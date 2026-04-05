The vehicle display card service has cut off the path for fraudulent operations carried out by some scammers through social media platforms, facilitating the sale of vehicles in a reliable and safe manner, which enhances the trust of the parties involved and protects their rights.

The service allows for the issuance of a card that proves vehicle ownership and the seller's identity, with the possibility of using it when listing the vehicle for sale on approved digital platforms. Beneficiaries can also issue a separate display card for each vehicle they own and use it across multiple approved digital platforms.

Mechanism for Issuing the Vehicle Display Card

The Public Security has revealed the mechanism for issuing the vehicle display card, which enables beneficiaries wishing to sell their vehicles through digital platforms to issue an official card that proves vehicle ownership and their identity as a seller, while allowing for the secure display of vehicle data.

The Public Security explained that the steps to issue the card are done electronically through the (Absher) platform. This service is part of a range of vehicle card and report services available through the (Absher) platform, as part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to enhance digital transformation and facilitate procedures, enabling beneficiaries to complete their services without the need to visit the relevant authorities. Recently, a number of scammers have been monitored through websites and social media platforms, where they offer vehicles at unreasonably low and enticing prices. Upon verification, it became clear that these offers are merely a means of fraud aimed at trapping victims.

Scammers rely on enticing the victim with a price that may reach half the market value of the vehicle, then they request a deposit under the pretext of proving the intention to purchase. After transferring the amount, the scammer disappears, leaving the victim to discover that they have fallen prey to a fraudulent operation.