في أول زيارة له، وصل الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الأحد) إلى العاصمة السورية دمشق والتقى نظيره السوري أحمد الشرع، بمشاركة وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان.
وأكدت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) أن الرئيس الشرع استقبل زيلنسكي في قصر الشعب بدمشق، بحضور وفد وزاري من البلدين، مبينة أن فيدان شارك في الزيارة.
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنه جرى بحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والتعاون الاقتصادي، موضحة أن الجانبين أكدا أهمية ضمان أمن خطوط الإمداد الغذائي لتعزيز الاستقرار في ظل التوترات الدولية.
غير أن وسائل إعلام غربية نقلت عن مستشار حكومي قوله: إن المحادثات مرتبطة بقضايا الدفاع وسط حرب الشرق الأوسط.
بدوره، كتب الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي على حسابه في «إكس»: «أجريت محادثات مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع واتفقنا على العمل معاً لتحقيق مزيد من الأمن وتوفير فرص التنمية لمجتمعاتنا».
وأشار إلى أنه جرت مناقشة الوضع في المنطقة وآفاق تحسينه، كما تم استعراض ملابسات الحرب الروسية ضد أوكرانيا.
وأعرب زيلينسكي عن امتنانه للدعم السوري، مبيناً أن هناك اهتماماً كبيراً بتبادل الخبرات العسكرية والأمنية.
ولفت إلى أن «النقاش تطرق إلى دور أوكرانيا كمورد موثوق للمنتجات الغذائية، وناقشنا فرص التعاون لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي في المنطقة».
وقال زيلينسكي: «نحن ندرك تماماً التحديات التي تواجهها سورية في مجالي الطاقة والبنية التحتية، ونحن على استعداد للعمل معاً لتوسيع الفرص المتاحة لبلدينا وشعبينا».
وكان زيلينسكي أجرى جولة شرق أوسطية الشهر الماضي زار خلالها الأردن ودولاً خليجية في خضم الحرب التي تشهدها إيران.
During his first visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived today (Sunday) in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and met with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad al-Shara, with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The Syrian news agency (SANA) confirmed that President al-Shara received Zelensky at the People's Palace in Damascus, in the presence of a ministerial delegation from both countries, indicating that Fidan participated in the visit.
The agency noted that discussions were held on ways to enhance bilateral relations and economic cooperation, clarifying that both sides emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of food supply lines to enhance stability amid international tensions.
However, Western media reported a government advisor stating that the talks were related to defense issues amid the Middle East war.
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his account on "X": "I had talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, and we agreed to work together to achieve more security and provide development opportunities for our communities."
He pointed out that the situation in the region and prospects for improvement were discussed, and the circumstances of the Russian war against Ukraine were reviewed.
Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Syrian support, indicating that there is significant interest in exchanging military and security expertise.
He noted that "the discussion touched on Ukraine's role as a reliable supplier of food products, and we discussed cooperation opportunities to enhance food security in the region."
Zelensky said: "We fully understand the challenges Syria faces in the fields of energy and infrastructure, and we are ready to work together to expand the opportunities available for our two countries and peoples."
Zelensky had conducted a Middle Eastern tour last month, visiting Jordan and Gulf countries amid the ongoing war in Iran.