A Jordanian official announced that his country imported two million barrels of oil from Saudi Aramco via the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea.



The official stated in remarks to Al Arabiya channel today: "LNG shipments are continuously arriving from the port of Yanbu without any issues."



Saudi Aramco pumps crude oil through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu to maintain supply flow and compensate for the near-total shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict.



East-West Pipeline



Aramco mentioned on March 10 that it can pump up to 7 million barrels per day through the pipeline, of which about 5 million barrels per day can be allocated for export while supplying the local refineries with the remainder.



This comes as Saudi crude oil exports via the port of Yanbu are nearing the port's maximum capacity, as the current war has once again highlighted the strategic importance of the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which stretches for 1,200 kilometers. This pipeline was established in the 1980s following concerns about the closure of the strait during the tanker war between Iran and Iraq, and it is now a vital artery transporting about 7 million barrels per day to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, completely bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.