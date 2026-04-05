قطعت خدمة بطاقة عرض المركبة الطريق أمام عمليات الاحتيال التي ينفذها بعض المحتالين عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وسهّلت عمليات بيع المركبات بطريقة موثوقة وآمنة، بما يعزز ثقة الأطراف ويحفظ حقوقهم.
وتتيح الخدمة إصدار بطاقة تُثبت ملكية المركبة وهوية البائع، مع إمكانية استخدامها عند عرض المركبة للبيع عبر المنصات الرقمية المعتمدة. كما يمكن للمستفيد إصدار بطاقة عرض مستقلة لكل مركبة يمتلكها، واستخدامها في أكثر من منصة رقمية معتمدة.
آلية إصدار بطاقة عرض المركبة
وكشف الأمن العام عن آلية إصدار بطاقة عرض المركبة، التي تمكّن المستفيد الراغب في بيع مركبته عبر المنصات الرقمية من إصدار بطاقة رسمية تثبت ملكية المركبة وهويته كبائع، مع إتاحة عرض بيانات المركبة بشكل آمن.
وأوضح الأمن العام أن خطوات إصدار البطاقة تتم إلكترونياً عبر منصة (أبشر)، وتأتي هذه الخدمة ضمن مجموعة من خدمات بطاقات وتقارير المركبات المتاحة عبر منصة (أبشر)، في إطار جهود وزارة الداخلية لتعزيز التحول الرقمي وتيسير الإجراءات، وتمكين المستفيدين من إنجاز خدماتهم دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة الجهات المختصة التي رصدت خلال الفترة الماضية نشاط عدد من المحتالين عبر المواقع الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث يعرضون مركبات بأسعار منخفضة ومغرية بشكل غير منطقي. وبعد التثبت، اتضح أن هذه العروض ليست سوى وسيلة احتيال تهدف للإيقاع بالضحايا.
ويعتمد المحتالون على إغراء الضحية بسعر قد يصل إلى نصف القيمة السوقية للمركبة، ثم يطلبون عربوناً بحجة إثبات نية الشراء. وبعد تحويل المبلغ، يختفي المحتال، ليكتشف الضحية أنه وقع فريسة عملية احتيال.
The vehicle display card service has cut off the path for fraudulent operations carried out by some scammers through social media platforms, facilitating the sale of vehicles in a reliable and safe manner, which enhances the trust of the parties involved and protects their rights.
The service allows for the issuance of a card that proves vehicle ownership and the seller's identity, with the possibility of using it when listing the vehicle for sale on approved digital platforms. Beneficiaries can also issue a separate display card for each vehicle they own and use it across multiple approved digital platforms.
Mechanism for Issuing the Vehicle Display Card
The Public Security has revealed the mechanism for issuing the vehicle display card, which enables beneficiaries wishing to sell their vehicles through digital platforms to issue an official card that proves vehicle ownership and their identity as a seller, while allowing for the secure display of vehicle data.
The Public Security explained that the steps to issue the card are done electronically through the (Absher) platform. This service is part of a range of vehicle card and report services available through the (Absher) platform, as part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to enhance digital transformation and facilitate procedures, enabling beneficiaries to complete their services without the need to visit the relevant authorities. Recently, a number of scammers have been monitored through websites and social media platforms, where they offer vehicles at unreasonably low and enticing prices. Upon verification, it became clear that these offers are merely a means of fraud aimed at trapping victims.
Scammers rely on enticing the victim with a price that may reach half the market value of the vehicle, then they request a deposit under the pretext of proving the intention to purchase. After transferring the amount, the scammer disappears, leaving the victim to discover that they have fallen prey to a fraudulent operation.