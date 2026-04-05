أعلنت نقابة الفنانين العراقيين وفاة المطربة العراقية ساجدة عبيد عن عمر ناهز 68 عاماً، داخل أحد المستشفيات، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، تاركة خلفها إرثاً فنياً كبيراً في عالم الأغنية الشعبية.
نعي رسمي مؤثر من النقابة
نعت نقابة الفنانين العراقيين في بيان عبر حسابها على منصة «فيسبوك»، الراحلة بكلمات حملت الكثير من الأسى، مؤكدة أن رحيلها يمثل خسارة كبيرة للساحة الفنية، داعية الله أن يتغمدها برحمته، وأن يلهم أسرتها ومحبيها الصبر.
خسارة للأغنية الشعبية
وقالت النقابة في نعيها: «ببالغ الحزن والأسى تنعى نقابة الفنانين العراقيين رحيل الفنانة ساجدة عبيد، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم ذويها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».
الأيام الأخيرة
وتعرضت ساجدة عبيد لأزمة صحية وتوقف مفاجئ في عضلة القلب، استدعى محاولات عاجلة من الأطباء لإنعاشها باستخدام أجهزة الصدمات الكهربائية، وعاد النبض بشكل مؤقت، لكن حالتها ظلت في وضع حرج إلى أن أُعلنت وفاتها.
The Iraqi Artists' Syndicate announced the death of Iraqi singer Sajida Obaid at the age of 68, in a hospital, after a long battle with illness, leaving behind a significant artistic legacy in the world of folk music.
Emotional Official Condolences from the Syndicate
The Iraqi Artists' Syndicate mourned the late artist in a statement via its account on the "Facebook" platform, expressing deep sorrow and confirming that her passing represents a great loss for the artistic community, praying that God grants her mercy and inspires her family and fans with patience.
A Loss for Folk Music
The syndicate stated in its condolences: "With deep sadness and sorrow, the Iraqi Artists' Syndicate mourns the passing of artist Sajida Obaid, asking the Almighty to envelop her in His vast mercy, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return."
The Final Days
Sajida Obaid suffered a health crisis and a sudden cardiac arrest, which required urgent attempts by doctors to revive her using electric shock devices. Her pulse returned temporarily, but her condition remained critical until her death was announced.