أعلن مسؤول أردني أن بلاده استوردت مليوني برميل نفط من شركة أرامكو السعودية عبر ميناء ينبع على البحر الأحمر.


وقال المسؤول في تصريحات مع قناة «العربية» اليوم: «شحنات الغاز المسال تصلنا من ميناء ينبع باستمرار ودون مشكلات».


وتضخ «أرامكو السعودية» الخام عبر خط أنابيب شرق-غرب إلى ينبع للحفاظ على تدفق الإمدادات وتعويض التوقف شبه الكامل لمضيق هرمز بسبب الصراع.


خط شرق - غرب


وذكرت «أرامكو» في العاشر من مارس الماضي أنها يمكنها ضخ ما يصل إلى 7 ملايين برميل يومياً عبر خط الأنابيب، منها نحو 5 ملايين برميل يومياً يمكن توفيرها للتصدير مع إمداد المصافي المحلية بالباقي.


يأتي ذلك فيما اقتربت صادرات الخام السعودي عبر ميناء ينبع من بلوغ الطاقة القصوى للميناء، إذ سلطت الحرب الحالية الضوء مجدداً على الأهمية الإستراتيجية لخط أنابيب شرق-غرب في السعودية، الذي يمتد لمسافة 1200 كيلومتر. وقد أُنشئ هذا الخط في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي عقب المخاوف من إغلاق المضيق خلال حرب الناقلات بين إيران والعراق، ويُعد اليوم شرياناً حيوياً ينقل نحو 7 ملايين برميل يومياً إلى ميناء ينبع على البحر الأحمر، متجاوزاً مضيق هرمز بالكامل.