International Energy Agency Chief Fatih Birol warned that countries must resist the temptation to hoard oil and fuel during the energy crisis resulting from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, as supplies are expected to dwindle further if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues. This was reported by the Financial Times.



He told the newspaper: “I urge all countries not to impose bans or restrictions on exports; this is the worst time for global oil markets, and their trading partners, allies, and neighbors will suffer as a result.”



Catastrophic Impact



Birol added: “Major countries in Asia that have key refineries should reconsider any bans, and if these countries continue to restrict or completely ban exports, the impact on Asian markets will be catastrophic. Unfortunately, we see that some countries are adding to their current stockpiles during the coordinated release of oil reserves; they are hoarding, which is not in our favor. In my opinion, this is the right time for all countries to prove that they are responsible members of the international community.”



Birol reported that some countries are already stockpiling energy, undermining the impact of the International Energy Agency's move to release 400 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves in an attempt to stabilize markets during the current conflict.



It is noted that among the countries that have seen an increase in their stockpiles in recent weeks are the United States and China, despite being the largest contributor to the International Energy Agency's plan. U.S. inventories rose by 5% year-on-year, according to the latest weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.



China's onshore crude oil inventories are likely to increase by about 120 million barrels in April, reaching 1.3 billion barrels.