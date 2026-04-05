في أول زيارة له، وصل الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الأحد) إلى العاصمة السورية دمشق والتقى نظيره السوري أحمد الشرع، بمشاركة وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان.


وأكدت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) أن الرئيس الشرع استقبل زيلنسكي في قصر الشعب بدمشق، بحضور وفد وزاري من البلدين، مبينة أن فيدان شارك في الزيارة.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنه جرى بحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والتعاون الاقتصادي، موضحة أن الجانبين أكدا أهمية ضمان أمن خطوط الإمداد الغذائي لتعزيز الاستقرار في ظل التوترات الدولية.


غير أن وسائل إعلام غربية نقلت عن مستشار حكومي قوله: إن المحادثات مرتبطة بقضايا الدفاع وسط حرب الشرق الأوسط.


بدوره، كتب الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي على حسابه في «إكس»: «أجريت محادثات مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع واتفقنا على العمل معاً لتحقيق مزيد من الأمن وتوفير فرص التنمية لمجتمعاتنا».


وأشار إلى أنه جرت مناقشة الوضع في المنطقة وآفاق تحسينه، كما تم استعراض ملابسات الحرب الروسية ضد أوكرانيا.


وأعرب زيلينسكي عن امتنانه للدعم السوري، مبيناً أن هناك اهتماماً كبيراً بتبادل الخبرات العسكرية والأمنية.


ولفت إلى أن «النقاش تطرق إلى دور أوكرانيا كمورد موثوق للمنتجات الغذائية، وناقشنا فرص التعاون لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي في المنطقة».


وقال زيلينسكي: «نحن ندرك تماماً التحديات التي تواجهها سورية في مجالي الطاقة والبنية التحتية، ونحن على استعداد للعمل معاً لتوسيع الفرص المتاحة لبلدينا وشعبينا».


وكان زيلينسكي أجرى جولة شرق أوسطية الشهر الماضي زار خلالها الأردن ودولاً خليجية في خضم الحرب التي تشهدها إيران.