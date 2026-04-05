During his first visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived today (Sunday) in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and met with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad al-Shara, with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.



The Syrian news agency (SANA) confirmed that President al-Shara received Zelensky at the People's Palace in Damascus, in the presence of a ministerial delegation from both countries, indicating that Fidan participated in the visit.



The agency noted that discussions were held on ways to enhance bilateral relations and economic cooperation, clarifying that both sides emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of food supply lines to enhance stability amid international tensions.



However, Western media reported a government advisor stating that the talks were related to defense issues amid the Middle East war.



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his account on "X": "I had talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, and we agreed to work together to achieve more security and provide development opportunities for our communities."



He pointed out that the situation in the region and prospects for improvement were discussed, and the circumstances of the Russian war against Ukraine were reviewed.



Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Syrian support, indicating that there is significant interest in exchanging military and security expertise.



He noted that "the discussion touched on Ukraine's role as a reliable supplier of food products, and we discussed cooperation opportunities to enhance food security in the region."



Zelensky said: "We fully understand the challenges Syria faces in the fields of energy and infrastructure, and we are ready to work together to expand the opportunities available for our two countries and peoples."



Zelensky had conducted a Middle Eastern tour last month, visiting Jordan and Gulf countries amid the ongoing war in Iran.