منذ بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي.

وشهد اليوم الأول من الحرب أكبر ضربة استهدفت القيادة الإيرانية في طهران، وأسفرت عن اغتيال عدد من كبار المسؤولين والعسكريين، بينهم المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، وقائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، ورئيس هيئة الأركان عبد الرحيم موسوي، ووزير الدفاع عزيز نصير زاده، إضافة إلى مسؤولين في أجهزة الاستخبارات وبرامج التسليح، في ضربة استهدفت اجتماعاً لقيادة عسكرية عليا.

وفي 17 مارس الماضي، قتلت غارة إسرائيلية علي لاريجاني، أمين مجلس الأمن القومي الإيراني، قرب طهران، كما قُتل نجله وأحد مساعديه في الضربة نفسها.

تصفية قادة عسكريين بارزين

وقُتل غلام رضا سليماني، قائد قوات «الباسيج» التابعة للحرس الثوري، في إطار الضربات التي استهدفت قيادات الأمن الداخلي.

وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اغتيال إسماعيل أحمدي، رئيس استخبارات قوات «الباسيج»، في ضربة استهدفت طهران في 20 مارس.

وفي 26 مارس، قُتل بهنام رضائي، رئيس استخبارات البحرية في الحرس الثوري، في ضربة إسرائيلية على ميناء بندر عباس، وفق ما أعلنه الجيش الإسرائيلي.

وتحدثت تقارير أمريكية وإسرائيلية أن ضربات أخرى استهدفت عدداً من مسؤولي وزارة الاستخبارات، ومسؤولين في برامج الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، إضافة إلى قادة في قوات «الباسيج» والحرس الثوري، في إطار حملة تهدف إلى إضعاف القيادة العسكرية الإيرانية وتعطيل برامج التسليح، وفق تقديرات عسكرية غربية.