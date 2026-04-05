حذّر رئيس وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول من ضرورة مقاومة الدول لإغراء تكديس النفط والوقود خلال أزمة الطاقة الناجمة عن الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، إذ من المتوقع أن تتضاءل الإمدادات أكثر إذا استمر إغلاق مضيق هرمز. وذلك بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة فاينانشال تايمز.


وقال للصحيفة: «أحث جميع الدول على عدم فرض حظر أو قيود على الصادرات، إنه أسوأ وقت يمكن أن تمر به أسواق النفط العالمية، وسيعاني شركاؤها التجاريون وحلفاؤها وجيرانها نتيجة لذلك».


تأثير كارثي


وأضاف بيرول: «على الدول الكبرى في آسيا التي تمتلك مصافي تكرير رئيسية إعادة النظر في أي حظر، وإذا استمرت هذه الدول في تقييد الصادرات أو حظرها تماماً، فسيكون التأثير على الأسواق الآسيوية كارثياً. وللأسف، نرى أن بعض الدول تُضيف إلى مخزوناتها الحالية خلال عملية الإفراج المنسقة عن مخزونات النفط، إنهم يُخزّنون، هذا ليس في صالحنا، وفي رأيي، هذا هو الوقت المناسب لجميع الدول لإثبات أنها عضو مسؤول في المجتمع الدولي».


وأفاد بيرول بأن بعض الدول تُخزّن الطاقة بالفعل، ما يُقوّض أثر خطوة وكالة الطاقة الدولية بالإفراج عن 400 مليون برميل من النفط الخام والوقود من الاحتياطيات الطارئة في محاولة لتحقيق استقرار الأسواق خلال النزاع الحالي.


يذكر أنه من بين الدول التي شهدت ارتفاعاً في مخزوناتها في الأسابيع الأخيرة الولايات المتحدة والصين، رغم كونها المساهم الأكبر في خطة وكالة الطاقة الدولية، فقد ارتفعت مخزونات الولايات المتحدة بنسبة 5% على أساس سنوي، وفقاً لأحدث تقرير أسبوعي صادر عن إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية.


ومن المرجح أن ترتفع مخزونات الصين البرية من النفط الخام بنحو 120 مليون برميل في أبريل، لتصل إلى 1.3 مليار برميل.