قطعت خدمة بطاقة عرض المركبة الطريق أمام عمليات الاحتيال التي ينفذها بعض المحتالين عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وسهّلت عمليات بيع المركبات بطريقة موثوقة وآمنة، بما يعزز ثقة الأطراف ويحفظ حقوقهم.

وتتيح الخدمة إصدار بطاقة تُثبت ملكية المركبة وهوية البائع، مع إمكانية استخدامها عند عرض المركبة للبيع عبر المنصات الرقمية المعتمدة. كما يمكن للمستفيد إصدار بطاقة عرض مستقلة لكل مركبة يمتلكها، واستخدامها في أكثر من منصة رقمية معتمدة.

آلية إصدار بطاقة عرض المركبة

وكشف الأمن العام عن آلية إصدار بطاقة عرض المركبة، التي تمكّن المستفيد الراغب في بيع مركبته عبر المنصات الرقمية من إصدار بطاقة رسمية تثبت ملكية المركبة وهويته كبائع، مع إتاحة عرض بيانات المركبة بشكل آمن.

وأوضح الأمن العام أن خطوات إصدار البطاقة تتم إلكترونياً عبر منصة (أبشر)، وتأتي هذه الخدمة ضمن مجموعة من خدمات بطاقات وتقارير المركبات المتاحة عبر منصة (أبشر)، في إطار جهود وزارة الداخلية لتعزيز التحول الرقمي وتيسير الإجراءات، وتمكين المستفيدين من إنجاز خدماتهم دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة الجهات المختصة التي رصدت خلال الفترة الماضية نشاط عدد من المحتالين عبر المواقع الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث يعرضون مركبات بأسعار منخفضة ومغرية بشكل غير منطقي. وبعد التثبت، اتضح أن هذه العروض ليست سوى وسيلة احتيال تهدف للإيقاع بالضحايا.

ويعتمد المحتالون على إغراء الضحية بسعر قد يصل إلى نصف القيمة السوقية للمركبة، ثم يطلبون عربوناً بحجة إثبات نية الشراء. وبعد تحويل المبلغ، يختفي المحتال، ليكتشف الضحية أنه وقع فريسة عملية احتيال.