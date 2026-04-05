The Iraqi Artists' Syndicate announced the death of Iraqi singer Sajida Obaid at the age of 68, in a hospital, after a long battle with illness, leaving behind a significant artistic legacy in the world of folk music.

Emotional Official Condolences from the Syndicate

The Iraqi Artists' Syndicate mourned the late artist in a statement via its account on the "Facebook" platform, expressing deep sorrow and confirming that her passing represents a great loss for the artistic community, praying that God grants her mercy and inspires her family and fans with patience.

A Loss for Folk Music

The syndicate stated in its condolences: "With deep sadness and sorrow, the Iraqi Artists' Syndicate mourns the passing of artist Sajida Obaid, asking the Almighty to envelop her in His vast mercy, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return."

The Final Days

Sajida Obaid suffered a health crisis and a sudden cardiac arrest, which required urgent attempts by doctors to revive her using electric shock devices. Her pulse returned temporarily, but her condition remained critical until her death was announced.