حذّر رئيس وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول من ضرورة مقاومة الدول لإغراء تكديس النفط والوقود خلال أزمة الطاقة الناجمة عن الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، إذ من المتوقع أن تتضاءل الإمدادات أكثر إذا استمر إغلاق مضيق هرمز. وذلك بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة فاينانشال تايمز.
وقال للصحيفة: «أحث جميع الدول على عدم فرض حظر أو قيود على الصادرات، إنه أسوأ وقت يمكن أن تمر به أسواق النفط العالمية، وسيعاني شركاؤها التجاريون وحلفاؤها وجيرانها نتيجة لذلك».
تأثير كارثي
وأضاف بيرول: «على الدول الكبرى في آسيا التي تمتلك مصافي تكرير رئيسية إعادة النظر في أي حظر، وإذا استمرت هذه الدول في تقييد الصادرات أو حظرها تماماً، فسيكون التأثير على الأسواق الآسيوية كارثياً. وللأسف، نرى أن بعض الدول تُضيف إلى مخزوناتها الحالية خلال عملية الإفراج المنسقة عن مخزونات النفط، إنهم يُخزّنون، هذا ليس في صالحنا، وفي رأيي، هذا هو الوقت المناسب لجميع الدول لإثبات أنها عضو مسؤول في المجتمع الدولي».
وأفاد بيرول بأن بعض الدول تُخزّن الطاقة بالفعل، ما يُقوّض أثر خطوة وكالة الطاقة الدولية بالإفراج عن 400 مليون برميل من النفط الخام والوقود من الاحتياطيات الطارئة في محاولة لتحقيق استقرار الأسواق خلال النزاع الحالي.
يذكر أنه من بين الدول التي شهدت ارتفاعاً في مخزوناتها في الأسابيع الأخيرة الولايات المتحدة والصين، رغم كونها المساهم الأكبر في خطة وكالة الطاقة الدولية، فقد ارتفعت مخزونات الولايات المتحدة بنسبة 5% على أساس سنوي، وفقاً لأحدث تقرير أسبوعي صادر عن إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية.
ومن المرجح أن ترتفع مخزونات الصين البرية من النفط الخام بنحو 120 مليون برميل في أبريل، لتصل إلى 1.3 مليار برميل.
International Energy Agency Chief Fatih Birol warned that countries must resist the temptation to hoard oil and fuel during the energy crisis resulting from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, as supplies are expected to dwindle further if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues. This was reported by the Financial Times.
He told the newspaper: “I urge all countries not to impose bans or restrictions on exports; this is the worst time for global oil markets, and their trading partners, allies, and neighbors will suffer as a result.”
Catastrophic Impact
Birol added: “Major countries in Asia that have key refineries should reconsider any bans, and if these countries continue to restrict or completely ban exports, the impact on Asian markets will be catastrophic. Unfortunately, we see that some countries are adding to their current stockpiles during the coordinated release of oil reserves; they are hoarding, which is not in our favor. In my opinion, this is the right time for all countries to prove that they are responsible members of the international community.”
Birol reported that some countries are already stockpiling energy, undermining the impact of the International Energy Agency's move to release 400 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves in an attempt to stabilize markets during the current conflict.
It is noted that among the countries that have seen an increase in their stockpiles in recent weeks are the United States and China, despite being the largest contributor to the International Energy Agency's plan. U.S. inventories rose by 5% year-on-year, according to the latest weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
China's onshore crude oil inventories are likely to increase by about 120 million barrels in April, reaching 1.3 billion barrels.