The General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia's merchandise imports in January 2026 rose to approximately 81.4 billion riyals, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2025.



According to the data, and compared to December 2025, Saudi imports of goods decreased by about 2.7 billion riyals, a decline of 3%, according to the statistics authority.



Top 10 Countries



Machines and mechanical devices, electrical equipment, and their parts accounted for 30% of the total imports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last January, valued at 24.7 billion riyals, followed by vehicles, aircraft, ships, and similar transport equipment at about 14%.



China accounted for 31% of Saudi Arabia's total imports in January 2026, valued at 25.2 billion riyals, followed by the UAE with 6.3 billion riyals, and the United States with 5.7 billion riyals.



The top 10 countries from which imports were made constituted about 71% of total imports, equivalent to 57.7 billion riyals.



Quarterly High



The value of merchandise imports during the fourth quarter of last year 2025 rose to about 247.7 billion riyals, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2024, according to the General Authority for Statistics.



According to the data, this percentage is the highest quarterly figure based on available data since 2017.



Compared to the previous quarter, Saudi imports of goods increased by about 7.9 billion riyals, a rise of 3%.



Machines, devices, and electrical equipment and their parts were the most imported goods during the fourth quarter of last year 2025, making up 31% of total imports, followed by vehicles, aircraft, ships, and similar transport equipment, which constituted 14% of the total.



China topped the list of countries supplying Saudi Arabia with about 67.5 billion riyals, accounting for 27% of the total value of imports during the fourth quarter of 2025.



The United States came in second with 9%, followed by the UAE with 6%.