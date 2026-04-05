كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء ارتفاع واردات السعودية السلعية خلال شهر يناير 2026 إلى نحو 81.4 مليار ريال، وذلك بنسبة 7% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من عام 2025.


وبحسب البيانات، ومقارنة بشهر ديسمبر 2025، تراجعت الواردات السعودية من السلع بنحو 2.7 مليار ريال، بنسبة 3%، وذلك حسب بيانات هيئة الإحصاء.


أهم 10 دول


استحوذت آلات وأجهزة آلية، ومعدات كهربائية، وأجزاؤها على 30% من إجمالي واردات المملكة العربية السعودية في يناير الماضي، بقيمة 24.7 مليار ريال، ثم قسم عربات وطائرات وبواخر ومعدات نقل مماثلة بنحو 14%.


واستحوذت الصين على 31% من إجمالي واردات السعودية في يناير 2026، بقيمة 25.2 مليار ريال، تلتها الإمارات بقيمة 6.3 مليار ريال، ثم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ﺑ5.7 مليار ريال.


وشكلت أهم 10 دول تم الاستيراد منها نحو 71% من إجمالي الواردات، ما يعادل 57.7 مليار ريال.


الأعلى فصلياً


كانت قيمة الواردات السلعية خلال الربع الرابع للعام الماضي 2025 قد ارتفعت إلى نحو 247.7 مليار ريال، بزيادة قدرها 5% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من عام 2024، وذلك بحسب بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء.


ووفقاً للبيانات، تعد تلك النسبة الأعلى فصلياً وفقاً للبيانات المتوفرة من 2017.


ومقارنة بالربع السابق، زادت الواردات السعودية من السلع بنحو 7.9 مليار ريال، بنسبة 3%.


وكانت الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزاؤها أهم السلع المستوردة خلال الربع الرابع من العام الماضي 2025، التي تشكل 31% من إجمالي الواردات، ثم عربات وطائرات وبواخر ومعدات نقل مماثلة تشكل 14% من الإجمالي.


وتصدرت الصين قائمة الدول الموردة للسعودية بنحو 67.5 مليار ريال، بنسبة 27% من إجمالي قيمة الواردات خلال الربع الرابع 2025.


وجاءت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في المركز الثاني ﺑنسبة 9%، ثم الإمارات بنسبة 6%.