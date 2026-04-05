أعلنت نقابة الفنانين العراقيين وفاة المطربة العراقية ساجدة عبيد عن عمر ناهز 68 عاماً، داخل أحد المستشفيات، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، تاركة خلفها إرثاً فنياً كبيراً في عالم الأغنية الشعبية.

نعي رسمي مؤثر من النقابة

نعت نقابة الفنانين العراقيين في بيان عبر حسابها على منصة «فيسبوك»، الراحلة بكلمات حملت الكثير من الأسى، مؤكدة أن رحيلها يمثل خسارة كبيرة للساحة الفنية، داعية الله أن يتغمدها برحمته، وأن يلهم أسرتها ومحبيها الصبر.

خسارة للأغنية الشعبية

وقالت النقابة في نعيها: «ببالغ الحزن والأسى تنعى نقابة الفنانين العراقيين رحيل الفنانة ساجدة عبيد، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم ذويها ومحبيها الصبر والسلوان، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

الأيام الأخيرة

وتعرضت ساجدة عبيد لأزمة صحية وتوقف مفاجئ في عضلة القلب، استدعى محاولات عاجلة من الأطباء لإنعاشها باستخدام أجهزة الصدمات الكهربائية، وعاد النبض بشكل مؤقت، لكن حالتها ظلت في وضع حرج إلى أن أُعلنت وفاتها.